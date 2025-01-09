2025 is starting strong for reality TV fans, as The Traitors finally returns for season 3. In recent years, the Emmy-winning reality show has become the latest phenomenon to take over TV, with both of the first two seasons finding devoted fans among those who love fierce gameplay and social manipulation. Hosted by Alan Cumming in an array of jaw-dropping fits, the Peacock series puts a cast of fan-favorite reality alums through a supercharged game of mafia. The season 3 cast touches on every corner of the reality genre, from Survivor and Big Brother contestants to Bachelor Nation faves, a Drag Race queen, and everyone's favorite Selling Sunset realtor.

A quick refresher of the rules: Among the players inhabiting a Scottish castle, several names are selected to be the Traitors, who have the chance to walk away with the $250,000 cash prize. To do this, the Traitors must stay undetected from the rest of the group, known as the Faithfuls, as they go through weeks of cutthroat challenges. If the Faithfuls can detect and banish all the Traitors, the last ones standing win. If not, the Traitors steal all the gold for themselves.

Are you ready to take a seat at the Round Table but curious when episodes hit streaming? Read on for a guide to when The Traitors season 3 comes out on Peacock.

Host Alan Cumming welcomes the season 3 cast. (Image credit: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

What is 'The Traitors' season 3 release schedule?

The third season of The Traitors will be 12 episodes, kicking off with a three-episode premiere. The season launches on January 9, 2025, and then a single episode will drop each week until the finale and reunion special on March 6.

See the full episode schedule for The Traitors season 3 below:

Episodes 1-3: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Episode 4: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Episode 5: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Episode 6: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Episode 7: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Episode 8: Thursday, February 13, 2025

Episode 9: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Episode 10: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Episodes 11-12: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Some of the Traitors cast, from left:Bob Harper, Ciara Miller, Gabby Windey, Bob The Drag Queen, Nikki Garcia, and Chanel Ayan. (Image credit: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

What time is 'The Traitors' season 3 released?

Unlike many streaming shows, The Traitors is released every Thursday evening, setting fans up for an appointment-viewing experience. New episodes hit Peacock at 9 p.m. ET./6 p.m. PT every Thursday. Meaning, the first three episodes will all arrive on January 9 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

A word of advice: Do not go on social media before watching if you don't want to see all the spoilers.

