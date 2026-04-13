Netflix's Temptation Island would be the perfect romantic getaway—if it wasn't for the temptation part of the equation. The streaming giant's reboot of the 2000s dating show brings four struggling couples to a tropical paradise, where they stress-test their relationships by mixing and mingling with a group of hot singles. After a series of bonfires where each person gets to see what their partner is up to, the pairs have to choose whether to try to make it work, leave single, or embrace a new connection they found on the island.

The reality series does know how to bring the romance when necessary, thanks in large part to the natural beauty of its location. With season 2 out and offering a new dose of wanderlust, read on for everything to know about the filming locations for Temptation Island.

Host Mark L. Walberg visits the men's villa in season 2. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Where is 'Temptation Island' filmed?

Both seasons 1 and 2 of Netflix's Temptation Island were filmed in the island paradise of Hawaii. Specifically, the villas were located in Kailua-Kona, a community on the west coast of Hawaii's Big Island.

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In addition to the villas, the reality show also ventures out into town for special dates. According to Hawaii Activities, some of the locales featured in season 1 include the restaurants Cheeky Tiki and Magic’s Beach Grill, the gelato shoppe Gypsea Gelato, and the store Ali‘i Gardens Marketplace.

Host Mark L. Walberg visits the women's villa in season 2. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Can you visit the 'Temptation Island' villas?

The season 2 villas are currently unknown, but both the men's and women's villas in Temptation Island season 1 are private properties rented out to the public. The women's villa, Wander Kona Bay Shores, has five bedrooms and six bathrooms and sits right on the waterfront. According to its website, the minimum stay is three nights, and the price ranges from $11,000 to 15,000. The men's villa, called the Hokukano Bayhouse, has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms and charges $4,000 per night and $26,500 for a week.

For those wondering how a dozen singles fit into the remaining two or three bedrooms after the main cast claimed their rooms, producer David Freeman told Variety last year that the female tempters slept in bunk beds in a large room, while the male tempters slept in a guest house.