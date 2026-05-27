If my summer goes according to plan, I'll spend half of the season on a beach, boat, or both. That said, my closet is in desperate need of outfits that can be styled solo, then as beach cover-ups. Enter: silky matching sets, like the Dôen duo Bella Hadid debuted in Saint-Tropez earlier this week.

It seems Hadid heard my cry for help. She took influencing a step further and demonstrated just how chic a two-piece looks on an actual boat. She boarded a million-dollar yacht in the South of France, whereas I'll be on a Lake Michigan pontoon, but that's besides the point. While her yacht is a few tax brackets outside my budget, I can splurge on her exact Dôen styles, starting with the Toulouse Top.

Bella Hadid was spotted on a French yacht, wearing a matching set from Dôen. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid stacked her burgundy bikini beneath a silk-satin tank top, inspired by Regency-era corset covers. First, its glossy, butter yellow garnish formed a U-shaped neckline. Then, a matching ribbon was woven through embroidered eyelet trim, which helped Hadid adjust the top's ruching to her liking. Scalloped edges along each sleeveless opening embraced the $348 top's girlish charm. Blink and you'll miss itty-bitty buttons that led to its equally-feminine lacy hemline.

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Hadid could've slipped on Daisy Dukes or the Bermuda shorts trend and called it a day. (I might go the latter route, since I've been styling shorts like hers since last summer.) However, she completed the matching set with Dôen's Iona Short. The $298 bottoms were sculpted from the same buttery silk as its counterpart, just with a high-rise elasticized waistband. Familiar floral lace even decorated each thigh-grazing hemline.

Much like the tank, the L.A. label offers the shorts in white, black, peony pink, cool blue, as well as a few color combinations. No matter your color palette or aesthetic, you can tap into the lace-trimmed shorts trend. If anyone can revive the summer 2025 staple for round two, it's Hadid, following Hailey Bieber and Bel Powley's takes last year.

It's been a very Dôen-driven vacation for Hadid—a mindset I'll be manifesting for myself this summer, too. Last weekend, she traded her shiny two-piece for a sold-out swimsuit, also from the VIP-beloved brand. Both her bandeau top and hipster bikini bottoms were burgundy, a move that brought out the warm-toned tints in her striped button-down. Iridescent buttons appeared on both styles, though they were twice the size of her Toulouse Top's studs.

Far beyond the confines of Hadid's anchored yacht, Taylor Swift, Camila Morrone, Lila Moss, Selena Gomez, and Ariana Grande are starting the summer in Dôen, too. Best-selling sundresses are some of the first styles to sell out post-A-list approval. So, matching sets like Hadid's are oftentimes ripe for the taking. Shop the options on my boat-worthy wish list below.

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Shop Matching Sets Inspired by Bella Hadid

TOPICS Bella Hadid