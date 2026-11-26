Good news for fans of the messy, sultry drama The Hunting Wives: Season 2 just dropped on Netflix, and even though the show has already diverged from May Cobb's source book, it's not over yet. The series follows Sophie (Brittany Snow), an East Coaster who moves to the fictional town of Maple Brook, Texas, where she finds herself drawn into an ultra-wealthy, ultra-powerful circle of seemingly conservative socialites. As Sophie gets more entangled, as friends and lovers, she soon finds herself caught up in a murder investigation that threatens her stable family life.
Season 2 hit the streamer on November 26, 2026, and Netflix has already ordered more episodes. Here’s what we know about The Hunting Wives season 3, including when we might expect it and what it will be about.
Is 'The Hunting Wives' renewed for season 3?
Netflix officially renewed the series for a third season on October 7, 2026—over a month before the season 2 premiere, indicating confidence in the show.
“I’m so excited, the girls are so excited, we just love making this show,” creator and showrunner Rebecca Cutter told Tudum. “I’m super proud of how the scripts for season 3 are coming out.” The Netflix site confirms that “the show’s world will continue to get bigger and the stakes are really, really high.” Cutter added, “I’m so stoked to be heading back to Maple Brook, and I promise that, once you’ve finished season 2, you’ll be desperate to see what happens next. Buckle up, because season 3 will be even more scandalous and twisted.”
When will 'The Hunting Wives' season 3 come out?
Collider reported that season 3 will begin production on December 3 and move filming from North Carolina to Douglasville, Georgia. The article cites a four-month shoot, meaning production will wrap in early April 2027.
Season 2’s production schedule followed a similar four-month shoot, with the season hitting Netflix eight months later. If season 3 follows suit, we can expect season 3 by December 2027.
Who in the 'The Hunting Wives' cast will return for season 3?
Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman anchor the series as Sophie and Margo, star-crossed lovers tangled up in a murder mystery. It’s a foregone conclusion that both Snow and Akerman will return for season 3.
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Similarly, Jaime Ray Newman, who plays Margo’s best friend and occasional lover Callie, was included in the season 3 announcement video alongside Snow and Akerman, so it is likely that she’ll be back for more. Margo’s husband Jed, played by Dermot Mulroney, as well as Sophie’s husband Graham, played by Evan Jonigkeit, are also expected to return.
Season 2 had a lot of bloodshed, and John Stamos’s Chase Brylan and George Ferrier’s Brad don’t make it out alive. They could appear in a flashback, but The Hunting Wives doesn’t rely on many of those per season, so we've likely seen the last of them.
The circumstances around Abby’s murder from season 1 were still a significant aspect of the plot, so we’d expect to see more of Karen Rodriguez as Deputy Wanda Salazar, Hunter Emery as Deputy Walter Flynn, and Branton Box as Sheriff Jonny.
What will 'The Hunting Wives' season 3 be about?
Season 3 will likely pick up right where the second left off: on a major cliffhanger. As the cops circle Margo’s murder of Brad and Sophie’s murder of Kyle, Margo chooses to protect both of them by doubling down on her marriage to Jed and using his political influence to shut down the case. In doing so, she cuts things off with Sophie, who is furious, but agrees to keep her distance in exchange for a lump sum of cash.
The final moments of the season 2 finale flash forward two years, and we see Sophie, dressed to the nines, arrive at a bar. Soon, she receives a call from an unknown number. When she picks up, all she hears is heavy breathing on the other end. It’s Margo, and when the scene cuts to her, we see her covered in blood and seemingly in danger. Season 3 will surely explain her current circumstances while bringing Sophie and Margo back together, for better or worse.
Radhika Menon is a freelance journalist, with a general focus on TV and film. Her cultural criticism, reporting, and commentary can be found on Vulture, ELLE, Teen Vogue, Bustle, and more. You can find her across all socials at @menonrad.