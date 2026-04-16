Netflix's reality series Million Dollar Secret is back for a new dose of pulse-pounding social gameplay. The streaming giant's answer to The Traitors debuted last year, a brand-new competition where ordinary people investigate and deceive each other in hopes of walking away with a million dollars.

For anyone who missed season 1, Million Dollar Secret host Peter Serafinowicz invites 12 everyday people to a gorgeous lakeside mansion , and gifts one unlucky player $1,000,000 in cash. That player now has a target on their back, as the others try to root out and eliminate the millionaire. At the end of this expensive game of hot potato, whoever has the money walks away with the life-changing fortune. (For example, see season 1's winner, former In-n-Out line cook Cara Kies.)

The Million Dollar Secret season 2 cast at an elimination dinner. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

According to Tudum, the series has gathered another group of aspiring masterminds from across the U.S. Will this year's winner be the shrewd Miami pageant boy, the stay-at-home mom and town gossip, the military vets flying under the radar, or someone else we'll least expect? Below, read on for everything to know about the Million Dollar Secret cast—including where to follow them after the show.

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Altie, 54

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @eaglesincali

Hometown: Philadelphia / Menifee, California

Occupation: Deputy chief of staff to the mayor of Riverside, California

Background: A former US Marine with more than 20 years of military experience

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Biggest Strength: "Altie loves...staying plugged into the latest gossip—a key skill in this game of deception."

Daisy, 50

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @daisyskarning

Hometown: Edina, Minnesota

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom of two teen boys

Biggest Strength: "Her uncontested position as the town gossip means her social game here will be unmatched."

Hunter, 24

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @hppunts

Hometown: San Diego, California

Occupation: Student

Biggest Strength: "Behind that laid-back exterior is a poker player with sharp instincts and a need to prove everybody wrong."

Kaleb, 44

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @wkalebmoon

Hometown: Lead Hill, Arkansas

Occupation: Cattle farmer

Background: "The high school athlete turned rancher can admit there’s still one thing in this world that stumps him: how to navigate life with a teenage daughter."

Kasey, 33

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @itskaseycoffey

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation: Freelance art director

Background: "Between creating dynamic campaigns for beauty brands, Kasey loves learning new languages, cooking with her husband, and walking Butter, her Bernese mountain dog who’s a local celebrity."

Winning Plans: "If she wins, she hopes to open a Thai snack bar."

Kat, 26

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @katellisss

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

Occupation: Beverage cart attendant at a country club

Background: "Don’t let Kat’s bubbly exterior fool you—underneath it is a tough Boston native who isn’t afraid to let everyone know what she’s thinking."

Winning Plans: "If Kat emerges victorious, she wants to help her father retire and open an animal shelter."

Kevin, 26

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @kevin.moranz

Hometown: Topeka, Kansas

Occupation: Supercross racer

Background: "The pro athlete from a blue-collar family in Kansas—who’s often mistaken for Tom Cruise when he wears aviators—is confident that the determination he pours into racing will get him far in Season 2."

Lauren G., 43

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @laurengierth

Hometown: Richland, Washington

Occupation: Sales operations manager

Background: "A lover of historical fiction and quality time with her two kids, she finds the spice in life wherever she goes, including reality TV."

Lauren T., 25

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @laurentennery

Hometown: South Lake Tahoe, California

Occupation: Yoga instructor

Background: "After modeling in Sydney, bartending in Los Angeles, and traversing Asia as a yogi, she’s confident that her globe-trotting adventures will give her an edge in the competition."

Melissa, 61

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @homewithatwist

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Occupation: Retired nurse

Background: "She can take your blood pressure, soothe your worries with the charm of a Southern mama bear, and host a mean cocktail party all at the same time."

Natalie, 29

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @natalie_noisom

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Marketing manager

Winning Plans: "The bird mom...plans to acquire a military macaw as a bestie for her parrot if she wins $1 million."

Nick, 27

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @nickypill

Hometown: Mendham, New Jersey / Miami, Florida

Occupation: Finance account manager

Background: He's currently Mister New Jersey and set to compete in Mister USA 2026.

Biggest Strength: "An avid reader and proud mama’s boy, [Miami frat boy] Nick plans to use other people’s assumptions about him against them."

Tarek, 24

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @tarekupdated

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Daycare worker

Background: "After spending his childhood bouncing between the U.S. and Egypt, Tarek now works at his family’s daycare business in California."

Biggest Strength: "A natural-born nurturer who’s used to chaos, Tarek plans on slipping past everyone’s drama and straight to the cash prize."

Umeko, 27

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @umekopeterson

Hometown: Kapolei, Hawaii / Virginia

Occupation: Student

Background: "A former intelligence analyst in the US Navy, Umeko is back in school and starting a new chapter in life."

Biggest Strength: "Will her ability to handle pressure and her innate talent at gathering and interpreting information put her a cut above the other contestants?"