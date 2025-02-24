Cynthia Erivo Channels the Tin Man in a Metallic Silver Gown on the 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet
The 'Wicked' witch stunned in a dramatic silver gown with fringe and flared sleeves at the awards show.
Cynthia Erivo left the red carpet no choice but to hold space for her show-stopping gown at 2025 SAG Awards, where she's nominated in the "Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role" category for Wicked.
Styled for the occasion by Jason Bolden, the 38-year-old wore an archival Givenchy floor-length silver gown with a woven straw pattern, a long train, and flared sleeves. The Tin Man-coded gown last debuted on the Fall 1997 runway sans accessories, but Erivo paired it with Bucherer fine jewelry. As for her glam, Erivo complemented shimmering silver eye makeup with a nude lip and flushed berry cheeks. Her signature statement nails were in rare form with alternating green, blue, and chrome tips.
Erivo did a lot of very on-the-nose method-dressing at Wicked's various global premieres. But her awards season fashion playbook has wisely pivoted toward looks that feel more evocative of her personal style, as opposed to that of her green-skinned character.
She graced the 2025 BAFTAs red carpet wearing a strapless floor-length custom Louis Vuitton gown covered in bridal white lace. Her face was framed by a sheer lace breastplate, while Mary Jane-esque strappy white heels complemented the feminine look. Of course, there will still a subtle nod to Elphaba with an emerald bracelet and matching drop earrings from Tiffany & Co.
The chanteuse brought her well-documented love of peplums to the 2025 Critics Choice Awards in a black column gown with a deep V-neckline that showcased her tattoos. Hand-embroidered camellias cinched her waist along with a subtle flare that only accentuated the patent shine of her Giorgio Armani Privé dress. Her ears were positively dripping with cascading silver earrings and an assortment of diamond-encrusted hoops.
At the 2025 Golden Globes, she wore another plunging peplum gown—this time, a black custom Louis Vuitton creation covered in shimmering silver sequin flowers. With a stringy halter neckline and a full A-line skirt, the dress marked Erivo's most glamorous red carpet serve to date, particularly with the addition of diamond jewelry from FoundRae and Roberto Coin.
This Wicked witch knows exactly how to stir up trouble on the red carpet. Much like her award-winning voice, her sense of style is expansive and expressive. So don't bother trying to pin her down—Cynthia Erivo was born to defy gravity.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
Did Kylie Jenner Skip the 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet?
The beauty mogul was notably absent from the open seat next to Timothée Chalamet at the 2025 SAG Awards.
By Hanna Lustig Published
13 SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks You Simply Can't Miss
The A-list brought their A-game.
By Halie LeSavage Published
Keri Russell Power Dresses in a Plunging Gown
Snatched is the only way to describe the actor's belted black gown.
By Hanna Lustig Published
