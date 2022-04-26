Who Is Micah McDonald from 'Selling Sunset' Season 5?

One of the best parts of watching reality TV is the romantic storylines—the fluttery feelings we get when watching couples connect for the first time or celebrate their love in a grand ceremony. While the couple to watch in Selling Sunset season 5 was Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim—despite knowing how that turned out—we also saw a very sweet connection forming between Emma Hernan and property developer Micah McDonald, a new addition to the show.

Arriving on the show as Hernan's client in the midst of building an eight-figure mega-mansion, McDonald quickly won Emma's (and our) hearts for his determination in work and dedication to his family. We'll have to wait for later seasons to see how their relationship works out, but luckily, we have the Internet to help us learn more about McDonald himself.

He's a property developer who splits his time between Texas and LA.

McDonald is an entreprenur who arrives on Selling Sunset season five as he shows Hernan his latest property in progress. He actually gave an update on the house that he worked on throughout the show, posting pics of the completed mansion on his Instagram earlier this month. "The vision for this home began back in 2016! More than 5 years later the vision became reality! She came out even better than expected!" he captioned the post.

He owns a mezcal bar.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

In addition to his property development projects, he also owns a mezcal bar in LA's Atwater Village neighborhood, where he took Hernan on a tasting date. Since filming, Sagrado Mezcaleria + Kitchen has opened, and the eatery does include "Emma's Empanadas" on the menu.

The restaurant's website also explains its ties to the Oaxaca region in Mexico, with a menu inspired by the area. McDonald also explained on the show that he works with a family-run business that's been making the spirit for generations.

He's from a large, close-knit family.

In a conversation with Hernan on the show, McDonald says that he's the third of eight children, and his family is all super close. It also sounds like his family is super important to him, with him telling Hernan that he has a place in LA for them because they "come and visit him all the time." He also says on the show, “everything that’s kind of mine is theirs.”

His Instagram is full of travel pics and gym inspo.

McDonalds' Instagram is low-key compared to other Selling Sunset regulars, with his first posted dated in 2020. His posts mostly include courtside pics from Huston Rockets games, travel pics paired with diary-like captions, and updates from his workouts. Also, he and Hernan surprisingly don't follow each other, though they may just be keeping their courtship offline.

He and Emma are still getting to know each other.

Hernan told Entertainment Tonight that she and McDonald have gotten to know each other more since season 5 was filmed. "Me and Micah definitely have something special," she said "We're definitely still enjoying each other's company."

She added that the pair have not defined their relationship and are taking things slow as neither of them live in LA full-time. McDonald primarily lives in Texas, while Hernan splits her time between LA and Boston.

"I've done the long-distance thing for so long that it would be nice to have a relationship where they're in the same, at least, state," she said. "Obviously, it's progressed a little bit [from where season 5 ends]. We've become closer. But it's right about there. So, we'll see. Maybe season 6, there will be a label, a ring. Who knows?"