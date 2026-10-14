Spoilers for the first 5 episodes of Love Is Blind season 11 ahead.Love Is Blindtests many dating theories: Can you fall in love without ever seeing someone in real life? Do opposites really attract? Do first impressions matter? One couple from the Netflixreality hit’s season 11 tests that last question—as one party described the other as a “dud” early in their courtship before falling in love and getting engaged. Below, we’re breaking down that pair—Michaella and Rob—and their Love Is Blindjourney, as well as what we know about the current status of their relationship.
A breakdown of Michaella and Rob's 'Love Is Blind' dating timeline—including whether they're still together
What happens in the pods between Michaella and Rob on 'Love Is Blind' season 11?
It isn’t necessarily love at first conversation for 40-year-old AI account executive Rob Feeley and 35-year-old go-getter retail VP Michaella Giorgio. While the couple enjoys their dates—doing activities like painting and talking about their first celebrity crushes—their connection initially doesn’t seem to have much depth. Rob reveals he was recently engaged and that all his friends are married with children, and that has only solidified his desire to find his person. Michaella tells him she’s been seeing a life coach for the past five years, which has helped her reunite with some family members she wasn’t on speaking terms with. She also calls herself high maintenance, but clarifies that it applies to her standards for herself and how she presents herself, not a relationship—she’d be as happy to go out as she would to sit at home and eat “roast beef sandwiches.”
Rob was deciding between two relationships but ultimately chose to double down on Michaella because he felt a stronger connection, despite revealing that he had initially called her a “dud” in his notes after their first conversation. She doesn’t take offense, owning the fact that she’s a slow burn. He admits he was a little insecure about her career accomplishments, while she says she was also insecure because she led with those details instead of letting him get to know her personality.
From there, both roast beef and “dud” become inside jokes. She says she’s “all in” on Rob, and he says that “everything hits” with her. He feels like they’re very similar, and he’s always wanted someone who accepts him and his flaws, while she says he makes her want to be a better person.
Rob gifts Michaella a bracelet that belonged to his late father, and she gives him a box of items that signify their future: a jaw for laughter, seeds for growth, and a rose quartz crystal to symbolize love. Michaella tells Rob that before she left for the show, she and her friends tried to guess details about her future partner, and he matches a lot of their guesses to a T. (We can’t wait until they meet her friends IRL to see if this is true.)
Soon, Rob gets down on one knee, saying he loves everything about her and wants to continue this journey with her. She accepts and says she can’t wait to become his family. At the reveal, they’re both so shocked that they keep saying “hi” and “hello” as a nervous tic, and he almost forgets to propose. But their body language and kissing indicate that they’re not disappointed by what they see.
When they get to Mexico in the final moments of episode 5, they’re still all over each other and complimenting each other. Things are going well for Michaella and Rob for now, but the real test is only just beginning—we’ll see where they stand when the show returns on October 21.
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Are Michaella and Rob from 'Love is Blind' season 11 still together?
Contestants can’t reveal anything until after the reality show’s full season, so it’s no surprise there isn’t much out there about their relationship status. Still, Rob follows Michaella on Instagram, but she doesn’t follow him back. Feel free to read into that or take it with a grain of salt.
Radhika Menon is a freelance journalist, with a general focus on TV and film. Her cultural criticism, reporting, and commentary can be found on Vulture, ELLE, Teen Vogue, Bustle, and more. You can find her across all socials at @menonrad.