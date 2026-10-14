Meet the Cast of 'Love Is Blind' Season 11

Netflix's reality hit has opened the pods to a group of hopeful Bostonians.

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Rachel Aukema, Wilnie Louis, Brittany Bianco, Kara Grumoli, Dr. Sahar Mostafavi, Diana Perrone, Jacqueline Guelli, Michaella Giorgio, Sarah Williams toast with gold cups in &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.
(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)
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Spoilers for the first five episodes of Love Is Blind season 11 ahead. Love Is Blind has returned for its second installment of the year, bringing another round of dating-show chaos to avid reality TV fans. The pods have opened yet again to singles hoping to find love "sight unseen," and willing to go through the LIB gauntlet on Netflix.

For season 11, Love Is Blind recruited 30 men and women hailing from Boston, Massachusetts, between the ages of 28 and 40, per Tudum. After the first week of episodes, six couples got engaged, with five making it through the reveal to continue the "experiment." Viewers will have to wait and see whether any of these Bostonians will have a happy ending, or if this will be the show's second fall season to end with zero marriages.

Read on to meet the singles looking for love in the Love is Blind season 11 cast.

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Everything to Know About the Cast of 'Love Is Blind' Season 11

The Women of 'Love Is Blind' Season 11

Aneha, 28

Aneha Singh from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @anehahaha

Occupation: Principal engineer

Astrological Sign: Aquarius

Background: "'Tall guys who have sort of mom-related trauma' have dominated Aneha’s dating history, but after two years of being single, she’s in the market for something new."

Looking For: "Though she’s deeply independent, Aneha is looking for a 'gentleman' who also indulges her girlie side with romantic gestures and elaborate dates."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Cam.

Benita, 31

Benita Paloja from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @benitapalo

Occupation: Insurance agent

Astrological Sign: Taurus

Background: "Born in Kosovo, Benita immigrated to the United States in 1999. 'We’re war refugees, and came here with nothing,' she says. As a result, she’s incredibly close with her family."

Ideal Sign: "'I mostly get along with and attract Capricorns, but I always look at the whole birth chart,' she says."

Gets Engaged? No, but she dated Blake.

Brittany, 34

Brittany Bianco from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @britt_catalina

Occupation: Attorney

Astrological Sign: Aquarius

Background: "As a practicing attorney, Brittany is determined to keep working when she hopefully one day becomes a mom. 'I’m proud of my career,' she says. 'It’s important to be educated, have independence, and never rely on a man.'"

Biggest Ick: "'If your apartment is messy, it gives off the vibe that your life is messy in general,' she says."

Gets Engaged? No.

Diana, 29

Diana Perrone from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @diananicolep

Occupation: Nanny

Astrological Sign: Sagittarius

Background: "'I come from a big Sicilian family, and we love really, really hard,' she says. 'It’s very much shown. I’ll scream "my man, my man, my man" all day.'"

Looking For: "Diana wants to lock down an 'alpha' man who’s the leader of his pack. 'That’s who I am in my group,' she says. 'I make the decisions, but I don’t want to be doing that all the time.'"

Gets Engaged? No, but she dated Rob.

Erika, 37

Erika Ellis from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @erikamarieellis

Occupation: Marketing director

Astrological Sign: Cancer

Background: "After her first marriage ended, she moved across the country and bought a place of her own...She hopes her future partner will be down for dinners every Sunday."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Blake.

Jax, 31

Jacqueline &amp;quot;Jax&amp;quot; Guelli from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @jacquelineguelli

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Astrological Sign: Taurus

Background: "Jax owns a successful skin-care company and only has time for men who don’t dull her glow. 'I’m really proud of my business. It’s a huge part of me, so I need my partner to support that,' she says."

Looking For: "Jax is typically drawn to 'successful, older' men who can provide stability: Her biggest fear when it comes to love is having the rug pulled out from under her. To maintain her footing in the pods, she plans to sidestep men who don’t know what they want."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Stew...but she ghosts him right after the reveal.

Jenn, 39

Jenn Mouser from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @jennmouser

Occupation: Master hairstylist

Astrological Sign: Pisces

Background: "As a single mom, Jenn always puts the needs of her 7-year-old son ahead of her own, especially when it comes to dating. 'I’m very selective now,' she says. 'The biggest red flag will be if he’s not open to kids.'"

Biggest Ick: "Defeated by the dating apps, she’s entering the experiment in order to find a guy who’s also in touch with his softer side. 'Someone who’s not able to emotionally regulate gives me the absolute ick,' she says."

Gets Engaged? No.

Kara, 32

Kara Grumoli from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @karagrumoli

Occupation: Strategic account manager

Astrological Sign: Virgo

Looking For: "Calm, cool, and collected Kara wants a partner who’s easygoing. 'I’m looking for someone who can make the small moments a little more fun and the bad moments a little more bearable,' she says."

Biggest Ick: "When it comes to dating, she’s not a fan of cliques or clicks, because men who are too active on social media give her the ick. So if you want a like from Kara, maybe think twice before posting that gym selfie."

Gets Engaged? No.

Kerry, 37

Kerry Cashman from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @kerryc2

Occupation: Athletic director

Astrological Sign: Scorpio

Background: "Dark clouds, steer clear of Kerry. This eternal optimist has the ability to find the silver lining in any situation. 'I genuinely enjoy life, and I hope that’s something that my future partner appreciates about me,' she says."

Looking For: "As an Enneagram 7, she’s an extroverted ball of energy, so she needs someone who can bounce around with her. 'I want to be able to ebb and flow between deep and meaningful conversations about our hopes and dreams, then switch right into being playful and silly and stupid,' she says."

Gets Engaged? No.

Liz, 34

Liz Rounds from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @liz.rounds

Occupation: NICU nurse

Astrological Sign: Aries

Background: "Her co-workers often turn to her for a funny story: 'I’m a night shift nurse, and everybody always comes to me at 3 a.m., like, "Liz, we need a hit of energy to get us to 7 a.m."'"

Looking For: "Given her demanding schedule, Liz is looking for a generous and committed partner who can join her for Sundays spent binge-watching entire TV series. And if he’s an ex-athlete with some tattoos, that wouldn’t hurt either."

Gets Engaged? No.

Malanie, 33

Malaine Thorpe from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @melinmotionxo

Occupation: Senior portfolio analyst

Astrological Sign: Pisces

Looking For: "'My biggest fear when it comes to love is being with someone who is attracted to me but doesn’t really like who I am as a person,' she shares. 'I want to be able to fully express myself, be vulnerable with my partner, and still feel loved.'"

Gets Engaged? No, she left the pods early after dating Cam and Wilson.

Michaella, 35

Michaella Giorgio from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @michaellagiorgio

Occupation: Retail consultant

Astrological Sign: Virgo

Background: "Fashionista Michaella is strutting into the pods ready to turn looks and trust her gut. 'From the beginning of any relationship, I always have "a knowing" within me,' she says."

Biggest Ick: "One red flag she won’t be ignoring is a lack of goals. She’d rather fly solo than be with someone who is 'winging it' through life."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Rob.

Rachel, 32

Rachel Aukema from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @thatsaukward

Occupation: Academic advisor

Astrological Sign: Cancer

Looking For: "I am looking for someone who is a strong leader. I really love the idea of submitting to my man. It makes me feel really protected and feminine. I want to be led, but led in the right direction."

Gets Engaged? No.

Sahar, 34

Dr. Sahar Mostafavi from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @saharm11

Occupation: Orthodontist

Astrological Sign: Scorpio

Background: "Having moved to the U.S. at age 10, Sahar has already overcome many obstacles. 'I didn’t speak the language or know anybody, and I had to watch my parents navigate a very difficult immigration journey. Through it all, I think I still have a really positive outlook on the world.'"

Gets Engaged? No.

Sarah, 34

Sarah Williams from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @swillyyyy

Occupation: Health-care program manager

Astrological Sign: Libra

Looking For: "Her future husband will need to be humble, kind, considerate, and silly. 'I like people who can keep things fun, but I’m also more into the quiet guys,' she shares."

Biggest Ick: "'My biggest red flag is any sign of anger or the inability to regulate emotions. Like, road rage? Hate that,' [she says]."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to John.

Wilnie, 33

Wilnie Louis from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @wilnie_

Occupation: Mental health counselor

Astrological Sign: Aries

Background: "Wilnie’s favorite tradition is celebrating Haitian Independence Day with her family. She hopes to be ringing in the new year with a ring on her finger and a well-rounded man on her arm. 'We drink soup joumou at midnight, and I think that would be really exciting to do with my husband,' she says."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Wilson.

The Men of 'Love Is Blind' Season 11

Blake, 38

Blake Carver from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @tropicanacoyote

Occupation: Yacht captain

Astrological Sign: Cancer

Background: "Blake knows he’s single because his lifestyle makes dating difficult, so he’s now taking a more 'intentional approach' to find his romantic anchor. But he’s not willing to give up adventuring entirely. 'She doesn’t have to know how to sail—I can teach her—but she should probably know how to swim,' he says."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Erika.

Cam, 29

Cam Halloran from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @cameronhalloran

Occupation: HR generalist

Astrological Sign: Scorpio

Why He Joined LIB: "He doesn’t totally vibe with the 'monotonous' Boston scene. 'Everybody goes to the same bars,' he explains. 'Sometimes all the women are dressed the same, and you’re like, ‘I’ve had this conversation before.'"

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Aneha.

Iman, 34

Amenawon &amp;quot;Iman&amp;quot; Johnson from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @aggamenawon

Occupation: Software engineer

Astrological Sign: Pisces

Background: "Iman believes he’s still single because he’d rather spend his time playing video games than the game of love. 'I’m a geek at heart, who really wasn’t built for the "streets" of single life,' he says."

Gets Engaged? No.

Jay, 36

Jonathan &amp;quot;Jay&amp;quot; Robinson from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @jrobb__

Occupation: Director of sales

Astrological Sign: Capricorn

Background: "Having worked in professional sports for more than 10 years, Jay is comfortable with competition....But in the game of love, Jay has yet to score, as his busy schedule leaves little time for dating."

Gets Engaged? No.

John, 33

John Shannon from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @johnshannon_

Occupation: Account executive

Astrological Sign: Gemini

Looking For: "John is searching for a lifelong partner who thinks deeply and critically about the world around her. 'My ideal person would be someone who has strong convictions, really knows what she believes, and stands for it,' he says."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Sarah.

Mark, 37

Mark Colantonio from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @markacolantonio

Occupation: Wine sales consultant

Astrological Sign: Taurus

Background: "Mark knows he hasn’t always chosen the right partners, and fears he might repeat history in the experiment. But he’s putting those concerns aside to let his heart do the talking with Michael Jordan’s mantra in mind: 'Limits, like fears, are often just an illusion.'"

Gets Engaged? No.

Matt, 37

Matt Waldrip from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @mattsmenu14

Occupation: Beekeeper

Astrological Sign: Capricorn

Background: "Matt is a cancer survivor, whose friends and family describe him as 'resilient,' a characteristic he’d like to carry into his love life."

Looking For: "Only someone trustworthy, affectionate, and playful will [become his queen bee]. Plus, she’ll need to love his 8-year-old son. 'He’s the greatest thing in my life, so that’s going to be a big consideration in who I decide to date in the pods,' this proud father says."

Gets Engaged? No.

Michael, 35

Michael Arisco from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @m_arisco

Occupation: Account executive

Astrological Sign: Leo

Why He Joined LIB: "The pods, where 'vulnerability is universally embraced,' could be the perfect place for Michael, who’s tired of the lack of 'genuine connection' in modern dating, to find a soulmate."

Gets Engaged? No.

Morrey, 32

Morrey Eglin from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @morrey__

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Astrological Sign: Libra

Background: "Morrey is a boxer, who also works part-time as a bouncer at Southie’s busiest bar. 'Everybody from Boston’s got kind of an attitude, but I’ve got one too,' he says."

Looking For: "He’s looking for an ambitious woman who also lets him pick up the check, and he’ll do that with the cash he’s scored from his cornhole entertainment company."

Gets Engaged? No, he left the pods early after dating Sarah, Erika, and Benita.

Rob, 40

Rob Feeley from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @feels_3310

Occupation: AI infrastructure sales

Astrological Sign: Aquarius

Looking For: "Rob is searching for a loving woman with traditional family values, who would one day make a great mother herself. She’s also got to have a good sense of humor. 'I like to joke around a lot, so it would be hard for me to be with someone who takes themselves too seriously,' he says."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Michaella.

Scott, 38

Scott Shuman from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @scottshuman9

Occupation: Retired pro-baseball player

Astrological Sign: Aries

Looking For: "'The biggest struggle dating in Boston is finding a conservative woman,' he says. But Scott, who is Christian, still hasn’t lost faith. He hopes that his future wife will be 'non-confrontational, sweet, and humble,' and value his leadership skills, which he’s honed as a baseball coach."

Gets Engaged? No.

Scott "Stew," 34

Scott Stewart from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @scooterstew

Occupation: Director of engineering

Astrological Sign: Gemini

Background: "Stew values his independence and doesn’t think he’d be able to give that up completely for his partner. 'There are always going to be times when you need to get away, you need to spend time by yourself, you need to be with your friends,' he says. 'I think that’s important for the longevity of a relationship.'"

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Jax...but she ghosts him right after the reveal.

Tucker, 35

Tucker Myhre from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: N/A

Occupation: Senior solutions consultant

Astrological Sign: Aries

Background: "A self-described know-it-all, he admittedly struggles to put others’ feelings before his love of Wikipedia rabbit holes. 'It’s gotten me in trouble in the past, so I’m trying to work on it,' he says."

Gets Engaged? No.

Wilson, 35

Wilson Monteiro from &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @willymilll

Occupation: Senior compliance manager

Astrological Sign: Gemini

Background: "Wilson may not have gotten a chance to play in the NBA, but he still lives out his basketball dreams with his rec league. In the pods, he hopes to shoot his shot with a woman who’s game to root for him all season long. 'They better bring a sign that says my name in large letters,' he jokes."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Wilnie.

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Quinci LeGardye
Quinci LeGardye
Culture Writer

Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.