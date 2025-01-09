It's time to break out your best tartans and practice rolling your r's—The Trrraitors is finally back for its third season. Peacock's Emmy-winning competition series hosted by the ever-fashionable Alan Cumming has become one of our favorite reality TV shows. For the uninitiated, the series pits two groups against each other in a super-charged game of mafia with a cash prize of up to $250,000. The Traitors must stay alive until the end of the game and take out the Faithfuls one by one, as the Faithfuls must identify and banish all the Traitors to claim the money for themselves.

Just like its can't-miss second season, the U.S. version of the beloved Traitors franchise has recruited fan favorites from across the reality genre—from Bravolebrities to Bachelor Nation alums to Survivor and Big Brother's best strategists—to duke it out in a battle of wits and shifting alliances. Below, read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Traitors season 3 heading into the castle, from their real-life friendships to the rivalries they're taking into the game.

Bob The Drag Queen

(Image credit: PEACOCK)

Previously seen on: RuPaul's Drag Race (season 8), We're Here (seasons 1-3), and several scripted shows (High Maintenance, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and Doctor Odyssey)

Best known for: Winning Drag Race season 8 and becoming the first Black Drag Race queen to reach one million Instagram followers

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @bobthedragqueen

Bob Harper

(Image credit: PEACOCK)

Previously seen on: The Biggest Loser (seasons 1-16 as a trainer and season 17 as a host)

Best known for: Being a long-time celebrity personal trainer

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @bobharper

Britney Haynes

(Image credit: PEACOCK)

Previously seen on: Big Brother (seasons 12 and 14) and Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Best known for: Considered one of Big Brother's best social players of all time

Previous connections: Danielle Reyes and Britney were in an alliance on Reindeer Games until Britney sent Danielle home

Instagram: @britney_haynes

Carolyn Wiger

(Image credit: PEACOCK)

Previously seen on: Survivor (season 44)

Best known for: Becoming a fan favorite for her unfiltered personality and emotion-driven strategy

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @car0lynr0se

Chanel Ayan

(Image credit: PEACOCK)

Previously seen on: The Real Housewives of Dubai (season 1-present)

Best known for: Her iconic wardrobe and modeling career

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @chanelayan

Chrishell Stause

(Image credit: PEACOCK)

Previously seen on: Selling Sunset (seasons 1-present), Dancing 2ith the Stars (season 29), and scripted soap operas (All My Children, Days of Our Lives, and Neighbours)

Best known for: Being the emotional heart of Selling Sunset and her loving marriage to G Flip

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @chrishell.stause

Ciara Miller

(Image credit: PEACOCK)

Previously seen on: Summer House (seasons 5-present) and Winter House (seasons 1 and 2)

Best known for: Balancing her entertainment career with being an ICU nurse

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @ciaramiller___

Danielle Reyes

(Image credit: PEACOCK)

Previously seen on: Big Brother (seasons 3 and 7) and Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Best known for: Considered the best Big Brother player to never win

Previous connections: Danielle and Britney Haynes were in an alliance on Reindeer Games until Britney sent Danielle home

Instagram: @danihenreyes

Dolores Catania

(Image credit: PEACOCK)

Previously seen on: The Real Housewives of New Jersey (seasons 1, 3, and 4 as a "friend of," seasons 7-present as a Housewife)

Best known for: Being a peacemaker on RHONJ and one of the most relatable Housewives of the whole franchise

Previous connections: Offscreen friends with fellow Housewife Dorinda Medley

Instagram: @dolorescatania

Dorinda Medley

(Image credit: PEACOCK)

Previously seen on: The Real Housewives of New York City (seasons 7-12) and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (seasons 2 and 4)

Best known for: Her iconic catchphrases (and alleged issues with alcohol)

Previous connections: Offscreen friends with fellow Housewife Dolores Catania

Instagram: @dorindamedley

Dylan Efron

(Image credit: PEACOCK)

Previously seen on: Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Best known for: Being actor Zac Efron's younger brother

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @dylanefron

Gabby Windey

(Image credit: PEACOCK)

Previously seen on: The Bachelor (season 26), The Bachelorette (season 19), and Dancing With the Stars (season 31)

Best known for: Being one of the first co-Bachelorettes, starring on The Bachelorette alongside Rachel Recchia, and coming out as bisexual.

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @gabby.windey

Jeremy Collins

(Image credit: PEACOCK)

Previously seen on: Survivor (seasons 29, 31, and 40)

Best known for: Being a loyal player, skilled at physical challenges, and competing against his wife Val on season 29.

Previous connections: Competed alongside Rob Mariano and Tony Vlachos on Survivor season 40, and was betrayed by Vlachos (who went on to win the season).

Instagram: @jeremy2collins

Lord Ivar Mountbatten

(Image credit: PEACOCK)

Previously seen on: N/A

Best known for: Being King Charles' second cousin, and Britain's "first gay royal"

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @ivar_mountbatten

Nikki Garcia

(Image credit: PEACOCK)

Previously seen on: Total Divas (seasons 1-present), Total Bellas (seasons 1-6), and Dancing With the Stars (season 25)

Best known for: Competing as part of the WWE duo The Bella Twins, with her twin sister Brie Garcia, as well as her previous engagement to John Cena

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @nikkigarcia

Rob Mariano

(Image credit: PEACOCK)

Previously seen on: Survivor (seasons 4, 8, 20, 22, 39 as a mentor, and 40), The Amazing Race (seasons 7 and 11), and Deal or No Deal Island

Best known for: Playing the most Survivor seasons of any contestant, and winning once

Previous connections: Feared by...everyone, but especially by Survivor alums Carolyn, Jeremy Collins, and Tony Vlachos

Instagram: @bostonrobmariano

Robyn Dixon

(Image credit: PEACOCK)

Previously seen on: The Real Housewives of Potomac (seasons 1-8)

Best known for: Her complicated relationship with her husband Juan Dixon

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @robyndixon10

Sam Asghari

(Image credit: PEACOCK)

Previously seen on: Several scripted shows (Hacks, Black Monday, and Special Ops: Lioness)

Best known for: His previous marriage to Britney Spears

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @samasghari

Tom Sandoval

(Image credit: PEACOCK)

Previously seen on: Vanderpump Rules (seasons 1-11) and Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (season 2)

Best known for: Being the villain behind Scandoval.

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @tomsandoval1

Tony Vlachos

(Image credit: PEACOCK)

Previously seen on: Survivor (seasons 28, 34, and 40)

Best known for: Becoming the first man to win Survivor twice and being dubbed the King of Survivor

Previous connections: His reputation for manipulation proceeds him among Survivor alums Carolyn Wiger and Jeremy Collins.

Instagram: @tony_vlachos

Wells Adams

(Image credit: PEACOCK)

Previously seen on: The Bachelorette (season 12) and Bachelor in Paradise (season 3 as a contestant and season4-present as the bartender)

Best known for: Going from a fan-favorite Bachelorette contestant to Bachelor Nation's favorite bartender, and his adorable marriage to Modern Family star Sarah Hyland

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @wellsadams