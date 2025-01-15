Meet Lee Si-an From 'Single's Inferno' Season 4: What to Know About Her Model Career and K-Pop Trainee Past
What to know about the Netflix dating show's new fan-favorite.
Over its past few seasons, Netflix's Korean reality show Single's Inferno has recruited some cast members who were already famous before arriving in Inferno. (Shout out to season 3's Kwanhee.) Among the Single's Inferno season 4 cast members with surprising pasts, including former UDT soldier Yuk Jun-seo and K-drama actor Theo Jang, model Lee Si-an stands out as a former aspiring K-pop star.
Before Single's Inferno season 4, Lee made her TV debut as a contestant on some of the most popular idol competition shows in history. Now that she's reemerged, tons of K-pop fans who rooted for her in the past are now hoping she finds the "whirlwind romance" she's looking for. Below, read on to learn more about Lee Si-an and her K-pop trainee past.
Lee Si-an is a model who used to train as a K-pop singer.
Lee Si-an, 25, is a freelance model under the agency Leaders Entertainment, who has appeared in ads for brands including Samsung Galaxy, FILA, New Balance, and CORSX according to her bio. Per her Single's Inferno intro, she often works with athleisure brands.
Before beginning her modeling career, Si-an trained as a K-pop idol and even competed on idol survival shows. She was also a competitive swimmer until sixth grade, and she now swims as a hobby.
A post shared by 이시안 ʟᴇᴇ sɪᴀɴ (@youseeany)
A photo posted by on
She competed on the survival shows 'Idol School' and 'Produce 48'.
Though Single's Inferno can at times be fierce, Lee Si-an has already survived the notoriously harsh world of K-pop survival shows. In 2017, she competed on the Mnet series Idol School and came in 16th place in the finale, missing out on one of the top nine spots to join the girl group Fromis_9.
One year later, she joined the popular Mnet series Produce 48 and placed 30th, leaving the competition on episode 11. The 12 winners went on to form the temporary girl group IZ*ONE, which included another eventual Netflix star, Squid Game's Jo Yu-ri.
Though she was linked to a pre-debut girl group known as HappyFace Girls for two years, Si-an appears to have focused on modeling since the group dissolved in 2021. She still maintains some friendships from her trainee days; last year, she was seen hanging out with LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin, former After School member Lee Gaeun, and Kiss of Life creative director Lee Hae-in.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
Cameron Diaz Is Back in (Red Carpet) Action
It's her first red carpet in five years.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Meagan Good Took a Page Out of Pamela Anderson's Beauty Playbook with her Latest Hairstyle
The '90s-inspired look is so chic.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Katie Holmes's New Tote Bag Makes Stealth Wealth Even More Undetectable
Her sleek black mystery tote definitely warrants a deep dive.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Who Is Yuk Jun-seo, the Soldier-Turned-Heartthrob From 'Single's Inferno' Season 4?
The soldier-turned-heartthrob has fans turning heads.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
The Cast of 'Singles Inferno' Season 4: Your Guide to Who's Who and Their Instagrams
The Netflix Korean dating show is back for another round of red-hot drama.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Chrishell Stause Will Play the Villain If She Needs To
The 'Selling Sunset' star has achieved what few (maybe no one) in the reality TV genre has: being a longtime fan favorite. But with her appearance on season 3 of 'Traitors,' she's ready to make enemies and get a little scrappy.
By Brian Moylan Published
-
'American Primeval' Season 2: Everything We Know
The Netflix Western would hardly be the first limited series to come back.
By Radhika Menon Published
-
A Netflix Series Adaptation of Ana Huang's 'Twisted Love' Series Is Confirmed: What We Know
Could this be the next 'Bridgerton' or 'Tell Me Lies?'
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Meet the Cast of 'Americal Primeval'
Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin led the gritty miniseries about a family's trek across the American West in 1857.
By Radhika Menon Published
-
Meet the Traitors in 'The Traitors' Season 3 Cast
The producers truly chose chaos for this installment of Peacock's reality hit.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
When Does Season 3 of 'The Traitors' Come Out? What to Know About the Peacock Reality Show's Release Schedule
Clear your calendar for a weekly dose of treachery and Alan Cumming quips.
By Quinci LeGardye Published