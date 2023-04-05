No matter your personal style, there are some non-negotiable items you need in your closet. A little black dress for date night; a pair of all-year-round ankle boots; and a great leather jacket, to name a few. But there's one can't-live-without piece that's the highest on our list of closet must-haves: a white T-shirt.
Sure, a white T-shirt may be considered basic, but its endless styling possibilities make it the MVP of your wardrobe. Not only is it a perfect layering piece under summer dresses and winter sweaters, but it looks just as well on its own with jeans and a cool jacket. Thankfully, some of the best white T-shirts come with small price tags—and on Amazon.
If you're looking to add a basic tee to your collection, look no further than the small but mighty selection on the e-retailer, many of which have 1,000-plus reviews. From fitted V-necks to slouchy, relaxed styles, we've found plenty of affordable options backed by glowing reviews. Oh, and all the tees on this list cost $40 and under. Win-win.
Best Dupe White T-Shirt on Amazon
This slim-fitted tee is made of Spandex, so it's going to hug you in all of the right places. It features that kind of buttery soft material you love in your leggings, only in t-shirt form. TikTok says these tees are an affordable dupe of Kim Kardashian's SKIMS.
Customer review: "A perfect staple white shirt for my overalls or anything else. More of a dryfit material which I love but might not if ur looking for cotton." — Amazon
Best Overall White T-Shirt on Amazon
This pick is basically everything you could want in a basic white tee. It's affordable, not see-through, and has a looser fit. Not only does it work as a layering piece under your summer dresses, but it's also great to throw on for Zoom meetings. Reviewers note, though, that this does run on the small side.
Customer review: "This is a great basic white T-Shirt for any closet! It is great quality and came in super fast! fits as expected. Took to the iron on vinyl great!" — Amazon
Best Bodysuit White T-Shirt on Amazon
Is there anything more annoying than having to retuck your tee a hundred times a day? Solve the issue with this bodysuit. You'll get that crisp look every time, and no one will know your hack. While this bodysuit is extra stretchy, you may want to size up if you prefer a looser fit.
Customer review: "The size is accurate. The feel is great and so is the stretch. It looks great and NOT cheap. I'm definitely going to purchase another." — Amazon
Best Cropped White T-Shirt on Amazon
A crop top is a staple piece come spring and summer. Pair it with all of your high-waisted skirts and shorts for a snatched-waist look. With an average of close to 5 stars and more than 3k reviews, this could be your summer uniform!
Customer review: "I have been in search of a good, throw on with anything tshirt and this is it! It is so soft, the neckline is very comfy, the sleeve cuffs are so cute, and the length is PERFECT. Will be buying multiple of these :)" — Amazon
Best Plus-Size White T-Shirt on Amazon
With an average of 4.1/5 stars and over 23,000 reviews, the Just My Size V-Neck seems to have a cult following, with numerous buyers stating they've been purchasing JMS T-Shirts for over 15 years.
Customer review: "I absolutely love these shirts. I have every color they offer... I highly recommend this product for plus size ladies who want comfort, durability and low cost for there clothes." — Amazon
Best V-Neck White T-Shirt on Amazon
If you're team V-neck or crewneck, we suggest this Hanes t-shirt. It's made from the same comfortable, lightweight cotton fabric as the crewneck above, only it features a flattering v-neck cut. For $10, why not stock up on one or two or try out a different color?
Customer review: "The fabric is soft and composed as lose fitting. Goes great with PJs. Maybe a little too loose for certain outfits but overall a great, versatile T-shirt for everyday wear." — Amazon
Best Multi-Pack White T-Shirt on Amazon
Why buy one white tee when you can have two? You can pick (literally) any color combination, and this plain white tee has over 29,000 five-star ratings, so it must be worth doubling up on. These tees are not too tight and not too loose, making it the perfect fit for everyday wear.
Customer review: "These t-shirts are THE MOST COMFORTABLE shirts I have ever worn. They are light but not see-through, and long enough for a woman with a long torso (me!)." — Amazon
Best Loose-Fit White T-Shirt on Amazon
With over 7,000 5-star reviews and counting, this relaxed tee will speak to those who want a roomy top instead of a tight-fitting shirt. The material is soft, lightweight, and moisture-wicking so you can wear it year-round. A buyer's tip from other reviewers: size down as this shirt does run large since it's meant for a loose fit.
Customer review: "I loved the 1st one so much that I ordered in 3 more colors. I really like these as an easy go to for every day wear. They are soft, seem to be well made and since the shirt has a loose fit, it hides the mommy pouch pretty well. Great with leggings or jeans." — Amazon
Best Size-Inclusive White T-Shirt on Amazon
This 100 percent cotton t-shirt has a crewneck neckline and receives praise from shoppers for its fit, durability, and stretch. Sizes go all the way up to 3X and include petite sizes so you'll never have to worry about these t-shirts being too long.
Customer review: "5 stars. Needed to order this via Prime because I didn't have time to wait for a long delivery time. The cotton is super soft and high quality. It's not flimsy or clingy. Great fit. Will probably order other colors." — Amazon
Splendid products are known for their comfort and easy-to-wear vibes, so you can expect those same qualities in its tees. This one is perfect for tucking into your fall skirts or layering under your fuzzy knit sweaters (opens in new tab).
Customer review: "I love the round neck and loose sleeves. It flatters the bodice and then has a slightly relaxed fit at the hemline that is really feminine and easy to wear... It's opaque, not see-through. Very happy with this."
Best Knotted White T-Shirt on Amazon
It all comes down to the details when you're looking for a white tee that stands out from the rest. This one hits two unique notes: it comes in a cropped length and there is a knot detail on the front.
Customer review: "Very cute top! Material thicker than expected. Not see through. Wearing as a maternity crop top and it hits in just the right place with skirts and leggings." — Amazon
Best Men's White T-Shirt on Amazon
You find yourself reaching for your S.O.'s white tees more often than not, especially when you're WFH. Though he's happy to share, he'll likely breathe a sigh of relief when you buy your own pack of men's tees. These multi-packs have a whopping 80,000 5-star reviews, so you know they're good.
Customer review: "This T-shirt is great. My husband wears it under his uniform everyday for work and says it’s comfortable, lightweight, and keeps its shape. Neck doesn’t stretch out like a lot of shirts. It’s perfect. I bought several and will buy again." — Amazon
Best Athletic White T-Shirt on Amazon
Under Armour needs no introduction, so if you already know you want a performance white tee that doesn't leave you sitting in your own sweat, add this one to your checkout cart. It has anti-odor technology and four-way stretch construction, too.
Customer review: "These are really nice shirts for biking, hiking, yoga, you name it. They're lightweight and dry fast. I'm a 36D and prefer my shirts loose, so I ordered a size large and it's perfect." — Amazon
Best Long Sleeve White T-Shirt on Amazon
Designed to be worn under scrubs, this long-sleeve tee is also perfectly fine to wear by itself. It's thin (the debate on whether it shows your bra or not remains unresolved), but not too thin, according to reviewers, which makes them good for even warm weather. A bonus: this shirt won't shrink in the wash and the material is very soft.
Customer review: "It is comfortable enough, not to thick or thin, and the color was very accurate. It's very simple and functional, and it's not see though (at least in this color). It can be a good basic t-shirt for your wardrobe!"
Best Lightweight White T-Shirt on Amazon
In case you're in need of multiple white tees, we've got you covered. These Gildan tees are lightweight and made of 100 percent cotton for an extra soft and cozy fit. They're a great option for layering, plus two shirts for under $15 is a deal that can't be beaten. Just be warned these run on the small side.
Customer review: "They are pretty well perfect!! The cut is still feminine & fitted, and they are nice & long too, not cropped at all... These are absolutely fabulous value for the money, soft and just perfect for a basic t-shirt! I will order more!" — Amazon
Best Elevated White T-Shirt on Amazon
A square neckline and half-sleeve design make this t-shirt stand out from the rest of your collection. Tuck it into a pair of straight-legged jeans and add your favorite ballet flats for a French girl-approved look. Thanks to the long hem, you won't have to constantly retuck throughout the day.
Customer review: "At last, T shirts with longer sleeves, a scoop neck and cotton with elastene. I found these to be a close fit but they don't bag like pure cotton does after wearing for a while. I have 6 now." — Amazon
Best Pocket White T-Shirt on Amazon
We're all for breathable tees with a pocket on the front. The added pocket and cuffed sleeves turn this tee from basic to elevated. This one also comes in every color of the rainbow, so you might want to add a few to your checkout cart.
Customer review: "This shirt is so nice. It’s a great thickness so it’s not see through. The sleeve length is perfect, it goes mid arm. It’s not low cut. It’s long enough but not too long. I just love a good 'woman’s' t-shirt." — Amazon
Best Oversized White T-Shirt on Amazon
If you're looking for a casual tee that's cute on its own, this one is for you. This light and airy t-shirt is perfect for throwing on with a pair of shorts for the summer. It features an oversized "boyfriend" fit and is slightly sheer, so feel free to wear a lacy bra underneath rather than your usual t-shirt bra.
Customer review: "I've purchased at least 20 of these tees. They are fantastic! The perfect loose, boyfriend fit. They are just slightly sheer, which is expected, being a burnout tee. It's super light and airy, perfect for summer." — Amazon
Best Boatneck White T-Shirt on Amazon
ICYMI: Amazon has a ton of great basics from their in-house line, and this T-shirt is one of them. The boat neckline instantly makes this tee elevated, and reviewers are obsessed with how soft and comfortable it is.
Customer review: "As soon as this shirt was delivered, I went back and ordered it in literally every color! It's soft and breathable and feels like you're wearing something you'd lounge around the house in, but it's nice-looking enough that you can kind of elevate your look if you choose." — Amazon
Best Cap Sleeve White T-Shirt on Amazon
Have you seen a better t-shirt for summer than this one? The short cap sleeves make this tee light and airy for extra hot days, plus they make your arms look so good, especially if you have wide shoulders. Score this white tee on major sale right now, and while you're at it, you may want to pick up another color.
Customer review: "I love this shirt: true to size, the material has a nice feel & weight, the shirt fits and hangs well without being clingy, and the neckline is just low enough to look attractive without flashing the 'girls' at everyone." — Amazon
Best Detail White T-Shirt on Amazon
When you're tired of the same old t-shirts, try this one on for size. The ruffle sleeves add just a touch of fun flair to an otherwise basic tee. Reviewers love how you can dress this up or down, and how it's the perfect tuckable length.
Customer review: "This is such a cute top, I love the ruffles because it elevates a basic tee. It's super comfortable and the length is perfect to where I can do a front tuck and not have a lot of excess t-shirt hanging out. This can be dressed up or down and I feel like I need it in all colors!" — Amazon
Brooke Knappenberger is the Editorial Fellow at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from fashion and beauty to books and celebrities. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
