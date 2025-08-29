Move over, The Summer I Turned Pretty —there’s another YA love triangle featuring two brothers to sink back into when My Life with the Walter Boys returns to Netflix on August 28, 2025. The series, based on the Wattpad-turned- novels by Ali Novak, follows Jackie Howard’s (Nikki Rodriguez) move from the bright lights of N.Y.C. to the farms of Colorado after her family tragically dies in a car accident. Now a surrogate member of the Walter family, Jackie quickly finds herself smitten with two of the brothers: kind, nerdy, and sensitive Alex (Ashby Gentry) and the former quarterback turned bad boy with a heart of gold, Cole (Noah LaLonde).

While season 2 has taken almost two years to hit our screens after the debut installment premiered in late 2023, fans won’t have to wait too long for the third season. Netflix has already announced that the next season will arrive in 2026. Below, we break down how season 2 ends and what to expect in My Life with the Walter Boys season 3.

The love triangle between Cole (Noah LaLonde), Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez), and Alex (Ashby Gentry) heats up in season 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

How does 'My Life with the Walter Boys' season 2 end?

Spoilers for the entire second season of My Life with the Walter Boys ahead. When Jackie leaves town abruptly at the end of the first season, it’s because she’s torn between Alex and Cole, who have made two very different types of love declarations. Alex literally said the words, “I love you,” drunkenly at his brother Will’s (Johnny Link) wedding (which Jackie didn’t reciprocate in the moment), while Cole meticulously—and secretly—fixed a broken teapot belonging to Jackie’s late sister; she gives him a long overdue kiss after finding it in his room.

In season 2, the love triangle continues and has only gotten more complicated. Though he’s had a bit of a glow-up while training for the rodeo and is getting more attention from women than before, Alex is still in love with Jackie. Jackie chooses to date him again, only this time they keep it a secret until they’re sure of their feelings. Still, even after they say, “I love you,” to each other, Jackie isn’t ready to broadcast their relationship.

The main reason for this is her residual feelings for Cole. When she returns to Silver Falls, Jackie initially asks him for space, and they settle on being friends despite the kiss that ended season 1. But Cole eventually witnesses Jackie and Alex together and pulls away, hiding his good SAT score and his football coaching triumphs from her. Confronting him, Jackie realizes that she needs Cole in her life and soon admits that she loves him. In fact, the feeling with him is so intense, she says, that it makes her feel free—and like she’s out of control. In one of the finale’s cliffhangers, Alex witnesses this interaction and asks Jackie to clarify what he overheard.

The other major cliffhanger occurs moments later, when an ambulance arrives at the Walter ranch. Will rushes in to inform everyone that it’s for their dad, George (Marc Blucas), whom he’s been at odds with over the future of their land, though the series doesn’t specify whether he had a medical issue or got hurt while working.

Is 'My Life with the Walter Boys' renewed for season 3?

Before the second season even premiered, Netflix renewed the YA drama for a third. Netflix announced the renewal in early August 2025 with a social video featuring stars Rodriguez, LaLonde, and Gentry, captioned, “when you are still waiting for season 2 but we just started production on season 3.”

Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) in season 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

When will 'My Life with the Walter Boys' season 3 come out?

Tudum confirmed the renewal news along with an expected premiere timeframe: My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 will be released in 2026. “We’ve got a lot of things to do,” showrunner and executive producer Melanie Halsall told the streamer’s editorial platform.

According to a production schedule on the Directors Guild of Canada’s website , pre-production for the third season began in June 2025, and filming began on August 6, 2025—the same day the announcement video was released. Filming is expected to run until December. Using the season 2 production timeline as an indicator, it’s safe to expect season 3 by next summer.

Katherine (Sarah Rafferty) and George (Marc Blucas) should return in season 3, despite George's health scare. (Image credit: David Brown/Netflix)

Who in the 'My Life with the Walter Boys' cast will return for season 3?

The central trio of Rodriguez, LaLonde, and Gentry will all certainly be back when the show returns in 2026. The rest of the extended Walter family can also be expected to return, including Sarah Rafferty’s matriarch Katherine; Walter siblings Danny (Connor Stanhope), Will (Johnny Link), Nathan (Corey Fogelmanis); and cousins Isaac (Isaac Arellanes) and Lee (Myles Perez). Despite his character’s cliffhanger accident, Blucas will also likely remain part of the cast.

Other members of the Silver Falls community can also be expected to return, as season 3 will likely pick up moments after the events of the season 2 finale. That would include Jaylan Evans as Skylar, Zoë Soul as Haley, Ashley Tavares as Tara, Dean Petriw as Jordan, Alix West Lefler as Parker, Lennix James as Benny, Alisha Newton as Erin, Ellie O’Brien as Grace, Kolton Stewart as Dylan, Mya Lowe as Kiley, Gabrielle Jacinto as Olivia, Jesse Lipscombe as Coach Allen, and Nathaniel Arcand as Mato.

Are there any new cast members in 'My Life with the Walter Boys' season 3?

Thus far, Netflix has announced one new cast member for season 3. According to Deadline , Chad Rook will join the series as a recurring guest star in at least four episodes, though character details are not yet available.

Alex (Ashby Gentry) and Cole (LaLonde) in season 2. (Image credit: David Brown/Netflix)

What will 'My Life with the Walter Boys' season 3 be about?

There are currently only two published books in Ali Novak’s romance novel series , so the third season will chart new paths for Jackie and the Walter family. With George’s fate hanging in the balance, the series will surely address whatever health scare closed the second season. His medical issues will likely play into the Walters’s ongoing financial problems, and the incident may cause George to reconsider his plans for the family ranch, which he is currently opting out of turning into a tourist attraction in favor of leasing it to a local winery.

At Silver Falls High School, Jackie will take up the mantle of Student Body VP under Erin’s guidance, per their conversation at the town fair, which will surely stir up emotions from the mean girls at school. Erin and Danny will probably continue figuring out their future together, even if it diverges after graduation, and Nathan and Skylar will likely continue circling each other post-break-up. Cole’s test scores seem good enough to give him a chance at college, and paired with his promising meeting with the UT recruiter, we could see him preparing to leave the Walter home for a chance at a new beginning. Alex, too, has a bright future ahead as his rodeo training is fruitful.

And of course, Jackie will have to contend with the fact that she told two different brothers she loved them in the span of a few days. Perhaps season 3 will give Jackie-Cole shippers something to celebrate if she finally gives Cole a chance—but we won’t know for sure until 2026.