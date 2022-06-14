The 15 Best Matching Sets for Women That Check All The Boxes

Coolness by way of coordination, thanks to the ultimate summer uniform.

Alexandra Pereira wears a bright orange matching set, earrings, a pale pastel blue woven leather bag from Bottega Veneta, on July 20, 2021 in Paris, France
(Image credit: Melodie Jeng/Getty Images)
Lucia Tonelli
By
published

The best matching sets...where to begin? I’ll start with this: I have a tendency to wax poetic about my current clothing hyperfixation. Eyeglass chains? They’ll make your life approximately 94 percent easier. A lightweight summer jacket? You must always have one handy; thank me later. But when it comes to matching sets, I veer more into the “preaching aggressive” territory—and for good reason. At their best, matching sets are striking, sumptuous, irrefutably cool. At their worst, they’re intentional, which counts more than you might think. No matter where they land on the spectrum, two-piece sets are *always* more stylish than the sum of their parts.

The matching set, a.k.a. the two-piece outfit, is of course not a new concept. In the ‘50s, Coco Chanel’s cardigan blazers and matching skirts revolutionized womenswear—and have been iterated on ever since. There was the genius of Pierre Cardin, who dressed everyone from the Beatles to Jackie Kennedy, and brought boxy day suits, space age sets, and sculptural designs to the mainstream. More recently, there was the ‘90s Clueless era, in which Cher and Dionne’s plaid skirt sets were forever seared into our collective memories. Even at the height of pandemic lockdowns, we found small joys in the form of coordinated loungewear; searches for the best sweat sets and the best pajama sets reached an all time high. Just as swaddling ourselves in sets of the stretchy variation provided a semblance of structure, elevated alternatives offer a similar delight. 

When life feels disjointed, when socks consumed by washing machines render so many mismatched pairs, I find a sense of togetherness in the form of a two-piece set—and I think you will too. While the algorithm has already caught onto the trend (raise your hand if you’re a victim of the Instagram shop tab), I took it upon myself to compile some of my own recommendations, for all warm weather dressing, because you deserve it. 

BIRKENSTOCK + STAUD Kai Patchwork Plaid Cotton Set

STAUD Kai Patchwork Plaid Cotton Matching Set

(Image credit: STAUD)

STAUD is perhaps my favorite destination to shop for matching sets. This patchwork set features a gorgeous criss-cross halter top, with a breezy summer skirt that will keep you cool (both literally and sartorially) on even the hottest of days. 

(opens in new tab)

BIRKENSTOCK + STAUD Kai Patchwork Plaid Cotton Halter Top

(opens in new tab)

BIRKENSTOCK + STAUD Sea Patchwork Plaid Print Maxi Skirt

Mango Openwork Knit Set

Mango Openwork knit matching set


(Image credit: Mango)

We’ve already explained why the Coastal Grandmother trend should be on your radar this summer, but I’d be remiss not to back up our claim elsewhere. This outfit is basically begging you to book a weekend in the Hamptons, and, if not, it’s the closest you’ll get from the comforts of home. The openwork-style knit gives the set a summery feel; layer it atop your best swimwear for a subtle peek-a-boo effect. 

(opens in new tab)

Mango Openwork Knit Sweater

(opens in new tab)

Mango Openwork Knit Pants

J.Crew Zinnia Floral

J.Crew floral matching summer suit set

(Image credit: J.Crew)

This pattern-punched set is so summertime fine that you could basically wear it barefoot and still be the best-dressed at the function. There’s even a matching blouse (opens in new tab) if that’s more of your vibe. 

(opens in new tab)

Cupro Long Parke Blazer in Zinnia Floral

(opens in new tab)

Drapey Cupro Rrouser in Zinnia Floral

Solid & Striped The Lucia Ruched Set

Solid & Striped The Lucia Ruched Matching set orange

(Image credit: Bloomingdales)

Haven't you heard? Tangerine is the color of the summer—and this look is like a creamsicle on a swelteringly hot day. In case you need any more convincing that this set deserves a spot in your closet, the top has adjustable straps and an adjustable drawstring. Run don’t walk!

(opens in new tab)

Solid & Striped The Lucia Ruched Drawstring Top

(opens in new tab)

Solid & Striped The Roya Gingham Pants

AQUA Swim Terrycloth Matching Set

AQUA Swim Terrycloth matching set in pink

(Image credit: Bloomingdales )

Get in on the hot pink trend—with a touch of irreverence—by way of pink terrycloth everything. Pool not included, but encouraged!

(opens in new tab)

AQUA Swim Cropped Terrycloth Shirt

(opens in new tab)

AQUA Swim Smocked Terrycloth Shorts

Jacquemus Bagnu Cotton-Blend Terry Set

Jacquemus Bagnu Cotton-Blend Terry Set

(Image credit: Net a Porter)

If I haven’t convinced you to go full terrycloth with the previous pick, here’s a formal alternative that gives more “summer in Provence” and less “poolside chill.” Take a closer look at the top for the gorgeous back detail. 

(opens in new tab)

JACQUEMUS Bagnu Open-Back Cotton-Blend Terry Top

(opens in new tab)

JACQUEMUS Bagnu cotton-blend terry wrap mini skirt

ALLSAINTS Matching Set

Cass Two-Piece Pointelle Tank & Satin Slipdress

(Image credit: Nordstrom)

Know that feeling you get when you discover your favorite dress has pockets? This two-piece set has a similar effect. A sleek satin slip dress is topped with a pointelle-stitch tank, which is somehow so simple and yet so groundbreaking? In fact, it’s not the first time we’ve gushed over ALLSAINTS’s two-in-one dress styles.

Cass Two-Piece Pointelle Tank & Satin Slipdress

Le Superbe Sun Struck Set

Le Superbe Sunstruck Matching Set

(Image credit: ShopBop)

Possibly the coolest upgrade to the Hawaiian dad shirt, this set by Le Superbe is all smiles (look closely)—and you will be too when rocking this lightweight pairing. May I recommend topping it off with an equally cheerful crochet hat?  

(opens in new tab)

Le Superbe Sunstruck Shirt

(opens in new tab)

Le Superbe Sun Struck Boxer Short

Cinq a Sept Coco Set

CINQ A SEPT Coco Matching Set

(Image credit: Neiman Marcus)

The contrast threading of this structured set may be a delicate detail, but it’s also what makes the look so impossibly cool. 

(opens in new tab)

CINQ A SEPT Coco Short-Sleeve

(opens in new tab)

Aldi Belted High-Rise Stitched Shorts

Maeve Matching Set

Maeve Tube Top and Wide Leg Pant Set

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

The large bow detail on the back of this tube top gives this structured set a festive flair; great for the understated girlies who prefer a subdued pop. Maximalists out there, have no fear: this set is available in a cherry print (opens in new tab) too. 

Maeve Tube Top and Wide-Leg Pant Set

MINKPINK Jedda Set

MINKPINK Jedda Set

(Image credit: Shopbop)

I know I said that matching sets are more stylish than the sum of their parts, but this paisley pairing may be the one exception—but only because each piece is so perfect. 

(opens in new tab)

MINKPINK Jedda Crop Blouse

(opens in new tab)

MINKPINK Jedda Belted Midi Skirt

DEIJI STUDIOS  Double Tie Cotton-Poplin Set

DEIJI STUDIOS Cotton-poplin Set

(Image credit: Net-a-Porter)

All I can think of is how jealous my friends will be when I’m ~easy breezy~ on a sweltering summer day, wearing this lightweight organic cotton set. Bonus: it’s categorized as “loungewear” but could be easily transformed into a chic nighttime ensemble. 

The Double Tie organic cotton-poplin wrap top and shorts set

WAYF Twisted Silky Set

WAYF Twisted Silky Matching Set

(Image credit: Shopbop)

Together, these pieces are a cocktail party dream. Apart, you’ve got the perfect formula for a more laid-back look.

(opens in new tab)

WAYF Alcott Knotted Top

(opens in new tab)

WAYF Inez Twist Knot Slit Front Midi Skirt

Ulla Johnson Ianna Set

ULLA JOHNSON Angelina Set

(Image credit: Neiman Marcus)

Ulla Johnson is never one to shy away from whimsy, and this set is what fairytales are made of. 

(opens in new tab)

ULLA JOHNSON Angelina Peplum Top

(opens in new tab)

ULLA JOHNSON Ianna Cotton Skirt

STAUD Hana Set

STAUD Hana Set

(Image credit: STAUD)

Another perfect pick from STAUD, this set manages to fall under the categories of elevated athleisure and night-out appropriate. 

(opens in new tab)

STAUD Hana Top

(opens in new tab)

STAUD Lorraine Skirt

Lucia Tonelli
Lucia Tonelli

Lucia Tonelli is the Social Media Editor at Marie Claire, where she oversees and creates content across the magazine’s social platforms. When she’s not sleuthing the internet, she can be found tending to her sourdough starter or placing bids on vintage furniture she doesn’t need. Prior to Marie Claire, Lucia held positions at Town & Country and ELLE Decor

Latest

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.