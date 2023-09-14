Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Other Black Girl, a new Hulu adaptation of the 2021 bestselling novel by Zakiya Dalila Harris, is a racial workplace satire powered by a cast of emerging and beloved stars. The 10-episode series follows Nella, an editorial assistant at the esteemed Wagner Books, who is very excited when another Black girl, Hazel, is hired. After an initial burst of joy at the possibility of not being the only person of color at work, Nella slowly finds herself both enthralled by and at odds with Hazel, as other mysterious occurrences begin happening. As Nella tries to discern whether she can trust Hazel, she begins to spiral in this comedy-thriller examination of whether true success can be obtained when it comes at the risk of losing oneself.

To build the series' cast, Harris—who co-created the show alongside Parks and Recreation alum Rashida Jones—gathered both talented up-and-coming actors and familiar faces from some of TV's biggest shows, including Scandal, The Office, and Riverdale. Read on learn more about the captivating stars of The Other Black Girl.

Sinclair Daniel as Nella Rogers

(Image credit: Wilford Harwood/Hulu)

Nella is the sole Black editorial assistant at Wagner, a revered NYC publishing house that is not known for diversity. The Connecticut native fell in love with books during her childhood, and now she wants to publish the diverse literature that would make little girls like she was feel less alone.

Daniel most recently starred in the fifth installment of the horror franchise Insidious: The Red Door. She has also appeared in the TV movie One December Night, and has had guest spots on shows including The Good Fight, Bull, and Madam Secretary.

Instagram: @sinclair_dani

Ashleigh Murray as Hazel-May McCall

(Image credit: Wilford Harewood/Hulu)

Hazel, a Harlem native and Howard grad, is the newest arrival at Wagner Books. She and Nella quickly begin to bond over their similar tastes and their shared favorite book, Diana Gordon's Burning Heart. Hazel believes that she and Nella can bring change to the publishing industry from the inside, but her methods sometimes put herself and Nella at odds.

Murray is best known for playing Josie McCoy (of Josie and the Pussycats) in CW's Riverdale and its spinoff Katy Keene. She most recently starred as Zenzi in CW’s Tom Swift, and has also appeared in the films The Way Out, Valley Girl, and Deidra & Laney Rob a Train.

Instagram: @iamamurray

Brittany Adebumola as Malaika

(Image credit: Wilford Harewood/Hulu)

At first Malaika is happy to hear that her best friend Nella has a potential new ally at work, but she quickly becomes skeptical when she hears about the strange things that start happening at Wagner. In addition to serving as the voice of reason, the outspoken bestie is also hilarious.

Adebumola made her television debut portraying Tamika Jones on the Netflix drama Grand Army, and she most recently starred in CW's sci-fi series 4400. She also appeared in guest roles on the series The Equalizer and Guilty Party.

Instagram: @_brittade

Hunter Parrish as Owen

(Image credit: Wilford Harewood/Hulu)

Owen, Nella’s supportive boyfriend of three years who works at a middle school, is played by Virginia native Parrish. The stage and screen actor is best known for his role as Silas in the long-running Showtime series Weeds, and has also appeared in the shows The Good Wife, Quantico, Good Girls Revolt, and This Is Us. He most recently starred alongside Jeff Daniels in Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird.

Instagram: @itshunterparrish

Bellamy Young as Vera Parini

(Image credit: Wilford Harewood/Hulu)

Nella's boss Vera is an highly-acclaimed editor, but the publishing veteran has some serious blindspots when it comes to race. She's played by Young, who's best known for playing Mellie Grant in the beloved Shonda Rhimes series Scandal. The stage and screen actress has most recently starred in the series Prodigal Son and Promised Land, as well as the 2018 film A Wrinkled in Time.

Instagram: @bellamyyoung

Eric McCormack as Richard Wagner

(Image credit: Wilford Harewood/Hulu)

Richard, the CEO of Wagner Books, is played by Will & Grace alum McCormack. In addition to the sitcom's 2017 revival, the Toronto native has recently appeared in the Netflix series Travelers and Atypical, as well as Peacock's Departure and Shudder's Slasher.

Instagram: @eric_mccormack

Garcelle Beauvais as Diana Gordon

(Image credit: Wilford Harewood/Hulu)

Diana Gordon, the author of Nella's favorite book Burning Heart, is played by Haitian-American actress Beauvais. The actress, model, and TV personality got her start on '90s sitcoms including Models Inc. and The Jamie Foxx Show, and has also appeared in films including Coming to America, Flight, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Coming 2 America. She most recently starred alongside Michelle Buteau in the Netflix comedy Survival of the Thickest, and she's been a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since 2020.

Instagram: @garcelle

Kate Owens as Sophie

(Image credit: Wilford Harewood/Hulu)

Sophie is a well-meaning editorial assistant at Wagner Books, whose attempts to commiserate with Nella can come off more tone-deaf than comforting. She's played by Owens, an actor, comedian, and award-winning clown who's an alum of Cirque du Soleil. The Other Black Girl is her first major television role.

Instagram: @kate__owens

Brian Baumgartner as Colin Franklin

(Image credit: Wilford Harewood/Hulu)

The Office alum Baumgartner plays Colin, Wagner's best-selling author who doesn't respond well to Nella's concern that his new book includes some harmful racial stereotypes. In addition to playing Kevin Malone on the acclaimed comedy, the actor has appeared as a guest actor on series including Mike & Molly, Hot in Cleveland, Melissa & Joey, Scream Queens, and The Goldbergs.

Instagram: @bbbaumgartner

Karina Willis as Shani

(Image credit: Wilford Harewood/Hulu)

Shani, a mysterious woman with ties to Hazel's past, is played by stage and screen actor Willis. She previously appeared in the BET series The Quad, Boomerang, and The Game, and she's next set to appear in the Disney+ anthology Genius: MLK/X.

Instagram: @karina.willis

Langston Kerman as Jesse Watson

(Image credit: Wilford Harewood/Hulu)

Jesse Watson, the outspoken activist and host of Nella's favorite podcast, is played by comedian, actor, and writer Kerman. He's best known for playing Jered on the first season of Insecure, and he has also appeared on the comedy series Bust Down, South Side, Not Dead Yet, Bless This Mess, and High Maintenance.

Instagram: @langstonkerman