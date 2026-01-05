When it comes to innovation in skincare, South Korea is the global hub. K-Beauty is responsible for the world’s best sunscreens (Beauty of Joseon is an MC fave), the country is behind the infamous salmon sperm facial (and PDRN topical treatments), and South Korean products oftentimes run circles around US counterparts that treat redness, uneven tone, and texture. So when I found myself in Seoul this time last year, it only seemed appropriate to make a trip to Olive Young—a.k.a. the South Korean version of Sephora—and purchase well over $400 worth of skincare. (Yes, I did need to buy an additional suitcase to get it home.)

Over the past 12 months, I’ve worked through almost all of the products—just in time for Olive Young to make it to NYC. The good news: I can now restock all my favorites and tell you which products are worth your money. Let’s get into it.

For Glass Skin

While “glass skin” as a term has its roots in Korean beauty culture, it’s really just a fancy way of saying flawless skin. These products prioritize even texture and tone, tighten pores, and give skin a plump and juicy bounce.

Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum for Anti-Aging $89 at Sephora The second this dreamy serum hits your skin, you’ll understand the hype. It’s the priciest product on my list, but it’s the K-Beauty standard for luxury skincare. It’s powered by ginseng , which helps repair the skin barrier, and includes a ton of other good-for-your-skin ingredients like a vitamin C derivative (for brightness) and Korean herb extracts (for hydration). Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum $39 at Ulta Beauty $12.99 at Amazon $19 at Target $19 at Ulta Beauty As the name suggests, one pump of this a day will make sure your skin looks its glassiest. I love this on no-makeup days in particular—it smooths out my skin texture and gives my complexion a pearlescent glow. Basically, it’s a celeb facial in a jar.

For Redness

As a rosacea girlie, redness has always been one of my biggest skin concerns. I do all the things: avoid my heat trigger and apply my prescriptions (thank you, Dr. Marisa Garshick). But these two products work wonders to neutralize my flush, both instantly and over time.

Erborian CC Red Correct $46 at Amazon US $26 at Amazon $26 at Dermstore (US) $26 at Ulta Beauty I have been on an Erborian kick since college. The fact that this product is still in my routine over a decade later is saying something. It’s really an all-in-one: calming serum, SPF 24, and color corrector. When my rosacea is acting up, this is the ultimate camouflage. Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Sensitive Skin Serum for Redness and Barrier Repair $54 at Sephora When my rosacea feels hot to the touch (if you know, you know), this calming serum is my genuine savior. It’s packed with the two best ingredients for soothing irritated skin—centalla asiatica and allantoin—so it calms down my skin on contact. Pro tip: leave it in the fridge for a cooling sensation.

For Acne

South Korea’s approach to acne is quite different from how we treat it in the U.S. Rather than applying an aggressive spot treatment packed with actives, K-beauty focuses on restoring the skin barrier and maximizing hydration to calm a flare.

Innis Free Gentle Retinol + Salicylic Acid Acne Serum $34 at Sephora While you’ll find acne-fighting ingredients in here like salicylic acid and a little retinol, I promise this won’t cause any dryness or irritation. The real star of the show is a green tea soothing complex, which is going to restore hydration, fight redness, and rehab the skin barrier. SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Tea-Trica Relief Ampoule $26 at Ulta Beauty For skin that is both sensitive and acne-prone (hi, yes, me), this is the holy grail of treatment serums. It uses all-natural, calming extracts to tighten pores, reduce redness, and create a sense of balance for the skin. And of course, it’s non-comedogenic.

For Aging Skin

If you’re in South Korea, you should allocate at least a full day for in-office anti-aging treatments. Not only are their laser and injection treatments much more affordable than those in the States, but the technology is far more advanced. If a trip isn’t in the cards, add these wrinkle-reducing serums to your cart.

Medicube PDRN Pink Peptide Serum $21 at Ulta Beauty While salmon sperm injections aren’t FDA-approved in the States, this topical PDRN serum is the next best thing. It leverages salmon sperm DNA with hydrating peptides to even out pigmentation and plump up the skin. Haruharu Wonder Black Rice Hyaluronic Anti-Wrinkle Serum $22.95 at Olive Young US My 56-year-old mom is actually the one who turned me on to this. She uses the serum more like a spot treatment, gently tapping the lotion-like texture onto wrinkles. In just a few weeks, her lines look significantly plumped.

For Eyes

K-Beauty brands love an eye serum. They’re thinner and lighter than a traditional eye cream, but pack in a heavy dose of actives that smooth out fine lines, brighten dark circles, de-puff, and restore hydration.

