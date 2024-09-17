Ryan Murphy's latest true-crime miniseries is a look at the sensationalized, heartbreaking story of sports-star-turned-convict Aaron Hernandez. Premiering on FX/Hulu on September 17, 2024, American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez tells the life story of the late NFL phenom, who rose from a working class childhood in Bristol, Connecticut to NCAA D1 football and then the pros, before being convicted for murder in 2015. While laying out Hernandez's life, the new must-watch series also examines the racial dynamics and prejudice against gay men within multimillion dollar sports industry.

For the new drama, FX has gathered a cast of talented actors, from rising superstars to many familiar faces from the world of theater. Read on to meet the all-star cast of American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez.

Josh Rivera as Aaron Hernandez

(Image credit: FX)

Aaron Hernandez grew up in Bristol, Connecticut, and had a tough childhood; his father, who was physically abusive and demanding, died when Aaron was 15. However, Aaron excelled in sports and was recruited to play football at the University of Florida before joining the NFL. Throughout his career, Aaron struggled with anger issues, drug use, and his sexuality. He was eventually convicted of first-degree murder in 2015, and he died by suicide in prison two years later.

Josh Rivera, 29, is a Puerto Rican actor who grew up in Boulder, Colorado. He began his acting career in musical theater, performing in the national touring cast of Hamilton before his breakout role as Chino in the 2021 Steven Spielberg-directed remake of West Side Story. In addition to American Sports Story, Rivera also appeared in the 2023 films Cat Person and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. (The latter of which he starred alongside his girlfriend Rachel Zegler, who he met while filming West Side Story.)

Tammy Blanchard as Terri Hernandez

(Image credit: FX)

Aaron has a difficult relationship with his mother, Terri Hernandez. They became estranged while he was still in high school, with Aaron moving in with his cousin Tanya.

Tammy Blanchard, 47, made her acting debut in 1996 with a role in the soap opera Guiding Light. She went on to play a young Judy Garland in the 2000 miniseries Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows, which earned her an Emmy. In addition to her roles in the films Rabbit Hole, Moneyball, and Into the Woods, she's a Broadway veteran and two-time Tony Award nominee.

Ean Castellanos as D.J. Hernandez

(Image credit: FX)

Aaron's older brother D.J. Hernandez was also raised to be a football star, and he formerly played football at the University of Connecticut. Following Aaron's sentencing and subsequent death, D.J. has unfortunately been through his own legal and mental health issues.

Ean Castellanos is an actor, musician, and filmmaker who recently graduated from the American Music and Drama Academy, according to FX. He previously had small roles on the TV series High Maintenance, Tommy, and Five Days at Memorial.

Lindsay Mendez as Tanya Singleton

(Image credit: FX)

Lindsay Mendez plays Aaron's cousin Tanya Singleton. Mendez, 43, is a Tony Award-winning Broadway star who previously appeared in musicals including Wicked, Godspell, Grease, and Carousel. Most recently, she starred alongside Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe in the acclaimed first Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along. As for her on-screen career, she's best known for playing Sara Castillo in the CBS/OWN series All Rise.

Jaylen Barron as Shayanna Jenkins

(Image credit: FX)

Shayanna Jenkins was one of Aaron's childhood friends from when they grew up in Bristol and went to school together. They briefly dated as teenagers before reuniting when Aaron began playing for the Patriots and were later engaged. Shayanna gave birth to one child by Hernandez, a daughter who's now 11-years-old.

Jaylen Barron, 26, started her career as a child actor appearing on shows like Shake It Up, See Dad Run, and Good Luck Charlie. She went on to play Dominique Winslow in the Showtime drama Shameless, before starring in the Netflix original Free Rein. Most recently, she starred as Trish in the Starz dramedy Blindspotting.

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Tim Tebow

(Image credit: FX)

Tim Tebow was the starting quarterback for the University of Florida when Aaron joined as a freshman in 2007. In American Sports Story, the two players are just acquaintances until they connect on a deeper level due to their faith. In real life, Tebow played three seasons as a quarterback for the Denver Broncos and was traded to multiple teams before eventually ending his professional career as part of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also worked for several years as a commentator and analyst, before recently taking a non-football job at a Florida venture capital firm.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, 31, is the son of former Terminator star and Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger and author Maria Shriver. He started his acting career with supporting roles in movies in the early 2010s, and has gone on to appear in shows including Scream Queens, The Long Road Home, The Staircase, The Terminal List, and Gen V. Next up, he's set to appear in season 3 of The White Lotus.

Tony Yazbeck as Urban Meyer

A post shared by Tony Yazbeck (@tonyyazbeckofficial) A photo posted by on

In American Sports Story, Urban Meyer is the head coach of the Florida Gators, who recruits Aaron and turns him into an NCAA superstar. In real life, Meyer became the third highest-paid football coach during the 2009 season (Hernandez's final season with the Gators), with a contract worth $24 million over six years. The former NCAA and NFL coach has not coached since 2021, and he's currently an analyst at FOX Sports.

Tony Yazbeck is an actor, singer, and dancer who has starred in Broadway productions since 1989, when he made his debut as an ensemble member in Gypsy. He held principal roles in musicals including A Chorus Line, White Christmas, Chicago, Flying Over Sunset, and On the Town, which earned him a Tony nomination. In the TV world, Yazbeck has appeared in series including Smash, Billions, and The Good Fight.

Jake Cannavale as Chris

A post shared by Jake (@jakecannavalebro) A photo posted by on

Chris is a physical therapist at Aaron's agency, who becomes a romantic interest for the budding NFL star. Unlike many of the show's characters, Chris is a fictional composite based on multiple people.

Jake Cannavale, 29, was born in N.Y.C. to parents Bobby Cannavale (of Boardwalk Empire, Nine Perfect Strangers, and The Watchers fame) and Jenny Lumet (daughter of Sidney Lumet and the writer/producer of Rachel Getting Married, among other projects). Jake has previously appeared in the TV series The Mandalorian, The Offer, and Ghosts.