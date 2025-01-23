Mikey Madison Dresses for Her Oscar Nomination in a Leading-Lady Pastel Suit
The star looked every bit the nominee in a dreamy set and under-$600 clutch.
Mikey Madison has the world at her feet ahead of awards season. Although the Anora star left the 2025 Golden Globes empty-handed, the announcement of her Best Actress Oscar nomination has me feeling hopeful about her chances. Perhaps that's why the leading lady chose an optimistic color palette for her first appearance since the news.
On Jan. 22, Madison stepped out in New York City wearing a ladylike powder blue two-piece look from Patou: the brand famously responsible for Sabrina Carpenter's Short 'n Sweet Tour black lace jumpsuit. Snagged from the label's Spring/Summer 2025 collection by stylist Jamie Mizrahi, the matching set pairs a belted wool shift dress with a cropped jacket both constructed from baby blue brocade. On the runway, Patou artistic director Guillaume Henry accessorized the pastel suit with strappy black mules, bare legs, and black sunglasses. But for her meeting in the Big Apple—where temperatures are currently hovering around 20 degrees Fahrenheit—the actor had no choice but to insulate the outfit with sheer black tights and a long black double-breasted coat.
In addition to winterizing the look, Madison and Mizrahi chose to dress it up a bit by swapping out the brand's French Riviera-ready block-heel sandals for a black patent pair of Ferragamo T-Bar pumps—an ankle-strap style that looks a little bit like a girlish Mary Jane grew up and married rich.
The 25-year-old also traded Patou's coordinating blue bowling micro-bag for St. Agni's sculptural black Shell Clutch. I assumed the Australian minimalist brand's expensive-looking oblong design would come with a four-digit price point. But just between you and me, it retails for less than $600.
I can't wait to see what Mizrahi has been cooking up for Madison at the Academy Awards. It doesn't take much to make her look like a leading lady, but the two have taken some big swings on the Anora press tour with Old Hollywood-inspired gowns, feathered heels, and, most recently, scaly gold sequins. They'll likely stick with a timeless color palette for Madison's big night, but I'm holding out hope for a Prada moment.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
