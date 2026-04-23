Ariana Madix Exclusively Reveals How She's Supporting Ciara Miller: "We've Chatted a Little Bit"
The 'Love Island USA' host dishes on the advice she's given the 'Summer House' star after teaming up for a Sonic Frozen Refreshers campaign.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Ariana Madix and Ciara Miller are ready for a refreshing summer.
The Bravo stars have united in a new campaign for Sonic's latest Frozen Refreshers, kicking off what's sure to be an eventful season. Madix is heading into her third year as host of Love Island USA—the show that marked her career revival following the reality-TV phenomenon known as Scandoval. Meanwhile—after being at the center of a highly scrutinized love triangle—Summer House star and red-carpet correspondent Miller is gearing up for the season 10 reunion and the forthcoming season of Dancing With the Stars. So, get ready for the fan favorites to dominate this summer of reality TV.
Ahead of the Sonic campaign's launch, Marie Claire caught up with Madix over Zoom. Though thousands of fans are waiting for news about the upcoming season 8, the Love Island USA host also has to be patient.Article continues below
"This happens in such real-time with Love Island, I don't even think they know a lot of stuff to be able to tell me," Madix admits. "I'm excited we're going to be back in Fiji, and I think we're going to be in the same villa. I'm really excited to learn who the cast is going to be, but I'm probably going to be finding out about that a day before the world does."
She adds, "I'm living it along with you guys."
Madix and Miller's Sonic campaign features several TV ads and a special teaser, which hit social media on April 21. In the quick clip, the stars catch up over Frozen Refreshers...but Miller stays coy about recent events. "Yeah, life is honestly chill right now," the Summer House star says, before Madix replies, "That's refreshing to hear, cause I thought..."
Of course, Madix—a reality-TV fan herself—is up to date on Miller's drama with Amanda Batula and West Wilson. When we asked if Madix had any post-Scandoval advice for Miller, she said she thinks Miller has it all figured out.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"We've chatted a little bit. Honestly, Ciara does not need my advice," Madix says. "I feel like she's at such a great time in her life in general. You see her on carpets interviewing people, and doing so well. I think that she's in such a great place in her career that she's so above and beyond any advice I would be able to give her."
Beyond her busy hosting duties, Madix also spends the summer hitting the music festival circuit—and she does have advice on how to have the best time. Having just come off Coachella, the star says her festival essentials focus on comfort. She swears by comfortable shoes that can get her through 25,000-step days, a portable fan to provide a breeze in the middle of a crowd, and a reviving Frozen Refresher in her go-to flavor, strawberry passion fruit.
"We actually had Sonic Refreshers Sunday morning. When I tell you I was on death's door that morning, and the second I had my first sip, I was brought back to life like a vampire in a coffin," she says of the thirst-quencher made with real fruit and green tea. "I was up and ready to go."
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.