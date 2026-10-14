Spoilers for the first five episodes of Love Is Blind season 11ahead. Love Is Blind has returned for its second installment of the year, bringing another round of dating-show chaos to avid reality TV fans. The pods have opened yet again to singles hoping to find love "sight unseen," and willing to go through the LIB gauntlet on Netflix.
For season 11, Love Is Blind recruited 30 men and women hailing from Boston, Massachusetts, between the ages of 28 and 40, per Tudum. After the first week of episodes, six couples got engaged, with five making it through the reveal to continue the "experiment." Viewers will have to wait and see whether any of these Bostonians will have a happy ending, or if this will be the show's second fall season to end with zero marriages.
Read on to meet the singles looking for love in the Love is Blind season 11 cast.
Background: "As a practicing attorney, Brittany is determined to keep working when she hopefully one day becomes a mom. 'I’m proud of my career,' she says. 'It’s important to be educated, have independence, and never rely on a man.'"
Biggest Ick: "'If your apartment is messy, it gives off the vibe that your life is messy in general,' she says."
Background: "Jax owns a successful skin-care company and only has time for men who don’t dull her glow. 'I’m really proud of my business. It’s a huge part of me, so I need my partner to support that,' she says."
Looking For: "Jax is typically drawn to 'successful, older' men who can provide stability: Her biggest fear when it comes to love is having the rug pulled out from under her. To maintain her footing in the pods, she plans to sidestep men who don’t know what they want."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Stew...but she ghosts him right after the reveal.
Background: "As a single mom, Jenn always puts the needs of her 7-year-old son ahead of her own, especially when it comes to dating. 'I’m very selective now,' she says. 'The biggest red flag will be if he’s not open to kids.'"
Biggest Ick: "Defeated by the dating apps, she’s entering the experiment in order to find a guy who’s also in touch with his softer side. 'Someone who’s not able to emotionally regulate gives me the absolute ick,' she says."
Looking For: "Calm, cool, and collected Kara wants a partner who’s easygoing. 'I’m looking for someone who can make the small moments a little more fun and the bad moments a little more bearable,' she says."
Biggest Ick: "When it comes to dating, she’s not a fan of cliques or clicks, because men who are too active on social media give her the ick. So if you want a like from Kara, maybe think twice before posting that gym selfie."
Background: "Dark clouds, steer clear of Kerry. This eternal optimist has the ability to find the silver lining in any situation. 'I genuinely enjoy life, and I hope that’s something that my future partner appreciates about me,' she says."
Looking For: "As an Enneagram 7, she’s an extroverted ball of energy, so she needs someone who can bounce around with her. 'I want to be able to ebb and flow between deep and meaningful conversations about our hopes and dreams, then switch right into being playful and silly and stupid,' she says."
Background: "Her co-workers often turn to her for a funny story: 'I’m a night shift nurse, and everybody always comes to me at 3 a.m., like, "Liz, we need a hit of energy to get us to 7 a.m."'"
Looking For: "Given her demanding schedule, Liz is looking for a generous and committed partner who can join her for Sundays spent binge-watching entire TV series. And if he’s an ex-athlete with some tattoos, that wouldn’t hurt either."
Looking For: "'My biggest fear when it comes to love is being with someone who is attracted to me but doesn’t really like who I am as a person,' she shares. 'I want to be able to fully express myself, be vulnerable with my partner, and still feel loved.'"
Gets Engaged? No, she left the pods early after dating Cam and Wilson.
Looking For: "I am looking for someone who is a strong leader. I really love the idea of submitting to my man. It makes me feel really protected and feminine. I want to be led, but led in the right direction."
Background: "Having moved to the U.S. at age 10, Sahar has already overcome many obstacles. 'I didn’t speak the language or know anybody, and I had to watch my parents navigate a very difficult immigration journey. Through it all, I think I still have a really positive outlook on the world.'"
Background: "Wilnie’s favorite tradition is celebrating Haitian Independence Day with her family. She hopes to be ringing in the new year with a ring on her finger and a well-rounded man on her arm. 'We drink soup joumou at midnight, and I think that would be really exciting to do with my husband,' she says."
Background: "Blake knows he’s single because his lifestyle makes dating difficult, so he’s now taking a more 'intentional approach' to find his romantic anchor. But he’s not willing to give up adventuring entirely. 'She doesn’t have to know how to sail—I can teach her—but she should probably know how to swim,' he says."
Why He Joined LIB: "He doesn’t totally vibe with the 'monotonous' Boston scene. 'Everybody goes to the same bars,' he explains. 'Sometimes all the women are dressed the same, and you’re like, ‘I’ve had this conversation before.'"
Background: "Iman believes he’s still single because he’d rather spend his time playing video games than the game of love. 'I’m a geek at heart, who really wasn’t built for the "streets" of single life,' he says."
Background: "Having worked in professional sports for more than 10 years, Jay is comfortable with competition....But in the game of love, Jay has yet to score, as his busy schedule leaves little time for dating."
Looking For: "John is searching for a lifelong partner who thinks deeply and critically about the world around her. 'My ideal person would be someone who has strong convictions, really knows what she believes, and stands for it,' he says."
Background: "Mark knows he hasn’t always chosen the right partners, and fears he might repeat history in the experiment. But he’s putting those concerns aside to let his heart do the talking with Michael Jordan’s mantra in mind: 'Limits, like fears, are often just an illusion.'"
Background: "Matt is a cancer survivor, whose friends and family describe him as 'resilient,' a characteristic he’d like to carry into his love life."
Looking For: "Only someone trustworthy, affectionate, and playful will [become his queen bee]. Plus, she’ll need to love his 8-year-old son. 'He’s the greatest thing in my life, so that’s going to be a big consideration in who I decide to date in the pods,' this proud father says."
Why He Joined LIB: "The pods, where 'vulnerability is universally embraced,' could be the perfect place for Michael, who’s tired of the lack of 'genuine connection' in modern dating, to find a soulmate."
Looking For: "Rob is searching for a loving woman with traditional family values, who would one day make a great mother herself. She’s also got to have a good sense of humor. 'I like to joke around a lot, so it would be hard for me to be with someone who takes themselves too seriously,' he says."
Looking For: "'The biggest struggle dating in Boston is finding a conservative woman,' he says. But Scott, who is Christian, still hasn’t lost faith. He hopes that his future wife will be 'non-confrontational, sweet, and humble,' and value his leadership skills, which he’s honed as a baseball coach."
Background: "Stew values his independence and doesn’t think he’d be able to give that up completely for his partner. 'There are always going to be times when you need to get away, you need to spend time by yourself, you need to be with your friends,' he says. 'I think that’s important for the longevity of a relationship.'"
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Jax...but she ghosts him right after the reveal.
Tucker, 35
Instagram: N/A
Occupation: Senior solutions consultant
Astrological Sign: Aries
Background: "A self-described know-it-all, he admittedly struggles to put others’ feelings before his love of Wikipedia rabbit holes. 'It’s gotten me in trouble in the past, so I’m trying to work on it,' he says."
Background: "Wilson may not have gotten a chance to play in the NBA, but he still lives out his basketball dreams with his rec league. In the pods, he hopes to shoot his shot with a woman who’s game to root for him all season long. 'They better bring a sign that says my name in large letters,' he jokes."
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.