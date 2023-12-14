After several months living together while filming The Buccaneers, Kristine Froseth, Mia Therapleton, Imogen Waterhouse, Josie Totah, and Aubri Ibrag are as tight-knit as their counterparts on Apple TV+'s hit series. In the period drama based on Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel, the five actresses play young women dealing with a major culture clash as free-spirited bachelorettes from America traveling to England to find suitable husbands. (Think The Gilded Age's old vs. new money clashes crossed with Bridgerton's dating scenes.) Froseth, Waterhouse, Totah, and Ibrag play the American St. George and Elmsworth sisters, respectively, while Therapleton's Honoria Marable is a reserved Brit who comes out of her shell after spending time with the new arrivals.

As the first season wraps up, we sat down with Froseth, Therapleton, Waterhouse, Totah, and Ibrag to test their friendship with a trivia game we call How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star? In the game, the five actresses attempt to answer questions about each other's first jobs, childhood pets, and on-set wardrobe malfunctions. The girls took the game very seriously, breaking down each of the possible answers and sharing how they bonded through dance rehearsals and swimming trips. All-in-all, the five ended the game with a neck-and-neck score, showing they're a real-life friend group we'd love to hang out with any day.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Apple TV+)

Watch the full challenge, above, then head to Apple TV+ to catch season 1 of The Buccaneers, streaming now.