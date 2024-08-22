The 2024 Olympics may have ended on August 11, but Simone Biles's record-breaking journey is not over yet. While the superstar gymnast was racking up medals in Paris, the team behind her Netflix docuseries Simone Biles Rising was there to capture the experience. The streaming giant has confirmed that new episodes of the series will arrive this fall, giving viewers an inside look at Biles' journey from the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Trials to her performances in Paris, which earned her three gold medals and one silver medal.

Directed by Katie Walsh, the first two episodes of the sports docuseries premiered on July 17 ahead of this year's Olympics, and focused on Biles' recovery and training following her withdrawal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The new release is set to conclude the epic comeback story; per Netflix's announcement, the new episodes will give "intimate access" to Biles' run, "all the while sharing personal thoughts and moments of her incredible journey to become the most decorated gymnast in history."

Read on to learn when to expect the second installment of Simone Biles Rising.

When does 'Simone Biles Rising' Part 2 come out on Netflix?

Simone Biles is seen mid-flip while filming a project, in Simone Biles Rising. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

The second half of Simone Biles Rising is set to arrive on Netflix on October 25, 2024, less than three months after Biles took home the the gold medal in the All-Around Women's Gymnastics final.

Part 2 of Simone Biles Rising will consist of two 45-minute episodes, bringing the entire docuseries to a four-episode total. For anyone who just can't wait to recapture their Olympics high, the episodes are expected to hit the streamer at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.

Simone Biles does an interview at home, in Simone Biles Rising. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Is there a trailer for 'Simone Biles Rising' Part 2?

Netflix paired the release date announcement with a very on-brand clip filmed during Biles' time in the City of Light. In the View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

" target="_blank">Instagram video, the gymnast spoofs the streamer's hit Emily in Paris, quoting Emily while visiting some Parisian boutiques and cafés.

“Ever since I moved to Paris, my life has been chaotic and dramatic and complicated,” Biles says, quoting Emily. “Without basic b–hes like me, you wouldn’t be fashionable.”