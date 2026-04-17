Three years after its Emmy-winning debut, Netflix's anthology Beef is back for a new star-studded exploration of love and hate. Among the cast of Oscar winners and superstars, Seoyeon Jang is having her breakout moment.

When she first appears in the series, Jang's character Eunice seems unassuming, the dedicated assistant to the central country club's new owner, Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh-jung). But Eunice quickly steps out of the shadow of her chaebol boss, thanks to her surprising connection with himbo trainer Austin (Charles Melton). By the end of the eight-episode season, the fate of Chairwoman Park—a woman who represents 2 percent of South Korea's GDP—is in Eunice's hands.

"This was one of my dream roles," Jang told Marie Claire on the red carpet for the Beef season 2 L.A. premiere. "I [have] primarily worked in Korea, so I knew I wanted to bring the Korean elements into this world as well, and I believed that I could offer it. When I first encountered this audition, I was praying so hard. I'm just so grateful that it all worked out."

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Read on to learn more about Seoyeon Jang, including where to watch her shows and movies before Beef, as well as her K-drama and K-beauty recommendations.

Eunice (Seoyeon Jang) sneaks a look at Chairman Park's phone in Beef season 2. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Seoyeon Jang is a British-Korean actress who has appeared in several K-drama rom-coms.

Seoyeon Jang, 31, grew up between South Korea and England. She trained in both acting and classical dance at the secondary school ArtsEd in London, before relocating to Korea. In 2024, she earned a graduate degree from Korea University.

Speaking to Marie Claire at the Beef season 2 premiere in L.A., Jang explained that she related to her character's multicultural roots. "I related to Eunice because I had an upbringing in London, and my family is very Korean. So I think I had the best of both worlds by growing up."

Jang made her acting debut in 2019, with a role on the Korean web series One Fine Week. She went on to appear in supporting roles in romance K-dramas like Stock Struck, Love Is for Suckers, and Heartbeat, as well as the thrillers Doctor Lawyer, Snowdrop, and Good Partner. She also had a small role opposite her Beef co-star Song Kang-ho in the 2021 film Emergency Declaration.

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JB (Jason Jin), Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh-jung), and Eunice arrive at Monte Vista Point. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Before 'Beef,' she played a secretary in another Korean-English thriller series.

Beef season 2 isn't Jang's first time starring in a joint production between the U.S. and South Korea. Last year, she played Moon, the polished secretary to spy boss Juno Lund (Piper Perabo) in Prime Video's Butterfly. (Unfortunately, the Daniel Dae Kim-led thriller was cancelled after one season.)

In an interview with The Chosun Daily released around Butterfly's finale, Jang shared her thoughts on acting in English-language scenes on a major show. "I’ve always wanted to act in English, but opportunities were rare. I’m relieved to receive positive feedback. This project has opened doors overseas and allowed me to introduce myself to many, making Butterfly a truly meaningful work."

Austin (Charles Melton) and Eunice wait for Chairwoman Park. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Seoyeon Jang has strong opinions on K-dramas and K-beauty.

When asked for her K-drama recommendations on the Beef season 2 red carpet, Jang listed off some of the most acclaimed Korean series on Netflix. She listed the 2019 romance Crash Landing on You, the 2018 melodrama My Mister, and the 2014 workplace drama Misaeng: Incomplete Life among her favorites.

She also broke down part of her K-beauty routine. "I love serums. I'll use a serum with a skin-boosting device. I like to really push it in as far as I can and hope for the best. And then [I use] a nice hydrating serum," she explained, before adding that she could go on "for hours" about skincare.