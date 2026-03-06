BLACKPINK’s Jisoo steps into her most high-profile acting role yet in Netflix ’s Boyfriend on Demand. The rom-com K-drama follows Jisoo’s Seo Mi-rae, an overworked webtoon producer who gets sucked into the immersive world of the titular virtual-reality dating program. Inside the VR dreamscape, Mi-rae lives out some of the romance genre’s most-popular tropes, all without having to leave the comfort of her Seoul apartment. But when Mi-rae’s socially awkward colleague Park Gyeong-nam (Seo In-guk) confesses that he likes her, Mi-rae’s carefully constructed balance is thrown into chaos.

While Jisoo and Seo In-guk lead the cast of Boyfriend on Demand, it is also filled with cameos from some of the K-drama industry’s most popular actors. Ahead, see who pops up in the real-world and virtual-world shenanigans of Seo Mi-rae.

The Main Cast of 'Boyfriend on Demand'

Jisoo as Seo Mi-rae

(Image credit: Kim Jeong-won/Netflix)

Jisoo, 31, rose to fame as one-fourth of superstar girl-group Blackpink . Born as Kim Ji-soo in Gunpo, South Korea, Jisoo lived with her parents, sister, brother, and grandparents before debuting as the eldest member of Blackpink in 2016. Alongside Jennie , Rosé , and Lisa , Jisoo would go on to become one of the most popular K-pop idols in the world. A vocalist, she made her solo debut in 2023 with the single album Me and the single “ Flower .”

Simultaneously, the singer has slowly been building her acting resume. She made cameo appearances in 2015’s The Producers and 2019’s Arthdal Chronicles, and made her K-drama lead debut in 2021’s Snowdrop. Jisoo played university student Eun Yeong-ro amidst the political upheaval of late 1980s Korea, in the controversial historical romance . In 2025, she tried out a wildly different genre as the female lead in zombie comedy Newtopia.

Boyfriend on Demand is arguably the idol-turned-actress’ biggest role yet. As protagonist and audience surrogate Mi-rae, Jisoo must walk a fine line between aspirational and relatable. “Boyfriend on Demand is a story about the personal growth of Mi-rae, who longs for love and the dopamine rush it brings, but finds dating challenging,” she told Netflix . “It is a bubbly romantic comedy [that] will be a particularly delightful treat for anyone who feels worn down by the monotony of the daily grind.”

Instagram: @sooyaaa__

Seo In-guk as Park Gyeong-nam

(Image credit: Kim Jeong-won/Netflix)

In Boyfriend on Demand, seasoned K-drama actor Seo In-guk, 38, plays Mi-rae’s seemingly detached colleague at Naemo, named Park Gyeong-nam. Like Jisoo, Seo started out as a singer, winning the first season of Mnet talent show Superstar K in 2009. He made his acting debut in 2012’s Love Rain, and had his breakout role as the brooding Yoon Yoo-jae in Reply 1997 that same year.

Other drama-lead roles Seo is known for include 2021’s Doom at Your Service, 2022’s Cafe Minamdang, 2023’s Death Game, and 2025’s Twelve. He is also a host and mentor on Netflix’s dating show Better Late Than Single .

Instagram: @seo_cccc

Gong Min-jeung as Yun Song

(Image credit: Kim Jeong-won/Netflix)

Gong Min-jung, 39, plays diva-like webtoon author Yun Song in Boyfriend on Demand. As Mi-rae’s chief responsibility at Naemo, Song often acts as a foil to the protagonist’s own goals. At the beginning of the series, Mi-rae blames Song’s over-the-top demands for her breakup with her college boyfriend.

Korean drama fans probably recognize Gong from supporting roles in series like Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Marry My Husband, and Little Women. She played a lead role in 2024’s Sorry Not Sorry.

Instagram: @greengreen_j

Ha Young as Lee Ji-yeon

(Image credit: Kim Jeong-won/Netflix)

Ha Young, 32, plays Mi-rae’s faithful friend Lee Ji-yeon. While much of Ji-yeon’s role in Boyfriend on Demand sees her acting as an emotional support and/or blind date setter-upper for Mi-rae, Ji-yeon gets a subplot in her own right in the second half of the series, when she becomes an enthusiastic user of the subscription virtual-reality dating program.

Ha Young has previously appeared in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, Doona!, and The Good Detective season 2.

Instagram: @havv_y

Jo Han-chul as Hwang Byeong-hak

(Image credit: Kim Jeong-won/Netflix)

Mi-rae’s boss at Naemo may not be the best at interpersonal dynamics, but he makes up for it by scheduling mandatory office events that force Mi-rae to spend more quality time with Gyeong-nam. Jo Han-chul, 52, is a familiar face in Korean dramas. He has previously appeared in Romance is a Bonus Book, Kingdom Season 2, Vincenzo, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Love Next Door, and Mercy For None.

Instagram: @1season73

Kim Sung-cheol as Kim Se-jun

(Image credit: Kim Jeong-won/Netflix)

When Boyfriend on Demand starts, Mi-rae is still not over the heartbreak from her first love. She and Kim Se-jun met in college and shared a sweet, coming-of-age romance that fell apart once they grew into adults.

Se-jun is played by Kim Sung-cheol. The 34-year-old actor is known for his roles in Sweet Home, Our Beloved Summer, and Hellbound season 2.

Instagram: @sungcheol2

The Virtual Boyfriends of 'Boyfriend on Demand'

Lee Soo-hyuk as Choi Si-woo

(Image credit: Kim Jeong-won/Netflix)

Choi Si-woo has the honor of being Mi-rae’s first Boyfriend on Demand boyfriend. Based on the male lead in Yun Song’s popular romance webtoon, Si-woo is the entitled heir to a chaebol conglomerate who falls in love with his female lead after she rescues him from drowning.

Lee Soo-hyuk, 37, is known for his roles in Doom At Your Service, Tomorrow, Queen Woo, and S Line.

Instagram: @leesoohyuk

Seo Kang-jun as Seo Eun-ho

(Image credit: Kim Jeong-won/Netflix)

Arguably the most memorable of Mi-rae’s VR boyfriends, Seo Eun-ho is a handsome upperclassman who all the girls are crushing on. Though their college romance is cut short, Mi-rae time with Eun-ho has the deepest impact on her.

Seo Eun-ho is played by Seo Kang-jun. The 32-year-old is known for his roles in Cheese in the Trap, Entourage, and Undercover High School.

Instagram: @seokj1012

Lee Jae-wook as the Doctor Boyfriend

(Image credit: Kim Jeong-won/Netflix)

Have we mentioned the gaggle of K-drama boyfriend cameos? Boyfriend on Demand tapped some of the industry’s hottest actors to fill out the ensemble of Mi-rae’s VR dates. This includes Lee Jae-wook, who drops in as a doctor in the program’s medical-drama scenario. Lee, 27, is known for his roles in Extraordinary You, Alchemy of Souls, and Dear Hongrang.

Instagram: @jxxvvxxk

Ong Seong-wu as Bae Hyeon-woo

(Image credit: Kim Jeong-won/Netflix)

In the most high-stakes of Mi-rae’s VR dating plots, Ong Seong-wu plays a secret agent trying to take down terrorists mid-flight. Ong, 30, is known as a member of K-pop group Wanna One . As an actor, he has appeared in Moment at Eighteen and Strong Girl Nam Soon.

Instagram: @osw_onge

Kim Young-dae as the Joseon-Era Boyfriend

(Image credit: Kim Jeong-won/Netflix)

As part of a VR boyfriend montage, Kim Young-dae stops by to play a Joseon-era man breaking into a saeguk romance. Kim, 30, is known for his roles in Extraordinary You, The Penthouse: War in Life, Sh**ting Stars, No Gain, No Love, and Dear X.

Instagram: @youngdae0302

Lee Hyun-wook as the Judge Boyfriend

(Image credit: Kim Jeong-won/Netflix)

In one of the shortest boyfriend cameos, Lee Hyun-wook pops in as a sexy judge in Mi-rae’s VR dating life. Lee, 40, is known for his roles in Search, Song of the Bandits, and The Queen Who Crowns.

Instagram: @wook0617

Jay Park as himself

(Image credit: Kim Jeong-won/Netflix)

Jay Park is a Seattle-born singer who rose to fame in Korea as a member of K-pop group 2PM, and went on to influence the Korean hip-hop scene as a solo artist. More recently, the rapper and singer, 38, founded his own music company, More Vision, and launched the rookie K-pop group LNGSHOT. Known as a musician, it is rare for Jay Park to show up in acting roles, but he appears in Boyfriend on Demand as a VR boyfriend version of himself.

Instagram: @moresojuplease

Lee Sang-yi as the Firefighter Boyfriend

In one of the most entertaining cameos of the series, Lee Sang-yi drops in during episode 4's end credits to play a firefighter after Mi-rae’s heart. Lee, 34, is well-known for his roles in Hometown Cha Cha Cha; Bloodhounds; No Gain, No Love; and Good Boy.

Instagram: @leesangyi_

Yoo In-na as Kang Ho-i

(Image credit: Kim Jeong-won/Netflix)

Navigating the virtual reality of Boyfriend on Demand can be confusing, which is why the program offers Mi-rae a guide in the form of dating manager Kang Ho-i. In addition to explaining the limitations of the program, Ho-i is also there to upsell Mi-rae.

Kang Ho-i is played by K-drama legend Yoo In-na, 43, who is known for roles in Secret Garden, My Love From the Star, Goblin, and Snowdrop.

Instagram: N/A