I’m a Picky Shopper, and These Are All the Summer Accessories I’d Buy From SSENSE

If you know me, you know I’m hard to shop for and hard to shop with. I have a general aesthetic that I hone in on season after season, and while I love an impulse purchase whenever an It item hits the fashion scene, I’m very picky when it comes time to actually get dressed for the day.

Accessories are a safe zone for me because I can use them to play around with my style without giving it a complete overhaul. Below is the carefully curated list of accessories I’m adding to my summer rotation, and they’re all from SSENSE. I found pieces from the site’s new-in section as well as its seasonal sale, including a Rag & Bone bucket hat and the classic Isabel Marant belt. If I’ve enticed you enough, then keep scrolling to see my full list of summer picks.

Jacquemus Off-White Le Chouchou La Casquette Artichaut Cap $120 at SSENSE

Rag & Bone Green Frills Rollable Bucket Hat $175 at SSENSE

Bottega Veneta Brown Intrecciato Card Holder $390 at SSENSE

Chloé Tan Mini Marcie Basket Tote $650 at SSENSE