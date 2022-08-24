The Cast of 'Selling the OC': Your Guide

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Three years after the premiere of Selling Sunset, the Selling Television Universe has grown from two shows to three. Selling the OC hit Netflix on August 24, introducing viewers to a brand-new group of Oppenheim agents (and eight new episodes of questionable workplace dynamics).

The new cast of Selling the OC realtors have come from all over the country, with a wide range of real estate experience and personalities, to make their mark on Orange County's ultra-luxury real estate market. What they do have in common is a penchant for drama (and the same first name for three of the members). Read on for what we know about the OC crew.

Alex Hall

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hall started out with an interior design career before becoming a realtor. She told People (opens in new tab) that she originally turned down the show before Jason Oppenheim convinced her to join, and being a cast member has already led to her being involved in a $100 million listing. Outside of work, the OC native is a devoted single mom to her son.

Instagram: @alexhall_o.c (opens in new tab)

Alexandra Jarvis

(Image credit: Netflix)

Alabama native Jarvis moved out to California to study law at UC Irvine. She became a realtor after practicing business and employment law, and according to her O Group bio (opens in new tab), she closed nearly $40 million in sales in her first year as a lawyer. She's engaged to fintech CEO Sergio Ducoulombie and she has a connection to the Sunset office, as she's friends with Chelsea Lazkani (opens in new tab).

Instagram: @thealexandrajarvis (opens in new tab)

Alexandra Rose

(Image credit: Netflix)

Originally from the OC, Rose grew up in Dallas and moved back to California at 18. She was the first realtor in the OC office and is now their top producing agent; per her O Group bio (opens in new tab), she has a background in sales and client service, and she closed about $100 million in sales in her first 4 years as a realtor. She often forms a dynamic duo with Jarvis often on listings.

Instagram: @alexandraroseoc (opens in new tab)

Brandi Marshall

(Image credit: Netflix)

Before starting her 15-year career in real estate, Marshall worked as a Public Relations exec, with her O Group bio (opens in new tab) calling her "the great communicator." She's married to former international pro-basketball player Sean Marshall—the couple grew up in the same neighborhood—and they share two kids. She's also a contributor and fundraiser for causes including the ALS Foundation and Autism research and care.

Instagram: @shesbrandimarshall (opens in new tab)

Gio Helou

(Image credit: Netflix)

Helou is also one of the first agents to join the OC office, and he's determined to become one of their top earners. In addition to luxury real estate, he works in property development and produced a documentary film. He's a devoted husband, and he gets work advice from his mom, whose also experienced in real estate.

Instagram: @giovannehelou (opens in new tab)

Kayla Carmona

(Image credit: Netflix)

OC native Cardona started her career in real estate with one of the top teams on Zillow in Orange County, where she won an award a few months into her career. She told People (opens in new tab) that joining the O Group was an opportunity to get into luxury real estate. She's also a single mom to her young son.

Instagram: @mskaylacardona (opens in new tab)

Lauren Shortt

(Image credit: Netflix)

Short, née Brito, is a Southern California native who owned a small business in the LA suburbs before moving to the OC. Per her O Group bio (opens in new tab), she's closed over 150 properties since becoming a realtor in 2017. She recently got married, and she and her husband share a rescue Golden Retreiver.

Instagram: @thelaurenshortt (opens in new tab)

Polly Brindle

(Image credit: Netflix)

British-born Polly is a former model who worked in Europe for over two decades. She moved to Southern California in 2011 and worked as a business manager before joining the O Group, telling People (opens in new tab) that she was studying for her license when she reached out to Jason about joining his team.

Instagram: @pollybrindle (opens in new tab)

Sean Palmieri

(Image credit: Netflix)

Palmieri started real estate career in South Florida, where he grew up, before moving to California in 2018. He previously worked with brokerages including Sotheby’s and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, before joining The O Group in May 2021.

Instagram: @sean.palmieri (opens in new tab)

Austin Victoria

(Image credit: Netflix)

Victoria is a model and father of twin girls who became a realtor in 2017 and joined the O Group in July 2021. Per People (opens in new tab), he's officially signed $19 million in listings since switching his business from LA to the OC.

Instagram: @austin_victoria (opens in new tab)

Tyler Stanaland

(Image credit: Netflix)

Fifth-generation realtor Stanaland got his license at 18 and worked with his family business for 12 years before leaving to join the show. His biggest sale so far was selling a $19 million dollar house to Shark Tank's Mark Cuban. Outside of work, he's an avid surfer, and he's married to Hairspray and Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow.

Instagram: @tylerstanaland (opens in new tab)

Brett and Jason Oppenheim

(Image credit: Tyler Golden/Netflix)

Both Brett and Jason appear in Selling the OC, though Jason mostly interacts with the OC office. (It's still unclear whether Brett's still involved with the O Group, as he's no longer listed on their website (opens in new tab).)

In an interview with Today (opens in new tab), Jason spoke on his excitement for the new show. "I hope that people watch it for what it is and don’t make comparisons to other shows, including 'Selling Sunset.' These people are their own agents. They have their own lives and they’re doing their own thing. I think it should be judged on its own merits. I think it’ll do quite well."

Instagrams: @brettoppenheim (opens in new tab) and @jasonoppenheim (opens in new tab)