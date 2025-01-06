Ariana Grande Beckons the "Yellow Brick Road" in an Archival Givenchy Gown
The pop star knows how to master method dressing.
Shortly after gliding through a whirlwind press tour for Jon M. Chu’s Wicked, Ariana Grande has returned to the red carpet. This time, the iconic performer makes her debut at the 2025 Golden Globes, where she celebrates her first-ever nomination for her role as Glinda the Good Witch for the feature film.
To mark the momentous occasion, Grande dazzled in an archival Givenchy dress, pulled from the label’s Haute Couture Spring 1966 collection. “It’s yellow because follow the yellow brick road," Grande tells Variety while describing the buttery hue of her loose-fitting sequin-adorned gown. Stylist Mimi Cuttrell enhanced Grande’s vintage dress with diamond drop earrings and a matching necklace. To finish off the look, Cuttrell incorporated a pair of dramatic white opera gloves and pointy satin pumps.
As for her glam, the Grammy-winning artist opted for ethereal makeup with soft yellow eye shadow, powdery pink blush, and shimmering lip gloss. She whipped up her hair in a slicked-back ponytail and flaunted a set of freshly cut bangs that draped across the side of her forehead.
Grande’s Golden Globes appearance follows her attendance at the First-Time Nominees Luncheon, where she joined fellow nominees such as Pamela Anderson, Dakota Fanning, and Zoe Saldaña.
The pop star wore a ladylike satin midi dress from Christian Dior's 1959 collection. The vintage frock boasted a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette, pristine stitching, and a bold buckle fastened around the waist. One could assume that the rose quartz hue of her dress was a not-so-subtle nod to Glinda’s signature pink wardrobe—another masterful method dressing moment.
Cuttrell anchored Grande’s symbolic look with satin heels and kept accessories to a minimum with dainty pearl earrings and a coordinating ring.
Playing into the prim and proper appeal of her outfit, Grande showcased a sophisticated makeup look with glittery eye shadow, pink blush, and a subtle swipe of lip gloss.
“It just feels incredibly surreal,” Grande told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about her nomination. “We were just very immersed in the work…and I was so excited to do the work every single day,” she added.
Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.
When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
