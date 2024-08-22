'Simone Biles Rising' Will Take Viewers Behind the Scenes of the 2024 Paris Olympics
Here's when the gold medalist's docuseries will return to Netflix.
The 2024 Olympics may have ended on August 11, but Simone Biles's record-breaking journey is not over yet. While the superstar gymnast was racking up medals in Paris, the team behind her Netflix docuseries Simone Biles Rising was there to capture the experience. The streaming giant has confirmed that new episodes of the series will arrive this fall, giving viewers an inside look at Biles' journey from the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Trials to her performances in Paris, which earned her three gold medals and one silver medal.
Directed by Katie Walsh, the first two episodes of the sports docuseries premiered on July 17 ahead of this year's Olympics, and focused on Biles' recovery and training following her withdrawal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The new release is set to conclude the epic comeback story; per Netflix's announcement, the new episodes will give "intimate access" to Biles' run, "all the while sharing personal thoughts and moments of her incredible journey to become the most decorated gymnast in history."
Read on to learn when to expect the second installment of Simone Biles Rising.
When does 'Simone Biles Rising' Part 2 come out on Netflix?
The second half of Simone Biles Rising is set to arrive on Netflix on October 25, 2024, less than three months after Biles took home the the gold medal in the All-Around Women's Gymnastics final.
Part 2 of Simone Biles Rising will consist of two 45-minute episodes, bringing the entire docuseries to a four-episode total. For anyone who just can't wait to recapture their Olympics high, the episodes are expected to hit the streamer at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.
Is there a trailer for 'Simone Biles Rising' Part 2?
Netflix paired the release date announcement with a very on-brand clip filmed during Biles' time in the City of Light. In the
A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
" target="_blank">Instagram video, the gymnast spoofs the streamer's hit Emily in Paris, quoting Emily while visiting some Parisian boutiques and cafés.
“Ever since I moved to Paris, my life has been chaotic and dramatic and complicated,” Biles says, quoting Emily. “Without basic b–hes like me, you wouldn’t be fashionable.”
A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)
A photo posted by on
Quinci is a Contributing Culture Editor who writes pieces and helps to strategize editorial content across TV, movies, music, theater, and pop culture. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
Rupi Kaur Reflects on Being Told Not to Self-Publish ‘Milk and Honey’—But Feeling Empowered to Do It Anyway
The best-selling author and poet spoke to editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike for the 'Marie Claire' podcast "Nice Talk."
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Dua Lipa Wears a $2,490 Necklace and String Bikini for Her 29th Birthday
The pop star loves a four-figure (sometimes five) accessory.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Bella Hadid Supermodel-ifies Daisy Dukes and a Cherry Red Crop Top
She's furthering the yeehaw agenda.
By India Roby Published
-
Are 'Love Is Blind: UK' Stars Freddie and Catherine Still Together?
Are the contentious couple still together post-filming?
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
Who Are the ‘Love Is Blind: UK’ Hosts? Meet Matt and Emma Willis
Meet Matt and Emma, the British variants of Nick and Vanessa.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Are 'Love Is Blind: UK' Stars Bobby and Jasmine Still Together?
Here's where the fan-favorite couple stand following the Netflix reality show's finale.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
Here Is Where 'Love is Blind: UK' Was Filmed, From Corfu, Greece to Stockholm, Sweden
If you're dreaming of a European romance, look no further than Netflix's latest installment of the hit reality show.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
When Is 'Love Is Blind: UK' Coming Out? What to Know About the Finale and Reunion's Release Dates
We figured out when the episode drops on Netflix so you don't have to deal with those pesky time zones.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
Is 'The Umbrella Academy' Over? What We Know About the Future of the Netflix Series—and Potential Spin-Offs
Netflix may be considering a spin-off of the hit super hero series.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
The Ending of 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4, Explained: Breaking Down the Series Finale
Netflix's irreverent superhero hit wraps up with a bold, heartbreaking move.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Are 'Love Is Blind: UK' Stars Nicole and Benaiah Still Together?
Here's what to know about the stand-out coupling on the new, hit reality show.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated