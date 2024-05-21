Babes costars Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau are closer than average castmates. How close? "We showed each other our pussies," Glazer told Marie Claire.

Their hilarious bonding experience should come as no surprise to fans of the actresses, who both have helmed beloved sitcoms (Broad City for Glazer; Survival of the Thickest for Buteau). In their new comedy movie Babes, co-written by Glazer and marks Better Things' Pamela Adlon's feature directorial debut, the duo play inseparable, lifelong friends entering new eras of their lives. Soon after Buteau's Dawn gives birth to her second child with her husband (Hasan Minhaj), Eden (Glazer) finds herself unexpectedly pregnant after a significant yet fleeting relationship. As they both face unforeseen pressures, their relationship is tested in this joyously gross feel-good film.

Before the wide release of Babes on May 24, Buteau and Glazer reflected on their friendship, spanning over 20 decades, during a game of How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star. Though the pair was admittedly nervous, they breezed through the questions while sharing stories about their adorable outings (including a Haim concert and themed Halloween parties), NYC's naming conventions ("either rockstar names or grandma and grandpa"), and what Buteau's theme would be if she had a Bat Mitzvah (think Coming to America).

Eden (Ilana Glazer) and Dawn (Michelle Buteau) in Babes. (Image credit: Gwen Capistran/NEON)

Watch the challenge above, then head to your local theater to catch Babes.