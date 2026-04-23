Ariana Madix Exclusively Reveals How She's Supporting Ciara Miller: "We've Chatted a Little Bit"

Ariana Madix and Ciara Miller are ready for a refreshing summer.

The Bravo stars have united in a new campaign for Sonic's latest Frozen Refreshers, kicking off what's sure to be an eventful season. Madix is heading into her third year as host of Love Island USA—the show that marked her career revival following the reality-TV phenomenon known as Scandoval. Meanwhile—after being at the center of a highly scrutinized love triangle—Summer House star and red-carpet correspondent Miller is gearing up for the season 10 reunion and the forthcoming season of Dancing With the Stars. So, get ready for the fan favorites to dominate this summer of reality TV.

Ariana Madix will soon appear on Love Island USA season 8, which premieres on June 2. (Image credit: Sonic)

Ahead of the Sonic campaign's launch, Marie Claire caught up with Madix over Zoom. Though thousands of fans are waiting for news about the upcoming season 8, the Love Island USA host also has to be patient.

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"This happens in such real-time with Love Island, I don't even think they know a lot of stuff to be able to tell me," Madix admits. "I'm excited we're going to be back in Fiji, and I think we're going to be in the same villa. I'm really excited to learn who the cast is going to be, but I'm probably going to be finding out about that a day before the world does."

She adds, "I'm living it along with you guys."

Madix and Miller's Sonic campaign features several TV ads and a special teaser, which hit social media on April 21. In the quick clip, the stars catch up over Frozen Refreshers...but Miller stays coy about recent events. "Yeah, life is honestly chill right now," the Summer House star says, before Madix replies, "That's refreshing to hear, cause I thought..."

Of course, Madix—a reality-TV fan herself—is up to date on Miller's drama with Amanda Batula and West Wilson. When we asked if Madix had any post-Scandoval advice for Miller, she said she thinks Miller has it all figured out.

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"We've chatted a little bit. Honestly, Ciara does not need my advice," Madix says. "I feel like she's at such a great time in her life in general. You see her on carpets interviewing people, and doing so well. I think that she's in such a great place in her career that she's so above and beyond any advice I would be able to give her."

Ciara Miller's season of Dancing With the Stars premieres this fall. (Image credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for SONIC)

Beyond her busy hosting duties, Madix also spends the summer hitting the music festival circuit—and she does have advice on how to have the best time. Having just come off Coachella, the star says her festival essentials focus on comfort. She swears by comfortable shoes that can get her through 25,000-step days, a portable fan to provide a breeze in the middle of a crowd, and a reviving Frozen Refresher in her go-to flavor, strawberry passion fruit.

"We actually had Sonic Refreshers Sunday morning. When I tell you I was on death's door that morning, and the second I had my first sip, I was brought back to life like a vampire in a coffin," she says of the thirst-quencher made with real fruit and green tea. "I was up and ready to go."

TOPICS Reality TV