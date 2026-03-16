Let's not mince words: Love Is Blind season 10 was rough. While less-than-invested couplings and jaw-dropping villain arcs took center stage, all of the biggest romantic developments happened off-screen. By the end of the season, many viewers were left doubting whether Netflix's reality TV juggernaut—where viewers date through a wall in a "social experiment" to see if love really is blind—would ever recapture the authenticity of its earlier seasons.

Despite criticism that LIB has run its course, the production timeline on the Netflix series means that new episodes were in the works long before season 10 arrived on our screens. Below, read on for everything we know about Love Is Blind season 11 (and its possible filming location) so far.

Christine Hamilton in the season 10 pods. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Has 'Love Is Blind' been renewed for season 11?

As of mid-March 2026, Netflix has not officially confirmed a season 11 renewal for Love Is Blind. However, the streaming giant tends to renew LIB in batches, with announcements dropping a month or two before an upcoming season. For example, Netflix renewed the reality hit for seasons 9 and 10 in January 2025...nearly a year after the show was spotted filming in Denver in March 2024.

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While nothing is confirmed, there are rumors that filming has already begun on season 11 (more on that below!), so news about the show's future could be announced any day now.

Priyanka Grandhi, Ashley Carpenter, and Brianna McNees chat Chris Fusco in season 10. (Image credit: Netflix)

When would 'Love Is Blind' season 11 come out?

By now, the twice-yearly release schedule of Love Is Blind US is a staple of the franchise. For the past four years, Netflix has released one season in the winter/spring (typically as close to Valentine's Day as possible) and another around the last week of September or the first of October. Depending on the season 11 renewal, fans should likely expect an official premiere date announcement around the end of summer.

Emma Betsinger and Mike Gibney at the altar in the season 10 finale. (Image credit: Netflix)

Where would the 'Love Is Blind' season 11 location be?

After season 10's confusing switch from a specific metropolitan area to the entire state of Ohio, it's safe to say that season 11 will hone back in on singles from one city. Boston remains the top fan theory for season 11's location, since reporters and internet sleuths spotted the show filming in the city way back in March 2025. (This happens to be around the same time season 10 was filmed.)

Meanwhile, based on casting notices for the series, other possible season 11 locations include Detroit, Michigan ; Miami and Tampa, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Phoenix, Arizona ; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Austin, Texas; St. Louis, Missouri; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Charleston, South Carolina.

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We'll have to wait and see, but it's definitely been a while since the show focused on singles from an East Coast city—and one can only imagine the wide range of people hailing from Beantown.