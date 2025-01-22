Meet Theo Jang From 'Single's Inferno' Season 4: What to Know About the Rising Actor and Reality Star
Fans are hoping that he finds love on the hit Korean Netflix dating show.
Whenever Netflix's hit Korean reality show Single's Inferno returns for a new season, fans have fun searching for any info they can find on the show's reality stars. Among season 4's cast, Theo Jang stands out to global viewers for his bold sense of humor and surprisingly sweeter side, as they root for him to end up with his pick, Lee Si-an.
While we'll have to wait and see whether he finds love in Single's Inferno season 4, aspiring global actor Theo may also find fame. Below, read on for everything to know about Theo Jang, from his acting career so far to his goal of making it in Hollywood.
Theo Jang is an award-winning actor, model, and musician.
Theodore Jang (Korean name Jang Tae-oh), 30, began his entertainment career in South Korea, as an actor and model across commercials, fashion campaigns, and K-dramas. Before Single's Inferno, he was best known in Korea for recurring roles in the 2020 melodrama A Man in a Veil, and the 2021 historical K-drama The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won.
In 2024, he starred in the Malaysian crime thriller Oppa, which follows a female teacher as she falls for an online romance scammer. Theo went on to receive the Best Foreign Language Film Actor award at the 2024 Asia International Film Festival in Macau for his performance. Oppa also won Best Malaysia Film at the fall 2024 ceremony.
According to his website, Theo is next set to appear in the upcoming Filipino film Finding Santos. He also has a degree in management from Kyung Hee University.
He has been studying English to get more acting jobs in Western projects.
In Singles Inferno season 4, episode 2, Theo opens up about his career. He shares that his goal is to act more in projects overseas and in English, saying, "My ultimate dream is to act in Hollywood."
According to his website, Theo trained with acting coaches during his time in N.Y.C. He also took an acting intensive hosted by actor Paul Pryce in Seoul, described as the "Uta Hagen Acting Technique & Scene Study class taught completely in English in Seoul, South Korea." Theo marked the end of the program with an emotional tribute that he shared in December 2024.
According to his Instagram, Theo has lived an "expatriate life" in several cities across the globe, including Hong Kong, Turkey, Malaysia, and New York in the U.S. In one post, he explained, "I came to realize I had to leave my country to broaden my perspective and it has worked out really well."
His hobbies include piano, baseball, and music.
Theo's Instagram feed is a mix of behind-the-scenes looks at his acting journey and day-to-day updates on his hobbies. He has opened up about his acting inspirations and favorite movies, including the 2006 Korean romance movie Once in a Summer, starring Squid Game's Lee Byung-hun. In a sentimental caption, Theo wrote that Lee's performance inspired him to get into acting. "Hope I get to act like this soon (But still long way to go)," he shared. "I'll do whatever it takes to get there."
Outside of acting, Theo has also shared his love of music, posting clips of himself playing the piano and a demo of a song he produced. He releases his music on the YouTube channel Tachyon Project. The 30-year-old is also an avid baseball fan and traveler.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
