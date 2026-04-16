Meet the Cast of 'Million Dollar Secret' Season 2
Netflix's answer to 'The Traitors' is back for another game of deception.
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Netflix's reality series Million Dollar Secret is back for a new dose of pulse-pounding social gameplay. The streaming giant's answer to The Traitors debuted last year, a brand-new competition where ordinary people investigate and deceive each other in hopes of walking away with a million dollars.
For anyone who missed season 1, Million Dollar Secret host Peter Serafinowicz invites 12 everyday people to a gorgeous lakeside mansion, and gifts one unlucky player $1,000,000 in cash. That player now has a target on their back, as the others try to root out and eliminate the millionaire. At the end of this expensive game of hot potato, whoever has the money walks away with the life-changing fortune. (For example, see season 1's winner, former In-n-Out line cook Cara Kies.)
According to Tudum, the series has gathered another group of aspiring masterminds from across the U.S. Will this year's winner be the shrewd Miami pageant boy, the stay-at-home mom and town gossip, the military vets flying under the radar, or someone else we'll least expect? Below, read on for everything to know about the Million Dollar Secret cast—including where to follow them after the show.Article continues below
Altie, 54
Instagram: @eaglesincali
Hometown: Philadelphia / Menifee, California
Occupation: Deputy chief of staff to the mayor of Riverside, California
Background: A former US Marine with more than 20 years of military experience
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Biggest Strength: "Altie loves...staying plugged into the latest gossip—a key skill in this game of deception."
Daisy, 50
Instagram: @daisyskarning
Hometown: Edina, Minnesota
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom of two teen boys
Biggest Strength: "Her uncontested position as the town gossip means her social game here will be unmatched."
Hunter, 24
Instagram: @hppunts
Hometown: San Diego, California
Occupation: Student
Biggest Strength: "Behind that laid-back exterior is a poker player with sharp instincts and a need to prove everybody wrong."
Kaleb, 44
Instagram: @wkalebmoon
Hometown: Lead Hill, Arkansas
Occupation: Cattle farmer
Background: "The high school athlete turned rancher can admit there’s still one thing in this world that stumps him: how to navigate life with a teenage daughter."
Kasey, 33
Instagram: @itskaseycoffey
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
Occupation: Freelance art director
Background: "Between creating dynamic campaigns for beauty brands, Kasey loves learning new languages, cooking with her husband, and walking Butter, her Bernese mountain dog who’s a local celebrity."
Winning Plans: "If she wins, she hopes to open a Thai snack bar."
Kat, 26
Instagram: @katellisss
Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
Occupation: Beverage cart attendant at a country club
Background: "Don’t let Kat’s bubbly exterior fool you—underneath it is a tough Boston native who isn’t afraid to let everyone know what she’s thinking."
Winning Plans: "If Kat emerges victorious, she wants to help her father retire and open an animal shelter."
Kevin, 26
Instagram: @kevin.moranz
Hometown: Topeka, Kansas
Occupation: Supercross racer
Background: "The pro athlete from a blue-collar family in Kansas—who’s often mistaken for Tom Cruise when he wears aviators—is confident that the determination he pours into racing will get him far in Season 2."
Lauren G., 43
Instagram: @laurengierth
Hometown: Richland, Washington
Occupation: Sales operations manager
Background: "A lover of historical fiction and quality time with her two kids, she finds the spice in life wherever she goes, including reality TV."
Lauren T., 25
Instagram: @laurentennery
Hometown: South Lake Tahoe, California
Occupation: Yoga instructor
Background: "After modeling in Sydney, bartending in Los Angeles, and traversing Asia as a yogi, she’s confident that her globe-trotting adventures will give her an edge in the competition."
Melissa, 61
Instagram: @homewithatwist
Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas
Occupation: Retired nurse
Background: "She can take your blood pressure, soothe your worries with the charm of a Southern mama bear, and host a mean cocktail party all at the same time."
Natalie, 29
Instagram: @natalie_noisom
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Occupation: Marketing manager
Winning Plans: "The bird mom...plans to acquire a military macaw as a bestie for her parrot if she wins $1 million."
Nick, 27
Instagram: @nickypill
Hometown: Mendham, New Jersey / Miami, Florida
Occupation: Finance account manager
Background: He's currently Mister New Jersey and set to compete in Mister USA 2026.
Biggest Strength: "An avid reader and proud mama’s boy, [Miami frat boy] Nick plans to use other people’s assumptions about him against them."
Tarek, 24
Instagram: @tarekupdated
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Daycare worker
Background: "After spending his childhood bouncing between the U.S. and Egypt, Tarek now works at his family’s daycare business in California."
Biggest Strength: "A natural-born nurturer who’s used to chaos, Tarek plans on slipping past everyone’s drama and straight to the cash prize."
Umeko, 27
Instagram: @umekopeterson
Hometown: Kapolei, Hawaii / Virginia
Occupation: Student
Background: "A former intelligence analyst in the US Navy, Umeko is back in school and starting a new chapter in life."
Biggest Strength: "Will her ability to handle pressure and her innate talent at gathering and interpreting information put her a cut above the other contestants?"
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.