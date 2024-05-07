Just when you think the 2024 Met Gala is winding down, Zendaya hits the red carpet again with a jaw-dropping wardrobe change. The actress's second look, an enormous black ball gown, was perhaps even more dramatic than her earlier ensemble.

Zendaya's second Met Gala gown is from John Galliano's Givenchy era, specifically a 1996 collection (which is the same year the 27-year-old actress was born). On the top half, Z's black dress features puffy, off-the-shoulder sleeves, a corseted lace-up bodice, and a slightly flared peplum waistline. As for the bottom half, the actress's dress hit the floor in a ball gown skirt and trailed behind with an ultra-elongated train that nearly covered the entire carpet.

She was styled by—who else?—image architect Law Roach and the gown was pulled from the Beverly Hills-based vintage boutique Lily et Cie.

Zendaya attends the 2024 Met Gala in a second look styled by Law Roach. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As if her magnificent black and vampy gown wasn't enough, a bouquet fascinator wrapped in black tulle topped off her wardrobe change. The rose headpiece was designed by Philip Tracy for Alexander McQueen back in 2006.

A close-up look at the details of Zendaya's second Met Gala look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This time around, Zendaya's beauty was notably more subdued than her earlier look. She kept her brows bleach blonde, wore slightly shimmering eye shadow, and dusted her lips in a nude peach.

Here, a glimpse of Zendaya's beauty when walking the Met Gala for the second time. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rewinding to earlier in the evening, Zendaya's first Met Gala look was a dramatic striped mermaid gown by Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano, consisting of royal blue sheer paneling, an emerald green bodice, and a mermaid trumpet hem. The look was a reinterpretation of a similar look Galliano created for a Spring 1999 Dior Couture collection.

Zendaya in Maison Margiela Couture on the Met Gala 2024 red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With two show-stopping looks under her belt, it's safe to crown Zendaya the queen of the Met Gala 2024 red carpet.