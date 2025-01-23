Mikey Madison has the world at her feet ahead of awards season. Although the Anora star left the 2025 Golden Globes empty-handed, the announcement of her Best Actress Oscar nomination has me feeling hopeful about her chances. Perhaps that's why the leading lady chose an optimistic color palette for her first appearance since the news.

On Jan. 22, Madison stepped out in New York City wearing a ladylike powder blue two-piece look from Patou: the brand famously responsible for Sabrina Carpenter's Short 'n Sweet Tour black lace jumpsuit. Snagged from the label's Spring/Summer 2025 collection by stylist Jamie Mizrahi, the matching set pairs a belted wool shift dress with a cropped jacket both constructed from baby blue brocade. On the runway, Patou artistic director Guillaume Henry accessorized the pastel suit with strappy black mules, bare legs, and black sunglasses. But for her meeting in the Big Apple—where temperatures are currently hovering around 20 degrees Fahrenheit—the actor had no choice but to insulate the outfit with sheer black tights and a long black double-breasted coat.

Mikey Madison steps out in New York City wearing a baby blue shift dress and a matching jacket topped with a black winter coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to winterizing the look, Madison and Mizrahi chose to dress it up a bit by swapping out the brand's French Riviera-ready block-heel sandals for a black patent pair of Ferragamo T-Bar pumps—an ankle-strap style that looks a little bit like a girlish Mary Jane grew up and married rich.

A model sports Look #18 from Patou's Spring/Summer 2025 collection. (Image credit: Patou)

The Anora star pairs Ferragamo's black patent T-Bar Pumps with sheer black tights and St. Agni's spiraling black leather clutch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 25-year-old also traded Patou's coordinating blue bowling micro-bag for St. Agni's sculptural black Shell Clutch. I assumed the Australian minimalist brand's expensive-looking oblong design would come with a four-digit price point. But just between you and me, it retails for less than $600.

The Oscar nominee carries St. Agni's spiraling black leather Shell Clutch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I can't wait to see what Mizrahi has been cooking up for Madison at the Academy Awards. It doesn't take much to make her look like a leading lady, but the two have taken some big swings on the Anora press tour with Old Hollywood-inspired gowns, feathered heels, and, most recently, scaly gold sequins. They'll likely stick with a timeless color palette for Madison's big night, but I'm holding out hope for a Prada moment.