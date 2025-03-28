Meet the 'Survival of the Thickest' Season 2 Cast
Michelle Buteau's Netflix comedy series is back for another fabulous season.
Netflix's comedy series Survival of the Thickest is back for another fabulous season of one of the best Black TV shows on the streaming giant. Based on Michelle Buteau's book of essays of the same name, the vibrant show stars Buteau as Mavis Beaumont, a talented N.Y.C. stylist who has to pick her life back up after she breaks up with her long-time boyfriend. Survival of the Thickest takes the classic story of a single girl chasing love and career goals in the big city and makes it Blacker, queerer, and more body-positive.
To build the show's world, Netflix recruited a hilarious cast of both up-and-comers you'll need to watch and familiar faces from the world of Broadway and reality TV. With season 2 out on March 27, 2025, read on to learn more about the stunning cast of Survival of the Thickest.
Michelle Buteau as Mavis Beaumont
Mavis Beaumont is 38-year-old assistant stylist who has dedicated her career to styling people who don't fit conventional body standards. After discovering her life partner in bed with another woman, Mavis is determined to make a successful life for herself and maybe find love again.
Michelle Buteau, 47, is an actress, author, and stand-up comedian hailing from New Jersey. After two decades of doing stand-up, she rose to fame with scene-stealing appearances in Someone Great, Always Be My Maybe, and hosting The Circle. Last year, Buteau co-starred alongside Ilana Glazer in the comedy film Babes, and she became the first woman to film a comedy special at Radio City Music Hall. Her special A Buteau-ful Mind is also streaming on Netflix.
Tone Bell as Khalil
Khalil is Mavis's longtime, devoted bestie. The artist and instructor is known for foregoing long-term relationships, but that changes when he falls for one of his students. Season 2 of Thickest sees Khalil adjust to a new level of success in his art career while starting a mental health journey.
Tone Bell, 41, is a Georgia-born actor and stand-up comedian who worked as an elementary school teacher and a brand manager before pivoting to entertainment. He has previously appeared in the movies Little, Sylvie's Love, Trigger Warning, and Coyote vs. Acme, as well as the shows The Flash, Disjointed, Fam, and American Soul. He also hosts the Netflix reality series Drink Masters.
Tasha Smith as Marley
Marley, the third Musketeer in Mavis's friend group, is an elite finance exec. She's proud of her success and not afraid to let that be known. Still, the low-key terrifying powerhouse begins to show a softer side of herself in her romantic life.
Tasha Smith, 54, is a veteran actress who has appeared in dozens of shows and films, including the Why Did I Get Married? movies, Fox's Empire, 2019's Dolemite Is My Name, BET's First Wives Club, and 2024's Bad Boys: Ride or Die. She has also directed for series, including Star, P-Valley, 9-1-1, Bel-Air, and Harlem. Fun fact: Her twin sister Sidra Smith is a producer and writer.
Liza Treyger as Jade
Liza Treyger, 37, plays Jade, Mavis's wacky, borderline-problematic roommate in her new Brooklyn apartment. The actress and comedian immigrated from Odessa (the Ukranian port city that was formerly part of the Soviet Union) to Chicago when she was a child and later rose through the Chicago comedy scene. She has previously appeared in the shows Horace and Pete and Harlem, as well as the 2020 film The King of Staten Island and 2022's Nope.
Taylor Selé as Jacque
After he's caught cheating on Mavis in the Survival of the Thickest series premiere, photographer Jacque—her live-in boyfriend of five years—is determined to win her back.
Taylor Selé, 41, was born in Monrovia, Liberia, and raised in Queens, New York. The former professional football player has appeared in small roles in shows, including Homeland, Luke Cage, The Deuce, When They See Us, Orange Is the New Black, Godfather or Harlem, and High Maintenance. He also recently starred in supporting roles in P-Valley, Queens, and BMF.
Anissa Felix as India
India, Khalil's student turned romantic interest in season 1, is played by Anissa Felix, 33. The stage and screen actress made her Broadway debut in Motown the Musical in 2016 and went on to originate a role in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. She has also appeared in smaller roles in shows like Pose, The Deuce, Evil, The Good Fight, and Diarra from Detroit. Survival of the Thickest is her first major TV role.
Garcelle Beauvais as Natasha Karina
Natasha Karina is a legendary '90s supermodel who wants nothing more than to keep up a youthful image. Though they make an unlikely pair, Natasha eventually becomes a loyal, if high-maintenance, client for Mavis.
Garcelle Beauvais, 58, is a Haitian-American actress and former top model whose breakout TV role was as Fancy Monroe on The Jamie Foxx Show. Some of her extensive TV and film credits include Coming to America, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, NYPD Blue, Flight, White House Down, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and The Other Black Girl. In 2020, she became the first Black cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and remained on the show for five seasons.
Anthony Michael Lopez as Bruce
Anthony Michael Lopez plays Natasha's dedicated, long-suffering assistant, Bruce. The queer, disabled actor rose to fame with small roles in shows and films including Broad City, Homeland, Mapplethorpe, and New Amsterdam, while also starring in stage roles. In 2023, he made his Broadway debut as part of the revival cast of the musical Camelot. He's currently co-starring alongside Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal in the record-breaking Broadway revival of Othello.
Marouane Zotti as Luca
In season 1 of Thickest, Mavis meets Luca, a charming man visiting N.Y.C. from his native Italy. The pair quickly starts a passionate romance, which gets complicated when Jacque comes back into her life.
Marouane Zotti, 37, is a Moroccan-Italian actor who began his career with stage and screen roles in Italy. His first major Western role was as Biagio in Michaela Coel's HBO miniseries I May Destroy You. Last year, he also had supporting roles in the Netflix mystery Bodkin and the Prime Video thriller Citadel: Diana.
Peppermint as Herself
Drag Race alum Miss Peppermint plays a dramatized version of herself in Survival of the Thickest, who's friends with Mavis and performs at her favorite bar, CC Bloom. The 45-year-old actress, singer, TV personality, and trans activist rose to national fame in 2017 as the runner-up on RuPaul's Drag Race's ninth season. Since then, she has appeared on projects like Pose, Fire Island, Schmigadoon!, and season 2 of The Traitors. In 2018, she became the first out trans woman to originate a lead role on Broadway in the musical Head Over Heels.
Alecsys Proctor-Turner as Nala
Alecsys Proctor-Turner, 26, plays Nala, Mavis's fashion-loving, slightly neurotic assistant in season 2 of Thickest. The Bahamian-American actress was born and raised in Miami and graduated from Columbia University with an MFA in Acting last year. Survival of the Thickest is her first television role.
Jerrie Johnson as Daphne Moore
Jerrie Johnson, 31, joins Survival of the Thickest in season 2 as Daphne Moore, an N.Y.C. city council member who starts dating Marley. The Philly-born actress, poet, and arts activist made her major acting debut with a role on the Freeform series Good Trouble. She's best known for playing Tye on Prime Video's friendship comedy Harlem.
Tika Sumpter as Simone
Tika Sumpter, 44, plays Simone, an A-list gallery owner who works with Khalil in season 2. The actress has appeared in many movies, including Sparkle, Ride Along, Get On Up, Southside With You, and Nobody's Fool, as well as in the shows Gossip Girl, The Game, The Haves and Have Nots, and Mixed-ish. Recently, she starred as Maddie in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
