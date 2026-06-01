Netflix's The Four Seasons is a reminder that friendship has no age limit, and that your chosen family will be there for you through the biggest life changes. Starring Tina Fey (who also co-created the show), Kerri Kenney-Silver, Colman Domingo, and more, the comedy series returned for its second season on May 28, picking back up with a group of lifelong friends as they grieve the loss of one of their own. At the end of their year together, seen through four getaways throughout the titular seasons, the gang's bond is stronger than ever as they head into a new, exciting future.

Below, read on for everything we know about the fate of The Four Seasons season 3 so far, including what could happen next after that surprising cliffhanger cameo.

Is 'The Four Seasons' renewed for season 3?

As of June 1, Netflix has not confirmed whether The Four Seasons will return for a third season. However, the comfort show's sophomore season seems to be as much of a hit as its debut; the comedy's currently sitting at No. 1 on Netflix's Top 10, and the new installment is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

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Meanwhile, in an interview with ScreenRant, series co-creator Tracey Wigfield confirmed that she wants the series to last much longer than four seasons. When asked how many installments she envisions for the show's run, the writer answered, "As many as they'd let us do for you! This is only the second season, so I think we'll know when it feels like it's coming to a natural stopping point. I would love to do another season, if we could."

It seems that Four Seasons fans should be on the lookout for some good news in the next few weeks.

Claude (Marco Calvani), Kate (Tina Fey), and Danny (Colman Domingo) hit the beach during their summer getaway to the Jersey Shore. (Image credit: Emily V. Aragones/Netflix)

When would 'The Four Seasons' season 3 come out?

Depending on when the renewal announcement arrives, The Four Seasons could return for new episodes quite soon. After the comedy's series debut on May 1, 2025, season 2 was release just over a year later May 28, 2026. So, it's possible that season 3 would arrive in May or June 2027.

Kate (Tina Fey), Claude (Marco Calvani), Jack (Will Forte), Ginny (Erika Henningsen), Danny (Colman Domingo), and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver) shelter-in-place in the Catskills. (Image credit: Emily V. Aragones/Netflix)

Who in the 'Four Seasons' cast would return for season 3?

Based on season 2's conclusion, all of the main cast would likely return for season 3, including Tina Fey (Kate), Will Forte (Jack), Colman Domingo (Danny), Marco Calvani (Claude), Kerri Kenney-Silver (Anne), and Erika Henningsen (Ginny).

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To the delight of fans, Steve Carell (Nick) returned to The Four Seasons for a surprise season 2 appearance, via episode 6's flashback to the gang's COVID-era Thanksgiving. It's currently unknown whether Carrell will be back for more flashbacks in season 3.

It's also unknown whether season 2 addition Steven Pasquale (Mark Brett) will be back for more episodes, since his spot as Kenney-Silver's love interest may have been filled in the season 2 finale...

Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver) meets Gianpiero (David Tennant) in the final moments of the season 2 finale. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Are there any new cast members in 'The Four Seasons' season 3?

In the final moments of The Four Seasons season 2, Anne—who has decided to move to Italy—meets a man named Gianpiero, played by Doctor Who alum and Rivals star David Tennant. Though season 3 hasn't even been announced, viewers left season 2 wondering whether Anne had just met the next love of her life.

Speaking to Tudum, Fey highlighted the difference between Anne's new romantic interest and her ex-husband Nick, posing the question, "What would happen if Anne chose someone who was similar to her?" However, she stayed coy about Tennant joining the show for season 3, only saying, "If we’re lucky, we’ll get to see what happens."

Claude, Kate, Anne, and Jack sightsee in Trento, Italy. (Image credit: Netflix)

What would 'The Four Seasons' season 3 be about?

By the end of season 2, the show's beloved friend group has begun to heal their many rifts. Spouses Kate and Jack reached a new place of understanding as they both mourned the loss of Nick. Ginny is a thriving mom who's become a full-fledged member of the group. And, after a brief stint in Claude's hometown of Trento, Italy, Claude decides to move back to the States, so he and Danny can care for Danny's ailing mother in Philadelphia.

Most exciting, Anne makes a major decision: With a house in Trento up for grabs, the widow decides to move to Italy to house-sit for Claude and Danny indefinitely. Having spent the entire season trying to find Anne 2.0, culminating in an embarrassing accidental sext to her summer fling Mark Brett, Ginny inspires Anne to channel her adventurous style before she married Nick. Alone in Italy, Anne quickly has a meet-cute with a quirky neighbor named Gianpiero—the same name she chose while dreaming up a fake boyfriend while texting Mark Brett.

With that delightful twist, it seems that Anne and Gianpiero's romance would be a major part of season 3, as the friends embark on another set of vacations that may include another jaunt to Europe. Only time will tell how the friendships will evolve in their next season together.

TOPICS Netflix Comedy