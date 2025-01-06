It wasn't exactly a surprise that Kylie Jenner would sit next to Timothée Chalamet at the 2025 Golden Globes. Photos of the seating chart leaked on X (formerly known as Twitter) the day before, and the pair had skipped the Globes red carpet to link up inside at the 2024 ceremony as well. History, as they say, was destined to repeat. But Jenner was happy to provide shock value in another form: Her archival Versace dress for the evening, which had a first life supporting a major Hollywood couple of the 1990s.

Kylie Jenner sat between Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet at the 2025 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner bypassed the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet and headed straight inside to sit down with Chalamet and his A Complete Unknown co-stars. (Chalamet's portrayal of Bob Dylan was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy.) Next to Elle Fanning in a voluminous Balmain gown and Monica Barbaro in shimmering Dior, the Kardashians star glistened in a nearly-backless chainmail dress. From the front, it featured a cowl neckline and a slim-fitting silhouette, all created from molten silver metal.

One fellow attendee, Hugh Grant, might have recognized the dress at the same moment fashion lovers did. Before Jenner's stylists, Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, plucked it from the Versace archive, it was last seen on Elizabeth Hurley—when she wore it as Grant's date to a 1999 CFDA Awards dinner.

Jenner wore an archival, chainmail Versace dress that debuted on Elizabeth Hurley in 1999. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elizabeth Hurley debuted the Versace dress in 1999, attending award shows with then-boyfriend Hugh Grant. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nearly 30 years ago, Hurley styled the dress with bombshell waves and a glittering top handle bag. Jenner modernized it for the 2025 Golden Globes with soft curls, nude lipstick, and diamond stud earrings. Cuddled up close to Chalamet inside the event, they were in close competition with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco for Best Couple in a Co-Supporting Role.

Chalamet and Jenner were cozy inside the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chalamet and Jenner attended the 2024 ceremony together as well. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner's archival Versace dress wasn't the only fashion surprise inside the event. A few tables away, Zendaya's second Golden Globes dress turned just as many heads as she swapped a custom Louis Vuitton gown for a simpler, sequin-coated sheath. The takeaway? Maybe the best-dressed Golden Globes guests aren't always on the red carpet.