Calling all reality TV fans: Netflix's new series Million Dollar Secret is a must-watch for anyone looking for a show like The Traitors to get them through the spring.

This new reality competition gathers 12 everyday people into a gorgeous lakeside mansion, giving each an ornate box. One of them holds $1,000,000 in cash, and the lucky player will get to keep it...as long as they can hold on long enough to become the last one standing. In each episode, the millionaire gets a task to complete for an advantage, as the rest of the players undergo mental and physical challenges to win info about the millionaire's identity. Whoever's the final player after eight episodes walks away with the entire pot.

The cast of Million Dollar Secret at an elimination dinner. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

The inaugural season of Million Dollar Secret, which hit streaming on March 26, has gathered an impressive cast to transform into backstabbers and betrayers for this intricate game. Led by their cunning host, English actor Peter Serafinowicz, the 12 players from all corners of the U.S. immediately prove themselves as cutthroat as the average Traitors normies while juggling quick bonds and major feuds in their quest for a life-changing win. Below, read everything to know about the Million Dollar Secret cast—including where to follow them after the show.

Cara, 29

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @caralidia

Occupation: In-N-Out cook

Background: Former kids' birthday party clown

Biggest Strength: "Active listening skills and...her solid intuition," as described by Tudum.

Chris, 34

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @callennd

Occupation: Beverage brand CEO

Personal Secret: He presents himself as "a struggling entrepreneur instead of a successful CEO."

Life Motto: "It takes a long time to build trust but only a second to lose it forever and never get it back."

Corey, 38

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @1coreyniles

Occupation: Builder

Background: "Growing up with a single mother and three younger siblings, I learned to become the man of the house at a very young age."

Life Motto: "Let them judge you, let them misunderstand you, let them gossip about you. Their opinions are not your problems."

Harry, 59

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @harrydonenfeld

Occupation: Photographer

Background: Former personal photographer for multiple billionaires.

Biggest Strengths: His "ability to evade questions" and "unmatched people skills."

Jaimi, 42

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @jaimialexander

Occupation: Life coach

Biggest Strength: "Her ability to read people like a book and listen to her intuition above all else...[and being a] phenomenal liar."

Biggest Weakness: Being "too nice."

Kyle, 27

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @kyle_wimberley

Occupation: Construction worker

Hometown: Louisiana

Biggest Weakness: "I am liable to start laughing immediately post-lie."

Lauren, 35

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @laurenmidwest

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Hometown: Fargo, North Dakota

Background: Former school counselor

Game plan: "Lead with her reputation as a positive, likable, and trustworthy person."

Lydia, 64

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @lydiatexasgrandma

Occupation: Retired escrow agent

Hometown: Texas

Personal Secret: She’s been a professional poker player for 30 years.

Biggest Strength: "In our society, a woman my age is invisible. It’s easy to be overlooked and underestimated."

Phillip, 41

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @phil_roundtree

Occupation: College professor

Background: Former therapist of 15 years.

Biggest Weakness: "Overanalyzing...I tend to think through every possible scenario, and sometimes the simplest answer is the right one."

Samantha, 41

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @sammysep

Occupation: Police officer

Personal Secret: She's pretending to be a stay-at-home mom.

Biggest Weakness: "Caring and letting my heart get involved."

Se Young, 35

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @seyoung

Occupation: Systems VP

Biggest Strength: Being a "true gamer" with a "deep understanding of gameplay mechanics."

Game Plan: "Try and skate through under the radar," and "'avoid being annoying' to stay in the mansion as long as possible."

Sydnee, 32

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @syd_liana_

Occupation: Medical sales

Background: The Alaska native has "worked in negative 80-degree weather as a maintenance tech in pure darkness."

Biggest Strength: "Everyone dismisses me based on my outward appearance. It's happened my whole life and can serve its purpose when needed."

Personal Secret: She's playing up the "Scottsdale blonde persona" to catch others by surprise.