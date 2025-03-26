Meet the Cast of 'Million Dollar Secret'

The Netflix reality show is a test of wits and betrayal, where the winner walks away with $1,000,000.

(L to R) Contestants Kyle Wimberley, Lydia Blair, Samantha Hubbard, and Cara Kies sit and stand around a chess table in episode 105 of Million Dollar Secret.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)
By
published
in News

Calling all reality TV fans: Netflix's new series Million Dollar Secret is a must-watch for anyone looking for a show like The Traitors to get them through the spring.

This new reality competition gathers 12 everyday people into a gorgeous lakeside mansion, giving each an ornate box. One of them holds $1,000,000 in cash, and the lucky player will get to keep it...as long as they can hold on long enough to become the last one standing. In each episode, the millionaire gets a task to complete for an advantage, as the rest of the players undergo mental and physical challenges to win info about the millionaire's identity. Whoever's the final player after eight episodes walks away with the entire pot.

(L to R) Contestants Se Young Metzroth, Phillip Roundtree, Cory Niles, host Peter Serafinowicz, Sydnee Falkner, Samantha Hubbard and Lauren Trefethren in episode 102 of Million Dollar Secret.

The cast of Million Dollar Secret at an elimination dinner.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

The inaugural season of Million Dollar Secret, which hit streaming on March 26, has gathered an impressive cast to transform into backstabbers and betrayers for this intricate game. Led by their cunning host, English actor Peter Serafinowicz, the 12 players from all corners of the U.S. immediately prove themselves as cutthroat as the average Traitors normies while juggling quick bonds and major feuds in their quest for a life-changing win. Below, read everything to know about the Million Dollar Secret cast—including where to follow them after the show.

Cara, 29

Contestant Cara Kies in episode 101 of Million Dollar Secret.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @caralidia

Occupation: In-N-Out cook

Background: Former kids' birthday party clown

Biggest Strength: "Active listening skills and...her solid intuition," as described by Tudum.

Chris, 34

Contestant Chris Allen in episode 106 of Million Dollar Secret.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @callennd

Occupation: Beverage brand CEO

Personal Secret: He presents himself as "a struggling entrepreneur instead of a successful CEO."

Life Motto: "It takes a long time to build trust but only a second to lose it forever and never get it back."

Corey, 38

Contestant Corey Niles in episode 103 of Million Dollar Secret.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @1coreyniles

Occupation: Builder

Background: "Growing up with a single mother and three younger siblings, I learned to become the man of the house at a very young age."

Life Motto: "Let them judge you, let them misunderstand you, let them gossip about you. Their opinions are not your problems."

Harry, 59

Contestant Harry Donenfeld in episode 102 of Million Dollar Secret.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @harrydonenfeld

Occupation: Photographer

Background: Former personal photographer for multiple billionaires.

Biggest Strengths: His "ability to evade questions" and "unmatched people skills."

Jaimi, 42

Contestant Jaimi Alexander in episode 106 of Million Dollar Secret.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @jaimialexander

Occupation: Life coach

Biggest Strength: "Her ability to read people like a book and listen to her intuition above all else...[and being a] phenomenal liar."

Biggest Weakness: Being "too nice."

Kyle, 27

Contestant Kyle Wimberley in episode 103 of Million Dollar Secret.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @kyle_wimberley

Occupation: Construction worker

Hometown: Louisiana

Biggest Weakness: "I am liable to start laughing immediately post-lie."

Lauren, 35

Contestant Lauren Trefethren in episode 103 of Million Dollar Secret.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @laurenmidwest

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Hometown: Fargo, North Dakota

Background: Former school counselor

Game plan: "Lead with her reputation as a positive, likable, and trustworthy person."

Lydia, 64

Contestant Lydia Blair in episode 101 of Million Dollar Secret.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @lydiatexasgrandma

Occupation: Retired escrow agent

Hometown: Texas

Personal Secret: She’s been a professional poker player for 30 years.

Biggest Strength: "In our society, a woman my age is invisible. It’s easy to be overlooked and underestimated."

Phillip, 41

Contestant Phillip Roundtree in episode 103 of Million Dollar Secret.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @phil_roundtree

Occupation: College professor

Background: Former therapist of 15 years.

Biggest Weakness: "Overanalyzing...I tend to think through every possible scenario, and sometimes the simplest answer is the right one."

Samantha, 41

Contestant Samantha Hubbard in episode 108 of Million Dollar Secret.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @sammysep

Occupation: Police officer

Personal Secret: She's pretending to be a stay-at-home mom.

Biggest Weakness: "Caring and letting my heart get involved."

Se Young, 35

Contestant Se Young Metzroth in episode 102 of Million Dollar Secret.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @seyoung

Occupation: Systems VP

Biggest Strength: Being a "true gamer" with a "deep understanding of gameplay mechanics."

Game Plan: "Try and skate through under the radar," and "'avoid being annoying' to stay in the mansion as long as possible."

Sydnee, 32

Contestant Sydnee Falkner in episode 101 of Million Dollar Secret.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @syd_liana_

Occupation: Medical sales

Background: The Alaska native has "worked in negative 80-degree weather as a maintenance tech in pure darkness."

Biggest Strength: "Everyone dismisses me based on my outward appearance. It's happened my whole life and can serve its purpose when needed."

Personal Secret: She's playing up the "Scottsdale blonde persona" to catch others by surprise.

Quinci LeGardye
Culture Writer

Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.

Latest in TV shows
(L to R) Contestants Kyle Wimberley, Lydia Blair, Samantha Hubbard, and Cara Kies sit and stand around a chess table in episode 105 of Million Dollar Secret.
Meet the Cast of 'Million Dollar Secret'
Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Adolescence.
Who Is Owen Cooper, the First-Time Actor Who Plays Jamie in 'Adolescence'?
(L to R) Dan Perrault as Colin Trask, Spencer Garrett as Wally Glick, Ken Marino as Harry Hollinger, Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp, Andrew Friedman as Irv Samuelson, Susan Kelechi Watson as Jasmine Haney in episode 101 of The Residence
Where Was 'The Residence' Filmed? What to Know About the Location Transformed Into The White House
Sydney Cole Alexander as natalie smiling and posing in a lumon office in severance
'Severance' Is a Vintage Furniture Collector’s Fever Dream
a group of people led by uzo aduba as detective cordelia cupp peek through a doorway in a still from the tv show the residence
Meet the Cast of Netflix's 'The Residence'
ellen pompeo as kristine barnett hugging her adoptive daughter natalia grace, played by imogen faith reid, while mark duplass as michael barnett looks on
Is 'Good American Family' Based on a True Story? What to Know About Natalia Grace and the Barnett Family
Latest in News
Bella Hadid walks into a studio wearing an oversize leather jacket with a pair of capri leggings and ballet sneakers
The Ballet Sneaker Trend Is Bella Hadid's Undisputed It-Shoe of 2025
Keke Palmer in a brown cutout dress and long copper hair
Keke Palmer Returns to the Dark Side With Deep Espresso Hair
Jonathan Davino in a blue shirt and gray blazer and Sydney Sweeney in a black and white patterned dress at the InStyle and Kate Spade dinner in October 2018
Sydney Sweeney Deletes Instagram of Fiancé Jonathan Davino, Further Fueling Breakup Rumors
Jennifer Lawrence
The Jennifer Lawrence-Approved Adidas Sneakers Everyone's Talking About Are Secretly On Sale at Nordstrom
Selena Gomez visits the SiriusXM Studios on March 25, 2025 in New York City wearing a snakeskin blazer and jeans.
Selena Gomez Proves Skinny Jeans Are Cool Again With Khaite's $680 Benny Belt
Meghan Markle in a beige shirt on stage at SXSW in March 2024
Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow Open Up About Their "Rift" Over Pie
You might also like
View More ▸