Babes costars Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau are closer than average castmates. How close? "We showed each other our pussies," Glazer told Marie Claire.
Their hilarious bonding experience should come as no surprise to fans of the actresses, who both have helmed beloved sitcoms (Broad City for Glazer; Survival of the Thickest for Buteau). In their new comedy movie Babes, co-written by Glazer and marks Better Things' Pamela Adlon's feature directorial debut, the duo play inseparable, lifelong friends entering new eras of their lives. Soon after Buteau's Dawn gives birth to her second child with her husband (Hasan Minhaj), Eden (Glazer) finds herself unexpectedly pregnant after a significant yet fleeting relationship. As they both face unforeseen pressures, their relationship is tested in this joyously gross feel-good film.
Before the wide release of Babes on May 24, Buteau and Glazer reflected on their friendship, spanning over 20 decades, during a game of How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star. Though the pair was admittedly nervous, they breezed through the questions while sharing stories about their adorable outings (including a Haim concert and themed Halloween parties), NYC's naming conventions ("either rockstar names or grandma and grandpa"), and what Buteau's theme would be if she had a Bat Mitzvah (think Coming to America).
Watch the challenge above, then head to your local theater to catch Babes.
Quinci is a Contributing Culture Editor who writes pieces and helps to strategize editorial content across TV, movies, music, theater, and pop culture. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
