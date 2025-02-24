Cynthia Erivo left the red carpet no choice but to hold space for her show-stopping gown at 2025 SAG Awards, where she's nominated in the "Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role" category for Wicked.

Styled for the occasion by Jason Bolden, the 38-year-old wore an archival Givenchy floor-length silver gown with a woven straw pattern, a long train, and flared sleeves. The Tin Man-coded gown last debuted on the Fall 1997 runway sans accessories, but Erivo paired it with Bucherer fine jewelry. As for her glam, Erivo complemented shimmering silver eye makeup with a nude lip and flushed berry cheeks. Her signature statement nails were in rare form with alternating green, blue, and chrome tips.

Cynthia Erivo wears a metallic silver gown with a high collar at the 2025 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erivo did a lot of very on-the-nose method-dressing at Wicked's various global premieres. But her awards season fashion playbook has wisely pivoted toward looks that feel more evocative of her personal style, as opposed to that of her green-skinned character.

She graced the 2025 BAFTAs red carpet wearing a strapless floor-length custom Louis Vuitton gown covered in bridal white lace. Her face was framed by a sheer lace breastplate, while Mary Jane-esque strappy white heels complemented the feminine look. Of course, there will still a subtle nod to Elphaba with an emerald bracelet and matching drop earrings from Tiffany & Co.

Cynthia Erivo wears a white lace Louis Vuitton gown at the 2025 BAFTAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The chanteuse brought her well-documented love of peplums to the 2025 Critics Choice Awards in a black column gown with a deep V-neckline that showcased her tattoos. Hand-embroidered camellias cinched her waist along with a subtle flare that only accentuated the patent shine of her Giorgio Armani Privé dress. Her ears were positively dripping with cascading silver earrings and an assortment of diamond-encrusted hoops.

Cynthia Erivo poses in a black Giorgio Armani Privé peplum dress at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2025 Golden Globes, she wore another plunging peplum gown—this time, a black custom Louis Vuitton creation covered in shimmering silver sequin flowers. With a stringy halter neckline and a full A-line skirt, the dress marked Erivo's most glamorous red carpet serve to date, particularly with the addition of diamond jewelry from FoundRae and Roberto Coin.

Cynthia Erivo sports a black custom Louis Vuitton A-line gown adorned with silver sequin flowers at the 2025 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This Wicked witch knows exactly how to stir up trouble on the red carpet. Much like her award-winning voice, her sense of style is expansive and expressive. So don't bother trying to pin her down—Cynthia Erivo was born to defy gravity.