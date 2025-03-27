Where Is 'Million Dollar Secret' Filmed? What to Know About the Luxury Estate That Doubles As The Stag
Netflix's new answer to 'The Traitors' follows 12 people as they compete for $1,000,000 in a gorgeous lakeside chateau.
Netflix's newest reality TV competition series, Million Dollar Secret, knows that any great game concept is only as good as its iconic setting. Love Is Blind has the Pods, The Traitors has Ardross Castle, and now, Million Dollar Secret has The Stag.
Hosted by actor Peter Serafinowicz, the new reality hit is a cutthroat game where, among 12 nonceleb contestants, one unlucky player is hiding $1,000,000. The millionaire is unlucky because every other person in the house is hunting for that money, and playing challenges with the hopes of finding out information and eliminating the millionaire via a vote, at which point the money randomly transfers to someone else. Whoever's left standing at the end of eight episodes of eliminations walks away with the entire pot.
Like The Traitors, Million Dollar Secret's competition takes place entirely on one luxury estate, where the players have nothing to do but monitor and deceive each other from sun up to sun down. Sorry to Alan Cumming, but the new show's sunny lakeside property, known as The Stag, is where I would want to spend my time if given my choice of reality competition. For anyone else who's watching the series for the scenery as much as the drama, read on to learn more about where Million Dollar Secret is filmed.
Where is 'Million Dollar Secret' filmed?
Million Dollar Secret may call its filming location The Stag, but the gorgeous lakeside estate is really called Château Okanagan. The 44-acre property is on Okanagan Lake in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada (about 240 miles east of Vancouver). According to its website, the estate includes almost one kilometer of "exclusive shoreline [and] five craggy beaches," and the main private villa features "interiors blend French and old-world influences with furnishings and textiles sourced from France and the Mediterranean."
As for the amenities, the property has eight rooms (including a separate two-bedroom beach house) and can host up to 16 people. The Million Dollar Listing cast has plenty to enjoy during their off-time, as the chateau includes staff like a private chef and concierge, a wine cellar, a 12-seat movie theater, private hiking trails, a library and billiard lounge, a tennis court, and a fully decked-out spa.
Seasonal packages start at around $3,500 per person for a three-night stay, or the entire estate can be rented for around $40,000 for three nights.
A post shared by Château Okanagan (@chateauokanagan)
A photo posted by on
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
