In Million Dollar Secret , ordinary people are pitted against one another in a game of secrets and betrayals that ends with one person holding a box with one million dollars. The first season, released on Netflix in 2025, saw In-n-Out line cook Cara Kies outplay her fellow contestants for the prize money. The second season saw a new group of 12 contestants travel to a lakeside mansion known as The Stag, and recently wrapped up on the streamer in April 2026. Who came away with the big prize?

Nick Pellecchia, a 27-year-old finance account manager originally from New Jersey, was the lucky winner of Million Dollar Secret season 2. In the final episode, he beat out finalists Kaleb Moon, a cattle farmer and real estate agent from Arkansas, and Lauren Gierth, a sales operations manager from Washington. The goal of the competition is to end the season with the $1,000,000 in cash in one’s own box. In the final game, two players have a chance to switch the contents of any two boxes, not necessarily certain which box the prize money is in.

Heading into the final round, the money was in Kaleb’s box. He had the chance to switch it, but chose to keep the money in his own box. Then, Nick decided to switch the contents of his own box with Kaleb’s, which landed the money in Nick’s own box. The risky move paid off big, and Nick walked away with one million dollars.

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Marie Claire talked to the champion himself about surviving The Stag and what he plans to do with the money. Read on for everything you need to know about the Million Dollar Secret season 2 winner.

Nick Pellecchia came out on top by switching his and Kaleb's boxes. (Image credit: Netflix)

'Million Dollar Secret' season 2 winner Nick Pellecchia is Mr. New Jersey

In the first episode of Million Dollar Secret season 2, Nick raised suspicions when he named Miami as his hometown, then—when pressed—said he actually grew up in New Jersey. While it may have looked like he was lying to avoid revealing true details, Nick is really from Mendham, New Jersey, but went to school at the University of Miami and currently lives in Florida.

The hesitation may have come from the fact that Nick isn’t just from New Jersey; he is Mr. New Jersey. Nick will compete in the Mister USA finals in Las Vegas on July 25th, where the man who's crowned Mister USA will advance to the Mister Universe competition.

The end of the season came down to Kaleb, Lauren, and Nick. (Image credit: Netflix)

Nick has been trying to get on a reality show for a while

Nick isn't just a reality TV fan; he absolutely loves competition series. In fact, while speaking with Marie Claire over Zoom before the finale hit streaming, he says it's long been one of his goals to compete in one. He explains he had “going back and forth with the casting director, trying to get on one for a year or two” before he landed a spot on the second season of the Netflix series.

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"I'm so grateful that some of the earlier ones didn't work out, so that I ended up on Million Dollar Secret with the best cast, the best production team, the best platform," he adds. "[I’m] just grateful how it all played out."

Nick says he initially intended to fly under the radar at The Stag. (Image credit: Netflix)

He’s a total gym rat

As you may have guessed, Nick likes to use his muscles. In his bio as Mr. New Jersey, he mentions training in the gym, competing on the basketball court, and flowing through yoga as regular activities. Many of Nick’s Instagram videos and photos are taken at the gym—even training alongside his fellow Million Dollar Secret contestant Hunter Call. The two reality stars quickly became comrades on the series before Hunter was voted out.

Nick chats with Million Dollar Secret host Peter Serafinowicz. (Image credit: Netflix)

He is especially proud of his Altie move

Nick played a smart game on Million Dollar Secret, but he's especially proud of one play: pointing the finger at Altie Holcomb as the millionaire at the first elimination dinner. "[It] was a big move that I didn't plan on doing at all," he says. "I was actually trying to avoid doing something like that and just cruise under the radar for the first few dinners. But something compelled me to call that out and save a couple innocent people.”

Nick’s suspicion was right. By sending Altie home, he saved a second person from elimination by the millionaire’s kill shot and shifted the money to a new box. The move gave Nick a lot of cred in the house, which helped him get to the end.

The TV personality says, "From there, people maybe felt like they owed something to me—slash they also trusted what I had to say."

Nick plans to invest his winnings in himself and his entrepreneurial ventures. (Image credit: Netflix)

He has aspirations to appear on more reality shows (and will very soon)

Filming on Million Dollar Secret wrapped up about seven months ago, which means Nick has had a lot of time to think about what he might want to do next. “My life hasn't necessarily changed that much,” he says of the interim between filming the show and its release. “You have to go back to doing your day-to-day life and keep your head down and try as much as you can to forget about it.”

However, he does have plans for his winnings. "I've been building businesses and been entrepreneurial for the past few years, and realized that's what I want to do," says the finance graduate. "I didn't know it was going to end up being on reality TV, but it's a great way to build your audience and grow a personal brand. I hope to keep doing that, invest in experiences, maybe get on other shows, and take it day by day."

As it turns out, his Netflix reality reign isn't over: Next, the millionaire is headed for Perfect Match season 4, which is already set to premiere on May 13.