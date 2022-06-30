July Fourth is somehow already here, and that can only mean one thing: a bunch of really amazing sales. I personally never miss out on the chance to pick up a few new items during the summer, and 2022's summer fashion trends have me chomping at the bit to pull out my debit card and make a purchase. So, it's only fair that I scoured the internet to find all of the very best Fourth of July fashion sales so that you too can get the chance to pick up one of this season's most in-demand clothing pieces and accessories (all of which can be found at really amazing price points).

Whether you're on the hunt to find the best summer dress you've ever seen or just in need of a new essential white T-shirt to add into your collection, you'll (probably) find what you're looking for on this list. All of the best retailers are having running massive sales right now, including summer wedding guest dress-approved brand retrofete, cult-favorite denim brand Abercrombie & Fitch, or basics and underwear favorite Richer Poorer.

Whatever you're in the mood for, keep scrolling to shop all of my favorite picks from each brand. Also be sure to watch this space over the next few days—the editors at Marie Claire will be adding new brands and new deals all the time. One last thing before we dive into the deals: all the prices here are the prices before the discounts are applied. Happy shopping!

The Best 4th of July Fashion Sales

& Other Stories

Shop summer essentials like the best linen dresses and more at a discount at & Other Stories this 4th of July weekend. You'll get an extra 25% all summer sale styles from July 1st until July 5. If you're an email subscriber, earn 25% off starting on June 30 with the code "SUMMER25."

FARM Rio

We'll keep this simple: get 30% off all spring styles on FARM Rio's site this 4th of July weekend.

Retrofete

Fans of Retrofete's glittery and beaded range of frocks and can earn an extra 25% off sale items from June 28 at 10AM until July 6 at 11:59 PM.

SER.O.YA

Shoppers can earn an extra 30% off SER.O.YA's sale section starting on June 28 and ending on July 6 at 11:59PM.

Richer Poorer

Time to stock up on your basics from Richer Poorer! Starting on June 23, you'll be able to get up to 70% off sale items. The massive sale will run until July 6.

ba&sh

ba&sh's sale starts on June 26 and runs until July 5. Shoppers will be able to get an extra 20% off sale (which is already discounted up to 40% off) with the code "SUMMER20."

Find Me Now

Find Me Now will be offering an extra 20% off the entire site (with two exceptions: the Kai Midi in Cobalt and the Kai Dress in Cobalt) from June 30 until July 4, no code needed.

Lisa Says Gah!

Cult-favorite retailer Lisa Says Gah! will be offering shoppers an extra 25% off their amazing selection of already marked-down sale items. This means that the entire section will be between 40% and 60% off7 from July 1 and 12PM until July 4.

Nadaam

Sustainable cashmere brand Naadam (opens in new tab) will be offering 30% off of their Summer Shop Styles from June 30 until July 4.

Thakoon

Thakoon (opens in new tab)'s 4th of July sale is not just about the discounts—you'll get some freebies, too! You can nab a pair of free slippers (which are normally priced at $35) if you spend $200 or more. Or, get a free tote bag (which usually retails for $65 if you spend $200 or more while supplies last. The sale will run from June 30 until July 4.

The Best 4th of July Denim Sales

Joe's Jeans

From June 23 until July 5, you can use code "FOURTH" at checkout to receive 25% off select full price and sale styles on Joe's Jeans' site However, the the Stephanie Gottlieb collection is not included in the sale!

Hudson Jeans

Use promo code "SPARKS" to get 25% off on Hudson Jeans' site. The sale will run from June 23 until July 4.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Cult-favorite denim brand Abercrombie & Fitch will be offering 25% off your entire purchase from June 29 until July 4, no code needed.

The Best 4th of July Jewelry Sales

Little Words Project

Little Words Project's sale will run from July 2 until July 5. Shoppers will get free domestic shipping sitewide, as well as 20% off of your order if you buy four pieces of jewelry. The sale excludes all non-jewelry items on the site, though, including cards or stickers.

Baublebar

Baublebar's massive sale will start on June 28 and will run through July 6. A ton of new styles will be added to the sale section (some of which are priced at just $10!), including the best-selling Disney Collection.

TAI Jewelry

TAI Jewelry's 4th of July sale will run on July 3 and July 4 this year. You'll be able to get 20% off orders totaling over $120, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout. However, TAI's selection of Fine jewelry will be excluded from the discount.

NOTTE

Get 20% off sitewide on Notte Jewelry's site with the code "FIREWORKS." The sale will start on July 1 and will run through July 4.

SENIA

Starting on July 1, you'll be able to get 15% off sitewide on Senia's site with the code "JULY4U." The sale will run until July 5.

EMMA PILLS

Pick up a new neon-hued piece of jewelry courtesy of EMMA PILLS this July. The site will add a ton of new pieces to its sale selection starting on July 1 and running until July 4.

AMYO

You'll get 15% off sitewide with the code "HAPPYFOURTH" from July 1 until July 4 on Amyo's website.

The Best 4th of July Athleisure Sales

Splits59

Starting July 1, you can get up to 70% off Splits59's sale selection. The spring collection will also be added to the sale section.

Outdoor Voices

Beginning July 29 and running through July 5, Outdoor Voices will be offering shoppers 30% off select styles, including viral picks like the Exercise Dress and more.

Carbon38

Carbon38's Summer Sale will run from July 28 through July 4 this year. Shoppers will get 15% off on orders totaling $300 or more, 20% off orders totaling $500 or more, and then 25% off orders totaling $1000 or more, with some exclusions.

Brunette The Label

Shop Brunette The Label's best-in-class loungewear (including some seriously cute matching sets) at a discount from July 1 until July 4. Email subscribers, however, will get one extra day of sale on June 30. And no, you won't need a code to get up to 70% off sitewide.

Chelsea Paris

Chelsea Paris' line of colorful footwear will be 20% off starting from July 1 at12AM PST until July 4 11:59 PST with the code "CPFREE20."

Andre Assous

Andre Assous will be offering 40% off all of it's previously marked-down clearance section from July 1 until July 4, no code needed.

Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto will be offering 30% off select sale styles as a part of July 4th Sale this summer. The discount will be available to shop from June 30 until July 5.

The Best 4th of July Accessories Sales

BREDA

Hollywood's favorite watch brand, BREDA, (Emily Ratajkowski wears their pieces everywhere) will be offering 30% off select styles from July 1 until July 4. The discounted options include the Esther, metal Virgil, and metal Visser collections. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout, so you won't need a code.

Sunglass Hut

This summer, iconic eyeglass retailer Sunglass Hut will be offering shoppers $30 off when they order select pairs of polarized sunglasses. The discount is redeemable both online and IRL in any of Sunglass Hut's stores nationwide. However, shades from designer brands like Chanel, Dior, Oliver Peoples, Michael Kors, and more will be excluded from the sale.

