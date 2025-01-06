Kylie Jenner Sneaks Into the 2025 Golden Globes With Timothée Chalamet—and Elizabeth Hurley's Versace Dress
The chainmail piece hasn't been seen since the '90s.
It wasn't exactly a surprise that Kylie Jenner would sit next to Timothée Chalamet at the 2025 Golden Globes. Photos of the seating chart leaked on X (formerly known as Twitter) the day before, and the pair had skipped the Globes red carpet to link up inside at the 2024 ceremony as well. History, as they say, was destined to repeat. But Jenner was happy to provide shock value in another form: Her archival Versace dress for the evening, which had a first life supporting a major Hollywood couple of the 1990s.
Kylie Jenner bypassed the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet and headed straight inside to sit down with Chalamet and his A Complete Unknown co-stars. (Chalamet's portrayal of Bob Dylan was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy.) Next to Elle Fanning in a voluminous Balmain gown and Monica Barbaro in shimmering Dior, the Kardashians star glistened in a nearly-backless chainmail dress. From the front, it featured a cowl neckline and a slim-fitting silhouette, all created from molten silver metal.
One fellow attendee, Hugh Grant, might have recognized the dress at the same moment fashion lovers did. Before Jenner's stylists, Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, plucked it from the Versace archive, it was last seen on Elizabeth Hurley—when she wore it as Grant's date to a 1999 CFDA Awards dinner.
Nearly 30 years ago, Hurley styled the dress with bombshell waves and a glittering top handle bag. Jenner modernized it for the 2025 Golden Globes with soft curls, nude lipstick, and diamond stud earrings. Cuddled up close to Chalamet inside the event, they were in close competition with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco for Best Couple in a Co-Supporting Role.
Jenner's archival Versace dress wasn't the only fashion surprise inside the event. A few tables away, Zendaya's second Golden Globes dress turned just as many heads as she swapped a custom Louis Vuitton gown for a simpler, sequin-coated sheath. The takeaway? Maybe the best-dressed Golden Globes guests aren't always on the red carpet.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
