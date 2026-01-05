I Credit These Under-$100 K-Beauty Serums for My Glassy, Bouncy Skin
They’re coming with me to 2026.
When it comes to innovation in skincare, South Korea is the global hub. K-Beauty is responsible for the world’s best sunscreens (Beauty of Joseon is an MC fave), the country is behind the infamous salmon sperm facial (and PDRN topical treatments), and South Korean products oftentimes run circles around US counterparts that treat redness, uneven tone, and texture. So when I found myself in Seoul this time last year, it only seemed appropriate to make a trip to Olive Young—a.k.a. the South Korean version of Sephora—and purchase well over $400 worth of skincare. (Yes, I did need to buy an additional suitcase to get it home.)
Over the past 12 months, I’ve worked through almost all of the products—just in time for Olive Young to make it to NYC. The good news: I can now restock all my favorites and tell you which products are worth your money. Let’s get into it.
For Glass Skin
While “glass skin” as a term has its roots in Korean beauty culture, it’s really just a fancy way of saying flawless skin. These products prioritize even texture and tone, tighten pores, and give skin a plump and juicy bounce.
The second this dreamy serum hits your skin, you’ll understand the hype. It’s the priciest product on my list, but it’s the K-Beauty standard for luxury skincare. It’s powered by ginseng, which helps repair the skin barrier, and includes a ton of other good-for-your-skin ingredients like a vitamin C derivative (for brightness) and Korean herb extracts (for hydration).
For Redness
As a rosacea girlie, redness has always been one of my biggest skin concerns. I do all the things: avoid my heat trigger and apply my prescriptions (thank you, Dr. Marisa Garshick). But these two products work wonders to neutralize my flush, both instantly and over time.
When my rosacea feels hot to the touch (if you know, you know), this calming serum is my genuine savior. It’s packed with the two best ingredients for soothing irritated skin—centalla asiatica and allantoin—so it calms down my skin on contact. Pro tip: leave it in the fridge for a cooling sensation.
For Acne
South Korea’s approach to acne is quite different from how we treat it in the U.S. Rather than applying an aggressive spot treatment packed with actives, K-beauty focuses on restoring the skin barrier and maximizing hydration to calm a flare.
While you’ll find acne-fighting ingredients in here like salicylic acid and a little retinol, I promise this won’t cause any dryness or irritation. The real star of the show is a green tea soothing complex, which is going to restore hydration, fight redness, and rehab the skin barrier.
For skin that is both sensitive and acne-prone (hi, yes, me), this is the holy grail of treatment serums. It uses all-natural, calming extracts to tighten pores, reduce redness, and create a sense of balance for the skin. And of course, it’s non-comedogenic.
For Aging Skin
If you’re in South Korea, you should allocate at least a full day for in-office anti-aging treatments. Not only are their laser and injection treatments much more affordable than those in the States, but the technology is far more advanced. If a trip isn’t in the cards, add these wrinkle-reducing serums to your cart.
For Eyes
K-Beauty brands love an eye serum. They’re thinner and lighter than a traditional eye cream, but pack in a heavy dose of actives that smooth out fine lines, brighten dark circles, de-puff, and restore hydration.
Marie Claire has done an extensive roundup of the best Beauty of Joeson products, but this eye serum deserves a special shoutout. It’s worked wonders on my dark circles and lies beautifully under concealer.
