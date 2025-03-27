Netflix's newest reality TV competition series, Million Dollar Secret, knows that any great game concept is only as good as its iconic setting. Love Is Blind has the Pods, The Traitors has Ardross Castle, and now, Million Dollar Secret has The Stag.

Hosted by actor Peter Serafinowicz, the new reality hit is a cutthroat game where, among 12 nonceleb contestants, one unlucky player is hiding $1,000,000. The millionaire is unlucky because every other person in the house is hunting for that money, and playing challenges with the hopes of finding out information and eliminating the millionaire via a vote, at which point the money randomly transfers to someone else. Whoever's left standing at the end of eight episodes of eliminations walks away with the entire pot.

Like The Traitors, Million Dollar Secret's competition takes place entirely on one luxury estate, where the players have nothing to do but monitor and deceive each other from sun up to sun down. Sorry to Alan Cumming, but the new show's sunny lakeside property, known as The Stag, is where I would want to spend my time if given my choice of reality competition. For anyone else who's watching the series for the scenery as much as the drama, read on to learn more about where Million Dollar Secret is filmed.

The Million Dollar Secret cast with host Peter Serafinowicz (far right). From left: Phillip Roundtree, Se Young Metzroth, Corey Niles, Jaimi Alexander, Kyle Wimberley, Chris Allen, Sydnee Falkner, Lauren Trefethren, and Samantha Hubbard. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Where is 'Million Dollar Secret' filmed?

Million Dollar Secret may call its filming location The Stag, but the gorgeous lakeside estate is really called Château Okanagan. The 44-acre property is on Okanagan Lake in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada (about 240 miles east of Vancouver). According to its website, the estate includes almost one kilometer of "exclusive shoreline [and] five craggy beaches," and the main private villa features "interiors blend French and old-world influences with furnishings and textiles sourced from France and the Mediterranean."

As for the amenities, the property has eight rooms (including a separate two-bedroom beach house) and can host up to 16 people. The Million Dollar Listing cast has plenty to enjoy during their off-time, as the chateau includes staff like a private chef and concierge, a wine cellar, a 12-seat movie theater, private hiking trails, a library and billiard lounge, a tennis court, and a fully decked-out spa.

Seasonal packages start at around $3,500 per person for a three-night stay, or the entire estate can be rented for around $40,000 for three nights.

