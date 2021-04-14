After a full year, the second season of viral hit The Circle finally dropped on Netflix on April 14, 2021. The first season of The Circle premiered on New Year's Day 2020, when the idea of being confined to an apartment and only communicating through social media was an interesting premise rather than a socially distant reality. It followed a rotating cast of players who competed to become the most popular person on The Circle, a voice-activated social media platform, while either presenting as their true selves or catfishing through false pictures or personalities. At the end of season one, two prizes were awarded: $100,000 to the player rated highest by the contestants, and $10,000 to a Fan Favorite chosen by the viewers.

Fans of the show quickly become familiar with the luxury apartment building where The Circle is filmed. In addition to the time spent watching each contestant in their customized apartments, the show includes multiple shots of the red brick building's exterior (and its giant LED-lit circle).

The city shots are not where The Circle is filmed...

Viewers were left wondering where the apartment building is located, judging mostly by the weather and whatever else we can see in the exterior shots. Turns out, although, the show uses cityscape shots of Chicago and Milwaukee, the building isn't actually located in an American city.

...because the building is in the UK, in Manchester!

Instead, the Circle building is actually located in Salford, a town near Manchester, England.

The Circle building. Mitch Jenkins/Netflix Netflix

What do we know about The Circle building?

The Salford building has 65 units total, and the show maintains 12 for contestants, which are decorated, soundproofed, and rigged with cameras for filming. The show also redecorates the apartments slightly for each new contestant. The Circle creator Tim Harcourt told the Chicago Tribune that the studio also built a gym and yoga room, and the contestants never left the building.

Season two contestant Jack in the rooftop Jacuzzi. NETFLIX Netflix

Also, though the show only filmed for a few weeks, Season 1 contestant Bill Cranley told the Chicago Tribune that the contestants and stayed in the U.K. for nearly a month. "They wanted us to get comfortable in our new environment and get over the jet-lag and feel at home," he said.

If you're like me, you're now wondering why The Circle would fly their players and stand-by contestants (as many as 50 people) out to the U.K. to film. It's actually because The Circle started out as a show in the U.K., and then expanded to include versions for the U.S., France and Brazil. (The France and Brazil series are available on Netflix.) Harcourt told Vulture that all of the international versions of The Circle film out of the same Salford apartment building, with the different versions being filmed one after the other. The show also keeps each of the apartments furnished and ready to go for each season.

As for the shots of U.S. cities? Harcourt told Vulture that they were included so the show would feel familiar for American audiences. He said, “We wanted the building to be in a nonspecific location for the U.S. version—the feeling that it could be anywhere. However, it didn’t make sense to add shots of the U.K. and its cities—in fact, it was confusing—so we added U.S. cityscapes to give it an American feel for the majority of the audience who assume it is somewhere in the U.S." He also said that they use the same tactic for the other countries too, swapping in images of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo for the Brazil version. Sounds like the production and the catfishing contestant's had similar ideas.

