Spoilers for Single's Inferno season 4 episodes 1-2 ahead. After a long year of waiting, Single's Inferno is finally back for an exciting new season. Netflix's hit Korean reality dating show has become appointment viewing for fans of Korean entertainment across the globe, as it follows a group of young people fighting for love and a chance to escape the deserted island Inferno for a date in the luxury locale Paradise. To add a layer of anonymity, contestants must keep their ages and careers secret unless they're on a Paradise date, to get to know each other without making assumptions.

In addition to panelists Hanhae, Dex, Hong Jin-kyung , Lee Da-hee , and Kyuhyun returning, Single's Inferno season 4 has gathered another cast of gorgeous singles to follow over the 10-episode season. In a trend that has grown over the seasons, this year's cast includes some bonafide celebrities that fans ID'ed before the show even aired, including K-drama actors and former aspiring idols. Below, read on to meet the red-hot cast of Single's Inferno season 4, including how to follow them on Instagram and their ages provided by the show.

Lee Si-an

A post shared by 이시안 ʟᴇᴇ sɪᴀɴ (@youseeany) A photo posted by on

Lee Si-an, 25, is a freelance model who works regularly for an athleisure brand. She's a familiar face to fans of idol survival shows, as she previously competed in 2017's Idol School and 2018's Produce48. She was also a member of the pre-debut girl group Happyface Girls.

Si-an is a former competitive swimmer who now swims as a hobby. In her intro, she says that being single is rare for her and that she joined the show to have a "fiery, passionate, whirlwind romance." She also says she's looking for a guy with a "strong inner self."

Instagram: @youseeany

Chung You-jin

A post shared by 정유진 (@youjini1225) A photo posted by on

Chung You-jin, 28, is a dancer who's pursuing a master's degree in both traditional Korean and contemporary dance at Ewha Womans University. She's also a member of the dance company Homo Nomad, and she teaches dance classes at all ages. As a hobby, she enjoys freediving and says it makes her feel like a mermaid.

You-jin says she's been described as "adorable, lovable, cute, and a little quirky," and that once a guy told her it was like there were "hearts floating around her." When she likes someone, she sweeps her hair to the side without realizing it.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Instagram: @youjini1225

Kim Min-seol

A post shared by 김민설 Kim Minseol (@kimminseoll) A photo posted by on

Kim Min-seol describes herself as having a puppy-like face and energy, like a Maltese. She says she's competitive in both games and love, and goes after guys with a "fierce determination, diving right in without hesitation."

Instagram: @kimminseoll

Bae Ji-yeon

A post shared by 배지연 (@bxxyon) A photo posted by on

In her intro, Bae Ji-yeon shows she's passionate about fitness and horseback riding. She says her ideal type is a guy with a fit body and nice shoulders, and admits she doesn’t want “anyone who seems too calculating.”

Instagram: @bxxyon

Kim Hye-jin

A post shared by 김혜진 𝐻𝑦𝑒 𝐽𝑖𝑛 (@07_27___) A photo posted by on

Kim Hye-jin describes herself as a "silly" and "unpredictable" person, who will dance when she's excited, even in public. She says her move when she likes someone is to stare at them intently without realizing it, which makes them fall for her.

Instagram: @07_27___

Kim A-rin

A post shared by 김아린 (@arinkimarin) A photo posted by on

In her intro, Kim A-rin describes herself as having a "surprising charm," where she seems aloof but is actually an easygoing person. She says she joined Single's Inferno to “meet people who are attractive on the inside and outside like me.”

Instagram: @arinkimarin

Kim Tae-hwan

A post shared by @keemtehwan A photo posted by on

Kim Tae-hwan gives a strong first impression in season 4, introducing himself as "full of love with unshakable self-confidence." He also says that he has prioritized love over career opportunities in the past and that he's the most serious about love.

Instagram: @keemtehwan

Kook Dong-ho

A post shared by 국 동호 (@donghokook) A photo posted by on

Kook Dong-ho quickly charms the Single's Inferno panel with his intro, describing himself as warm-hearted, gentle, and expressive.

Instagram: @donghokook

Theo Jang

A post shared by Theo Jang (@tachyonproject) A photo posted by on

Theo Jang (Korean name Jang Tae-oh), 29, is an actor who started his career in South Korea and hopes to become an established star in Hollywood. He previously appeared in the K-dramas Miss Independent Ji-eun, A Man in a Veil, and The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won.

In his intro, Theo describes his personality as bold and straightforward "like a bulldozer." He also says that, though he knows his looks scream "bad boy," he doesn't play hard to get.

Instagram: @tachyonproject

Kim Jeong-su

A post shared by 김정수 (@justsoo_it) A photo posted by on

Kim Jeong-su, 33, owns five coffee shops and bakery cafés, including locations in trendy Seoul neighborhoods like Seongsu and Hannam.

In his intro, Jeong-su describes himself as a golden-retriever boyfriend, who "strives for a playful and affectionate relationship." He says his "deep, reassuring voice" is his biggest weapon.

Instagram: @justsoo_it

Yuk Jun-seo

A post shared by 육준서 (@6dory) A photo posted by on

Yuk Jun-seo, 28, is a former UDT soldier who now works as an artist focused on painting. He began his entertainment career as a cast member on the military survival show The Iron Squad. He also acted in seasons 2 and 3 of the Netflix K-drama Sweet Home.

In Single's Inferno, he reveals that despite his harsh appearance, he's actually been described as adorable, cute, clumsy, and carefree. He also shows off his softer side in episode 1 when he reveals that he's a devoted uncle to his niece.

Instagram: @6dory