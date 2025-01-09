When Does Season 3 of 'The Traitors' Come Out? What to Know About the Peacock Reality Show's Release Schedule

Clear your calendars for our weekly dose of treachery and Alan Cumming quips.

Host Alan Cumming leans on a round table with a pile of large gold coins, while standing in a chamber, in &#039;The Traitors&#039; season 3.
(Image credit: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
By
published
in News

2025 is starting strong for reality TV fans, as The Traitors finally returns for season 3. In recent years, the Emmy-winning reality show has become the latest phenomenon to take over TV, with both of the first two seasons finding devoted fans among those who love fierce gameplay and social manipulation. Hosted by Alan Cumming in an array of jaw-dropping fits, the Peacock series puts a cast of fan-favorite reality alums through a supercharged game of mafia. The season 3 cast touches on every corner of the reality genre, from Survivor and Big Brother contestants to Bachelor Nation faves, a Drag Race queen, and everyone's favorite Selling Sunset realtor.

A quick refresher of the rules: Among the players inhabiting a Scottish castle, several names are selected to be the Traitors, who have the chance to walk away with the $250,000 cash prize. To do this, the Traitors must stay undetected from the rest of the group, known as the Faithfuls, as they go through weeks of cutthroat challenges. If the Faithfuls can detect and banish all the Traitors, the last ones standing win. If not, the Traitors steal all the gold for themselves.

Are you ready to take a seat at the Round Table but curious when episodes hit streaming? Read on for a guide to when The Traitors season 3 comes out on Peacock.

Host Alan Cumming rides a horse between rows of people in black coats and gold masks, in 'The Traitors' season 3.

Host Alan Cumming welcomes the season 3 cast.

(Image credit: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

What is 'The Traitors' season 3 release schedule?

The third season of The Traitors will be 12 episodes, kicking off with a three-episode premiere. The season launches on January 9, 2025, and then a single episode will drop each week until the finale and reunion special on March 6.

See the full episode schedule for The Traitors season 3 below:

  • Episodes 1-3: Thursday, January 9, 2025
  • Episode 4: Thursday, January 16, 2025
  • Episode 5: Thursday, January 23, 2025
  • Episode 6: Thursday, January 30, 2025
  • Episode 7: Thursday, February 6, 2025
  • Episode 8: Thursday, February 13, 2025
  • Episode 9: Thursday, February 20, 2025
  • Episode 10: Thursday, February 27, 2025
  • Episodes 11-12: Thursday, March 6, 2025

(l-r) Bob Harper, Ciara Miller, Gabby Windey, Bob The Drag Queen, Nikki Garcia, Chanel Ayan in 'The Traitors' season 3

Some of the Traitors cast, from left:Bob Harper, Ciara Miller, Gabby Windey, Bob The Drag Queen, Nikki Garcia, and Chanel Ayan.

(Image credit: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

What time is 'The Traitors' season 3 released?

Unlike many streaming shows, The Traitors is released every Thursday evening, setting fans up for an appointment-viewing experience. New episodes hit Peacock at 9 p.m. ET./6 p.m. PT every Thursday. Meaning, the first three episodes will all arrive on January 9 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

A word of advice: Do not go on social media before watching if you don't want to see all the spoilers.

Quinci LeGardye
Culture Writer

Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.

