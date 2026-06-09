24-year-old Kenzie Annis is one of the original Islanders on the Love Island USA season 8—and of the OG cast, she’s had one of the more tumultuous romantic arcs. After first pairing with Zach Georgiou in the premiere, she was soon left single when he opted to leave her for bombshell Kayda Bosse. Kenzie then explored her connection with police officer Sean Reifel and two new bombshells, Gabriel Vasconcelos and Corbin Mims. Though briefly on the brink of elimination, Kenzie pairs with Corbin in the season’s fifth episode, which in turn resulted in Sean leaving the island.

Though she expressed remorse in leaving Sean vulnerable, she’s soon distracted by the latest bombshell to enter the villa in episode 6: Caleb McDaniel from North Carolina. While we wait to see whether she stays with Corbin or moves on to Caleb, let’s get to know the Kennesaw, Georgia native a little better.

Kenzie was one of the original Islanders on Love Island USA season 8. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Kenzie just graduated from nursing school.

Kenzie, whose real name is Mackenzie, posted a celebratory Instagram on May 17, 2026, announcing she could now “add ‘BSN’ to her name.” She graduated from Kennesaw State University with a nursing degree and posed with her friends and family in scrubs in an Instagram carousel just days before joining the Love Island USA cast. "I literally just graduated nursing school the day before getting here," she revealed in her intro in the season premiere.

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In a pre-season interview , Kenzie added that she’s also a nanny to two young girls. “I could just eat them up, I love them!” she said.

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Kenzie is a former competitive dancer.

In that same interview, Kenzie mentions her past as a competitive dancer and says that she does a split every morning as a stress reliever. She was a member of both the DancElite group and CK Danceworks Inc. She competed at the 2017 National Finals and placed 17th in the Top Intermediate Solo 15-19 category.

Kenzie sits with her costars, Melanie Moreno, Beatriz Alexa Hatz, and Trinity Celeste Tatum. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

She had a mini-scandal before the season even premiered.

Before the cameras started rolling, eagle-eyed social media fans assumed Kenzie was affiliated with the MAGA movement when an image of her wearing a red hat with the slogan started circulating online. But after some investigation, it appears the photo was doctored and/or created using AI.

To throw more water on this controversy, Kenzie’s brother and father have both spoken out and clarified that their family does not support the president. “Me and my family are very against the Trump administration. We have never voted for Donald Trump,” her brother Alden said, while her father confirmed the same sentiment to TMZ .

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Kenzie explored a connection with Sean David Reifel before pairing with Corbin Mims, leading to Sean's elimination. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Kenzie is hoping to emulate her parents' relationship.

In the pre-season interview, Kenzie calls herself a “big lovergirl inside” and mentions that her parents are still together after 30 years of marriage. “It’s beautiful to see how their marriage has grown…I want that kind of love,” she said.

Whether it’s with Corbin, Caleb, or some other still-to-be-seen bombshell, here’s hoping Kenzie finds what she’s looking for inside the villa!

TOPICS Reality TV