Meet the Cast of 'Million Dollar Secret'
The Netflix reality show is a test of wits and betrayal, where the winner walks away with $1,000,000.
Calling all reality TV fans: Netflix's new series Million Dollar Secret is a must-watch for anyone looking for a show like The Traitors to get them through the spring.
This new reality competition gathers 12 everyday people into a gorgeous lakeside mansion, giving each an ornate box. One of them holds $1,000,000 in cash, and the lucky player will get to keep it...as long as they can hold on long enough to become the last one standing. In each episode, the millionaire gets a task to complete for an advantage, as the rest of the players undergo mental and physical challenges to win info about the millionaire's identity. Whoever's the final player after eight episodes walks away with the entire pot.
The inaugural season of Million Dollar Secret, which hit streaming on March 26, has gathered an impressive cast to transform into backstabbers and betrayers for this intricate game. Led by their cunning host, English actor Peter Serafinowicz, the 12 players from all corners of the U.S. immediately prove themselves as cutthroat as the average Traitors normies while juggling quick bonds and major feuds in their quest for a life-changing win. Below, read everything to know about the Million Dollar Secret cast—including where to follow them after the show.
Cara, 29
Instagram: @caralidia
Occupation: In-N-Out cook
Background: Former kids' birthday party clown
Biggest Strength: "Active listening skills and...her solid intuition," as described by Tudum.
Chris, 34
Instagram: @callennd
Occupation: Beverage brand CEO
Personal Secret: He presents himself as "a struggling entrepreneur instead of a successful CEO."
Life Motto: "It takes a long time to build trust but only a second to lose it forever and never get it back."
Corey, 38
Instagram: @1coreyniles
Occupation: Builder
Background: "Growing up with a single mother and three younger siblings, I learned to become the man of the house at a very young age."
Life Motto: "Let them judge you, let them misunderstand you, let them gossip about you. Their opinions are not your problems."
Harry, 59
Instagram: @harrydonenfeld
Occupation: Photographer
Background: Former personal photographer for multiple billionaires.
Biggest Strengths: His "ability to evade questions" and "unmatched people skills."
Jaimi, 42
Instagram: @jaimialexander
Occupation: Life coach
Biggest Strength: "Her ability to read people like a book and listen to her intuition above all else...[and being a] phenomenal liar."
Biggest Weakness: Being "too nice."
Kyle, 27
Instagram: @kyle_wimberley
Occupation: Construction worker
Hometown: Louisiana
Biggest Weakness: "I am liable to start laughing immediately post-lie."
Lauren, 35
Instagram: @laurenmidwest
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
Hometown: Fargo, North Dakota
Background: Former school counselor
Game plan: "Lead with her reputation as a positive, likable, and trustworthy person."
Lydia, 64
Instagram: @lydiatexasgrandma
Occupation: Retired escrow agent
Hometown: Texas
Personal Secret: She’s been a professional poker player for 30 years.
Biggest Strength: "In our society, a woman my age is invisible. It’s easy to be overlooked and underestimated."
Phillip, 41
Instagram: @phil_roundtree
Occupation: College professor
Background: Former therapist of 15 years.
Biggest Weakness: "Overanalyzing...I tend to think through every possible scenario, and sometimes the simplest answer is the right one."
Samantha, 41
Instagram: @sammysep
Occupation: Police officer
Personal Secret: She's pretending to be a stay-at-home mom.
Biggest Weakness: "Caring and letting my heart get involved."
Se Young, 35
Instagram: @seyoung
Occupation: Systems VP
Biggest Strength: Being a "true gamer" with a "deep understanding of gameplay mechanics."
Game Plan: "Try and skate through under the radar," and "'avoid being annoying' to stay in the mansion as long as possible."
Sydnee, 32
Instagram: @syd_liana_
Occupation: Medical sales
Background: The Alaska native has "worked in negative 80-degree weather as a maintenance tech in pure darkness."
Biggest Strength: "Everyone dismisses me based on my outward appearance. It's happened my whole life and can serve its purpose when needed."
Personal Secret: She's playing up the "Scottsdale blonde persona" to catch others by surprise.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater.
