Annnnd there she is: Zendaya has arrived at the 2024 Met Gala.

For tonight's event—which honors the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s new spring exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion"—Z wore a dark mermaid gown by Maison Margiela Couture consisting of royal blue sheer paneling and an emerald green bodice. The look featured a one-shoulder silhouette, voluminous bunches of diaphanous blue fabric, and, most interestingly, 3-D fruit and bird motifs.

Law Roach, Zendaya's long-time stylist (or, as he credits himself, "image architect" ), helped the gothic garden look come together. As a co-chair for this year's event, the actress was always destined to steal the show. Now that Zendaya's hit the Met Gala red carpet, draped in frothy fabrics and adorned with feathers, consider the show undeniably stolen.

Zendaya in Maison Margiela Couture on the Met Gala 2024 red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To accessorize her moody gown, Roach and Zendaya decided on a veiled fascinator with one sweeping feather that hit high in the air. The actress wore one single earring: a green stud attached to a small bird that hung from a wire and sat just below her chin.

A close-up look at Zendaya on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her glam was equally show-stopping, consisting of hair-thin brows, bubblegum pink eye makeup, and a dark cherry red lip. As for her honey-blonde hair, Z wore it in a low bun and tucked it into her statement headwear.

Zendaya's Maison Margiela Couture look came together in record time. In a New York Times interview last week, Roach said that the complete ensemble wouldn't be created and fitted until Saturday, May 4—just two days before the Gala.

The back of Zendaya's Met Gala look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tonight marks the Challengers lead's first Met Gala in five years. For the 2019 Met Gala, Z wore a fantastical, light-up Cinderella ball gown. By her side, Roach waved a magic wand and acted as her fashion fairy godmother. Tommy Hilfiger created Zendaya's memorable fairytale look, which is regarded as one of the best Met Gala gowns in the event's history.

Zendaya, accompanied by her creative partner in crime, Law Roach, in a light-up Zac Posen ball gown at the 2019 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's first-ever Met Gala experience was in 2015, when she was only 18 years old. For that evening's dress code of "China: Through the Looking Glass," the actress wore a red and black Fausto Puglisi mini dress. Her look featured a sweeping train adorned with graphic sun motifs.

Zendaya at her first Met in 2015; the theme that year was "China: Through the Looking Glass." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya recently reflected on her first Met Gala while appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark this spring. “It was such an exciting and new experience but still terrifying, you know? Going up the steps, it’s very daunting," she said.

Fast-forward to the present: Zendaya confidently walked tonight's Met steps at the age of 27 in yet another stunning look. Baby Z would undoubtedly be proud.