Love Island USA season 8 is fully underway on Peacock, which means we’ll be spending our summer dissecting every romantic gesture, offhanded remark, bombshell entrance, and cast departure. For those still getting acquainted, Love Island USA is a reality dating competition airing almost every night (they take Wednesdays off) from now through the end of July. Singles on the show form connections with each other at a remote villa in Fiji, which are then tested nightly through physical and emotional challenges and the new suitors who enter the villa.

Celebrities ranging from Kat Dennings to Tyler Hilton are tuning into the now-airing season 8, and the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Megan Thee Stallion, and Margot Robbie have admitted their fandom for previous seasons and the original UK version. And if you, like them, are looking for someone to talk to about all the drama unfolding daily, look no further than the companion talk show Love Island USA: Aftersun (not to be confused with the touching 2022 Paul Mescal film of the same name).

Here’s what you can expect from the talk show, including the format and the buzzy new hosts. (And if you're looking for the season 8 Islander's Instagrams, the current couple standings, or how to vote, we've got you covered.)

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Ariana Madix, JaNa Craig, Serena Page, and Eyal Booker chat on Love Island USA: Aftersun. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

What is 'Love Island USA: Aftersun?'

Originally launched via the U.K. franchise, Aftersun is an after-show and space to dissect the drama that just unfolded, hear from dumped Islanders, and see exclusive never-before-seen clips from the previous week. Occasionally, the series will also feature celebrity panelists and contestants from previous seasons who dissect what's going on. Think of it like a video podcast that parses the details of everything that transpired in the villa, with the chance of seeing some of those outspoken celebrity fans.

Who hosts 'Love Island USA: Aftersun?'

Peacock and Love Island USA have officially pulled two new hosts for a chat! Summer House’s Ciara Miller and content creator and The Cut advice columnist Tefi Pessoa will be the new faces of the talk show, taking over from Love Island UK and Traitors alum Maura Higgins. Ariana Madix, of Vanderpump Rules fame, still hosts the main series.

Ariana Madix and Maura Higgins on the Aftersun set. (Image credit: Kim Nunneley/Peacock)

When does 'Love Island USA: Aftersun' air?

Starting Saturday, June 13, Love Island USA: Aftersun will air every Saturday at 9:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PT) on Peacock. Love Island USA will continue to air every other night, except Wednesdays.

Is it worth tuning into 'Love Island USA: Aftersun?'

Fans are mixed about how much the after-show really adds to the series, but are generally willing to give it a chance. And with Ciara—fresh off her standing-ovation-worthy performance at the Summer House reunion—and Tefi by her side, it’s worth seeing how they freshen up the talk show.

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TOPICS Reality TV