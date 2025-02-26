Without an invite, it's hard to guess what exactly the 2025 Oscar nominees discussed over their first courses inside the 97th Annual Academy Awards Nominees Dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Feb. 25. But before they tucked in, stars including Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Mikey Madison served a rare vintage appetizer on the red carpet.

First up, the Wicked co-stars found fresh ways to reference their nominated roles while dipping into the archives. Erivo and stylist Jason Bolden took the Yellow Brick Road toward a golden archival Givenchy jacket and skirt, featuring embroidered blossoms and a plunge neckline showing off Erivo's tattoos. Custom Elphaba-green Louboutin pumps accompanied the statement coat—plus one of Erivo's signature, blinged-out manicures.

Meanwhile, Glinda got a party makeover for the intimate event, courtesy of a vintage Saint Laurent dress Mimi Cuttrell sourced for Ariana Grande. The gown featured a sweetheart neckline and A-line skirt set with a ribbon tied at Grande's sternum—all topped with layers of carnation pink and blush-toned feathers dusting the actress's shoulders.

Cynthia Erivo and stylist Jason Bolden turned to the Givenchy archives for a Yellow Brick Road-coded coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ariana Grande chose vintage Saint Laurent, styled by Mimi Cuttrell. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anora star Mikey Madison and stylist Jamie Mizrahi made a stop by A-list vintage purveyor Shrimpton Couture for her archival entrée: a strapless Bill Blass gown in midnight blue and black. The 1987 piece was coated in dark florals and set with an exaggerated back bow over a tiered bustle. In a red carpet ecosystem filled with naked dresses, this pull was delightfully a "not so obvious choice," according to Shrimpton owner Cherie Balch.

"Bill Blass is not a name you see on a carpet very often anymore," Balch wrote on Instagram. "I love this classic and elegant throwback to one of the great American designers!"

Mikey Madison, meanwhile, worked with Jamie Mizrahi and Shrimpton Couture to secure a 1987 Bill Blass gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The piece featured a sculpted bustle and demure bow placed at the actress's lower back. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Strategic homages to fashion history have been a major trend this awards season. From the Critics Choice Awards and SAG Awards earlier this month, to the Golden Globes back in January, several of the best-dressed stars (and their stylists) have selected vintage looks over brand-new runway or custom couture. Mikey Madison celebrated Anora's "Best Picture" win at the Critics' Choice in archival Armani, while Erivo tapped Givenchy for a tin man-coded gown at the SAGs. Ariana Grande combined references to Holly Golightly and the Yellow Brick Road in a pale yellow dress at the Golden Globes, also sourced from Givenchy.

This trio is just a fraction of the stars who've found the year's best fashion in collections from the past. Archival Chanel was Keke Palmer's date to the 2025 SAG Awards; Kylie Jenner tapped vintage Versace for the Golden Globes; Zendaya's vintage references with stylist Law Roach are almost too numerous to spell out here.

Madison, Erivo, and Grande have all worn vintage throughout award season. Here, Madison wears archival Armani; Erivo and Grande wear archival Givenchy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's still uncertain which 2025 Oscar nominees will take home the golden trophy on Sunday, March 2. But we can predict with near-certainty that a rare vintage look will once again make the best-dressed list.