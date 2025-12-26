In all my 30+ years of life, I have never watched a hockey game. I have, however, watched Heated Rivalry on HBO Max. The sexy hockey romance is an adaptation of the second book in Rachel Reid's Game Changer series (also titled Heated Rivalry). And while it hasn't taught me much about the sport, it has introduced me and countless others to the hockey romance genre. Let's just put it this way: We're hooked and demanding a season 2 ASAP.

Season 1 of Heated Rivalry introduced fans to Shane Hollander, played by Hudson Williams, and Ilya Rozanov, played by Connor Storrie—two hockey players whose rivalry on the ice quickly turns into scorching hot sexual tension. The show begins in 2008, with season 1 following the beginning of their relationship. Neither Ilya nor Shane is publicly out with their sexuality, and while they have a habit of hooking up whenever they cross paths, they're also in no rush to make things official.

The first six episodes follow Shane and Ilya's early romance, but fans of the original Heated Rivalry romance novel know that this is a love story that spans decades, so it's only right that fans get more seasons. Below, we're breaking down everything we know about Heated Rivalry season 2.

Ilya (Connor Storrie) in season 1 of Heated Rivalry. (Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max)

Is 'Heated Rivalry' been renewed for season 2?

Yes! The TV Gods have smiled upon us and granted us a season 2 of Heated Rivalry before season 1 was even over. The news was announced on the Heated Rivalry Instagram account along with a video of stars Storrie and Williams reading from The Long Game, the sixth book in the Game Changers series and the continuation of Shane and Ilya's love story.

In a separate video for HBO, Williams teased that season 2 would be “hotter, wetter, longer.”

When will 'Heated Rivalry' season 2 come out?

No date has been set, but depending on the production schedule, it could be pretty fast. Storrie shared an Instagram post celebrating a wrap on season 1 in June 2025, only six months before the series premiered in late November. Granted, it takes time for writers to craft the episodes and for production to begin. Not to mention the fact that season 1 was only six episodes long, and it's possible they could expand into a high episode count in the future. Our best guess? We're looking at a late 2026 release date for Heated Rivalry season 2 at the earliest.

In the meantime, fans looking for their hockey romance fix can always rewatch season 1 and read the Game Changer series.

It's possible that we could see more of Scott Hunter (François Arnaud) and Kip Grady's (Robbie G.K.) story in season 2. (Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max)

What cast members are returning for 'Heated Rivalry' season 2?

The exact cast list has yet to be confirmed, but, considering the season 2 renewal announcements, it's safe to say that both leads, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, will reprise their roles of Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov.

Given the show's success and the fan obsession with François Arnaud, it seems likely that he'll return as Scott Hunter. That hopefully means we'll also see more appearances from Robbie G.K. as Kip Grady as well. Shane's parents, Yuna and David, played by Christina Chang and Dylan Walsh, play a vital role in The Long Game, so they're likely to return as well, though nothing has been confirmed.

Heated Rivalry season 2 will likely follow the book The Long Game from Rachel Reid's Game Changer series. (Image credit: HBO Max/Crave Canada)

What would 'Heated Rivalry' season 2 be about?

The video announcing season 2 makes it clear that the next batch of new episodes will be adapting The Long Game by Rachel Reid. The book is technically the sequel to Ilya and Shane's Heated Rivalry story (though it's also Book 6 in the entire series). We can look to what unfolds in the book to predict what we might see on screen.

The Long Game picks up three years after the end of the Heated Rivalry novel, 10 years into their relationship. Ilya and Shane are still keeping their romance a secret, while the pressure of being professional athletes continues to weigh heavily. Ilya might be ready to take their relationship public, but Shane is still playing things close to the vest. Are they ready to risk it all to be together?

It's unclear whether or not Heated Rivalry season 2 will focus solely on The Long Game or take some inspiration from the rest of the Game Changers series. Already, the show has incorporated characters from other books. Episode 3, “Hunter,” was based on the first book in the queer series, also called Game Changers. The episode introduced the story of New York Admirals captain Scott Hunter, played in the show by François Arnaud, and his secret boyfriend, Kip (Robbie G.K.), but only told part of their story. So, there's certainly more that we could see there.

The only thing we know for sure is that Heated Rivalry won't lose any steam going into season 2. Showrunner Jacob Tierney told Etalk that he wanted Heated Rivalry to evoke “horny joy,” and it's safe to say that he'll be taking that mission into the new season.