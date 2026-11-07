The latest season of Netflix hit Love Is Blind has come and gone, leaving another batch of couples (and countless viewers) reeling in the wake of the show's failed experiment. Though six Bostonian couples got engaged in the Love Is Blind season 11 pods, viewers spent more time counting the many red flags onscreen than rooting for any of the pairs to make it to the altar. The November 4 finale ended with its last standing couple trading "I do"s... before a shocking reunion trailer hinted that the pair's happiness didn't last for long.
Below, read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming Love Is Blind season 11 reunion and the drama set to unfurl.
How to Watch the 'Love Is Blind' Season 11 Reunion
When will the 'Love is Blind' season 11 reunion air?
Netflix has confirmed that the Love Is Blind season 11 reunion will hit the streaming giant on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Based on previous installments, the pre-filmed special is expected to run for one hour and 30 minutes of revelations, crash-outs, and (hopefully minimal) tears.
Netflix is also set to host a Love is Blind Season 11: Exclusive Reunion Watch Party, where eager fans can watch the special a day early on Saturday, November 7 at 1 p.m. PT. In addition to reunion, the streaming event will include a live chat, interactive games, and never-before-seen bonus footage from the season.
Is there a trailer for the 'Love is Blind' season 11 reunion?
Netflix's teaser for the Love Is Blind season 11 reunion teases the opposite of a Happily Ever After for its only successful wedding. The clip that auto-played after season 11's finale features host Nick Lachey asking an unseen man, point blank, "Did you cheat on your wife?" Though season 11's only husband, John, isn't shown onscreen, there is a brief glimpse of what appears to be a crying Sarah as she's comforted by the other cast members.
Most of the pre-reunion discourse has been, understandably, focused on Sarah and John's post-filming split. However, the trailer does show that all five of the season's remaining couples attended the reunion. So viewers can also expect updates on Michaella and Rob's offscreen breakup, whether Aneha and Cam stayed together after that awkward wedding, and whether Jax and Stew were actually the season's most compatible pair all along.
What do we know about the 'Love Is Blind' season 11 reunion so far?
The biggest news of the Love Is Blind season 11 reunion became public the day after the finale, when TMZ reported that Sarah had filed for divorce from John earlier this year. According to the outlet, Sarah and John had been living separately since mid-April, a little over a year into their marriage. The official news was preceded by a post from reality TV insider Rikkii Wise, who revealed in a spoiler-filled breakdown that John had been caught sexting an escort that he met on a night out with Rob.
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According to Wise, John got very emotional about the split during the reunion's taping, though it's unknown how much of the footage will make it to air. Wise also claimed that there was a moment where John's father yelled at Sarah for "going out every night," despite Sarah being clear throughout the season that she has a second job working at a bar.
Wise also spoiled some big news about Michaella's love life following filming. According to the influencer, Michaella ended up reconnecting with her other connection from the pods, beekeeper Matt. Wise claims that the pair dated but it did not end well, and that Michaella and Matt went "back and forth" about it during the reunion's taping. Fans will have to wait and see whether their conversation makes the final cut.
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.