Another day, another book-to-screen adaptation : The Hunting Wives is based on May Cobb’s popular mystery novel about a family that moves to Texas from the East Coast and gets entangled with the town’s titular dangerous, affluent group. Originally developed for Starz before moving to Netflix, the thriller series stars Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow as the two central characters, Margo and Sophie, who immediately become close and change each other’s lives—especially as they become entangled in a crime.

Akerman and Snow are joined by an ensemble cast in the series, which drops on the streaming service on July 21, 2025. Ahead, we break down the secrets and lies of the main characters and highlight the actors playing them in The Hunting Wives.

(Image credit: Kent Smith / Lionsgate Television)

Malin Akerman as Margo Banks

Margo is the leader of the Hunting Wives, a socialite group of affluent wives in Texas. “Margo's magnetic charm and the group's intoxicating allure awaken Sophie’s dormant passions, leading her down a treacherous path lined with jealousy, deadly suspicion, and murder,” the show’s logline reads.

Malin Akerman , 47, is a Swedish actress best known for her roles in rom-coms like 27 Dresses, The Proposal, and The Heartbreak Kid. She also gained recognition for the comic book film adaptation of Watchmen, where she played the character Silk Spectre II. On TV, she appeared in Lisa Kudrow ’s cult-loved HBO comedy The Comeback, Trophy Wife, Childrens Hospital, and Billions.

(Image credit: Lionsgate Television / Netflix)

Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil

Sophie is an East Coaster who moves to Texas with her husband Graham and becomes acquainted—and obsessed—with the titular group led by Margo, Graham’s boss Jed’s wife.

Brittany Snow , 39, has been acting since childhood, first breaking out on the CBS soap Guiding Light and the 2000s NBC drama American Dreams. Since then, she rose to prominence via films like the Pitch Perfect franchise, John Tucker Must Die, Hairspray, and more. Last year, she had a recurring role on the hit Netflix drama The Night Agent.

Dermot Mulroney as Jed Banks

Jed is Margo’s ultra-wealthy husband, who inherited his family’s generations-long oil business. But his marriage doesn’t stop him from crossing the line with other women. In the trailer , Jed flirts with Sophie, putting his hand on her thigh and offering an ominous, “I won't tell if you won't.”

For rom-com fans, Dermot Mulroney , 61, is a familiar face: He starred in My Best Friend's Wedding, The Wedding Date, Must Love Dogs, The Family Stone, and more entries in the popular genre. Mulroney has also appeared in other genre films, including Zodiac, Insidious: Chapter 3, and Dirty Grandpa. Not a stranger to TV, he acted in Showtime’s Shameless, Prime Video’s Hanna, and NBC’s Chicago Fire.

Evan Jonigkeit as Graham O'Neil

Graham is Sophie’s well-meaning husband who works with Jed at his new job. According to TV Insider , “He doesn’t realize he’s moved his wife and daughter out of a big pond full of small fish and into a small one teeming with sharks.”

Evan Jonigkeit , 42, is best known for playing the villain Toad in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past. Following that, he appeared in the Kurt Russell-led western film Bone Tomahawk, the culinary series Sweetbitter , the comedy anthology Easy, and the Netflix supernatural horror series Archive 81. He is married to Girls actress Zosia Mamet.

(Image credit: Kent Smith / Lionsgate Television)

Chrissy Metz as Starr

Starr is a single mom and devout Christian who is not part of the elite socialite circle that Sophie finds herself entangled in. Despite her daughter Abby dating the reverend’s son and star basketball player Brad, she is not welcomed into the inner circle by Margo and the group.

Chrissy Metz , 44, rose to prominence for her role on the NBC hit drama This Is Us, for which she won two SAG Awards alongside the ensemble cast. She lent her voice to Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny, and also appeared on American Horror Story: Freak Show and the films Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and Breakthrough.

(Image credit: Kent Smith / Lionsgate Television)

Jaime Ray Newman as Callie

Callie is a talented marksman and second in command of the Hunting Wives group behind Margo, by virtue of being married to Sheriff Jonny. But, according to Deadline , “she is also deeply in love with Margo and jealous of Sophie’s newfound influence.”

Jaime Ray Newman , 47, got her start on General Hospital and appeared on the cult hit teen drama Veronica Mars. Newman has also starred on Eastwick, Stargate Atlantis, and The Punisher. Along with her husband, Israeli filmmaker Guy Nattiv, she won an Academy Award in 2019 for producing the Best Live Action Short Film, Skin. Most recently, she starred in the 2024 Sundance darling Exhibiting Forgiveness and the Emmy-winning series Dopesick.

Katie Lowes as Jill

Jill is the Reverend’s wife at a megachurch in the Texas town. According to Deadline, “she’s trapped in a loveless marriage, and as a result, she is overly invested in her son Brad’s life.”

Katie Lowes , 42, had a slew of guest roles on shows like Rescue Me, The Sopranos, and Without a Trace before landing a breakout role on the Shonda Rhimes hit Scandal. She also appeared in Rhimes’s Netflix series Inventing Anna and made her Broadway debut in Waitress in 2018.

Madison Wolfe as Abby

Abby is a well-meaning, very pious teenage girl who’s been raised by her single mother, Starr. She experiences problems with her boyfriend Brad, who has been pressuring her to repeat their intimate moment together on prom night, though he is not the most faithful to her.

Madison Wolfe , 22, is a Louisiana-born actress and singer-songwriter who began work as a child star. At 7, she was among the leads of The Conjuring 2, and she and her older sister, Meghan, both appeared in the acclaimed first season of True Detective as the younger and older versions of Detective Martin "Marty" Hart’s (Woody Harrelson) daughter. In recent years, she’s held roles in horror movies like Malignant and The Man in the White Van, and focused on her music career , with her debut EP dropping in 2024.

George Ferrier as Brad

Brad is Abby’s boyfriend and seems to have it all from the outside looking in. But behind his rich upbringing, handsome good looks, and promising athletic future, Brad is hiding a few secrets, including an “emotionally incestuous relationship with his mother Jill, and an affair with one of his mother’s best friends,” per Deadline.

New Zealand actor George Ferrier , 24, is best known for appearing on Netflix’s Sweet Tooth. Before that, he starred on the Peacock series One of Us Is Lying and the New Zealand show Dirty Laundry.