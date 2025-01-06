Shortly after gliding through a whirlwind press tour for Jon M. Chu’s Wicked, Ariana Grande has returned to the red carpet. This time, the iconic performer makes her debut at the 2025 Golden Globes , where she celebrates her first-ever nomination for her role as Glinda the Good Witch for the feature film.

To mark the momentous occasion, Grande dazzled in an archival Givenchy dress, pulled from the label’s Haute Couture Spring 1966 collection. “It’s yellow because follow the yellow brick road," Grande tells Variety while describing the buttery hue of her loose-fitting sequin-adorned gown. Stylist Mimi Cuttrell enhanced Grande’s vintage dress with diamond drop earrings and a matching necklace. To finish off the look, Cuttrell incorporated a pair of dramatic white opera gloves and pointy satin pumps.

Grande embraces a symbolic look on the Golden Globes red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for her glam, the Grammy-winning artist opted for ethereal makeup with soft yellow eye shadow, powdery pink blush, and shimmering lip gloss. She whipped up her hair in a slicked-back ponytail and flaunted a set of freshly cut bangs that draped across the side of her forehead.

Grande's radiant glam effortlessly ties into the rest of her ensemble. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grande’s Golden Globes appearance follows her attendance at the First-Time Nominees Luncheon, where she joined fellow nominees such as Pamela Anderson, Dakota Fanning, and Zoe Saldaña.

The pop star wore a ladylike satin midi dress from Christian Dior's 1959 collection. The vintage frock boasted a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette, pristine stitching, and a bold buckle fastened around the waist. One could assume that the rose quartz hue of her dress was a not-so-subtle nod to Glinda’s signature pink wardrobe—another masterful method dressing moment.

Grande pays homage to her character Glinda in a gorgeous dusty pink dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cuttrell anchored Grande’s symbolic look with satin heels and kept accessories to a minimum with dainty pearl earrings and a coordinating ring.

Playing into the prim and proper appeal of her outfit, Grande showcased a sophisticated makeup look with glittery eye shadow, pink blush, and a subtle swipe of lip gloss.

“It just feels incredibly surreal,” Grande told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about her nomination. “We were just very immersed in the work…and I was so excited to do the work every single day,” she added.