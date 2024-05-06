Annnnd there she is: Zendaya has arrived at the 2024 Met Gala.
For tonight's event—which honors the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s new spring exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion"—Z wore a dark mermaid gown by Maison Margiela Couture consisting of royal blue sheer paneling and an emerald green bodice. The look featured a one-shoulder silhouette, voluminous bunches of diaphanous blue fabric, and, most interestingly, 3-D fruit and bird motifs.
Law Roach, Zendaya's long-time stylist (or, as he credits himself, "image architect"), helped the gothic garden look come together. As a co-chair for this year's event, the actress was always destined to steal the show. Now that Zendaya's hit the Met Gala red carpet, draped in frothy fabrics and adorned with feathers, consider the show undeniably stolen.
To accessorize her moody gown, Roach and Zendaya decided on a veiled fascinator with one sweeping feather that hit high in the air. The actress wore one single earring: a green stud attached to a small bird that hung from a wire and sat just below her chin.
Her glam was equally show-stopping, consisting of hair-thin brows, bubblegum pink eye makeup, and a dark cherry red lip. As for her honey-blonde hair, Z wore it in a low bun and tucked it into her statement headwear.
Zendaya's Maison Margiela Couture look came together in record time. In a New York Times interview last week, Roach said that the complete ensemble wouldn't be created and fitted until Saturday, May 4—just two days before the Gala.
Tonight marks the Challengers lead's first Met Gala in five years. For the 2019 Met Gala, Z wore a fantastical, light-up Cinderella ball gown. By her side, Roach waved a magic wand and acted as her fashion fairy godmother. Tommy Hilfiger created Zendaya's memorable fairytale look, which is regarded as one of the best Met Gala gowns in the event's history.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Zendaya's first-ever Met Gala experience was in 2015, when she was only 18 years old. For that evening's dress code of "China: Through the Looking Glass," the actress wore a red and black Fausto Puglisi mini dress. Her look featured a sweeping train adorned with graphic sun motifs.
Zendaya recently reflected on her first Met Gala while appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark this spring. “It was such an exciting and new experience but still terrifying, you know? Going up the steps, it’s very daunting," she said.
Fast-forward to the present: Zendaya confidently walked tonight's Met steps at the age of 27 in yet another stunning look. Baby Z would undoubtedly be proud.
Emma Childs is the fashion features editor at Marie Claire, who writes trend reports, long-form reported features, and shopping guides. Previously, she was Marie Claire's style editor, and wrote for The Zoe Report, Editorialist, Elite Daily, Bustle, and Mission Magazine. She studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University Lincoln Center. When she's not writing fashion deep-dives, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage, reading literary fiction on her Kindle, and baking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
-
Ashley Graham's Met Gala Hair Signals Her Triumph Over Post-Partum Hair Loss
Her sultry look is the product of a strict hair growth regimen.
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
At School, Princess Charlotte Is a Rule Follower, But Is “Fiery” at Home, Constantly Putting Her Brothers In Their Place
The only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales turned nine last week.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Ryan Gosling Says He Decided to Stop Taking on Roles That Would “Put Me In Some Kind of Dark Place” After Having Kids
Taking on roles like ‘La La Land,’ ‘Barbie,’ and ‘The Fall Guy’ were a strategic decision.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Katie Holmes Tracks Down a Perfect Suede Spring Jacket at Mango
Oh, and it's from Mango.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Kaia Gerber's Pre-Met Gala 2024 Outfit Couldn't Be More Understated
The model adds another must-have style to our top 2024 sneaker list.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Carries an $83 Handbag, Then a $20,000 Birkin—in Less Than 24 Hours
She's covering every point on the handbag spectrum.
By India Roby Published
-
Kendall Jenner's Miami Grand Prix Appearance Comes With Two Perfect Summer Outfit Ideas
Her paddock style is classic Americana.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zendaya Warms Up for the 2024 Met Gala in a Vintage John Galliano Dress
She addressed the night's theme in two ways at once.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Bella Hadid Gives Her Basic White Tank an Urban Cowgirl Upgrade
She styled her closet staple in a 'Cowboy Carter' direction.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Gabrielle Union Pairs Her Evening Dress With Under-$300 Reformation Heels
She's just the latest It Girl to approve of the line.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Re-Wears Her Favorite Cropped Sweatsuit in an Ab-Baring Selfie
She just re-wore her favorite set.
By India Roby Published