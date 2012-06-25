A Jolt of Java
Coffee does more than boost your energy — it also has tons of beauty benefits. Give your skin the message to perk up!
By Lindsay Leff
I live for coffee. Iced, flavored, steaming hot — I'll take it any way, any time of day. Recent studies suggest that drinking between two and three cups of java a day may prevent basal cell carcinoma (the most common type of skin cancer), which got me thinking: What other benefits does a cup of joe have?
Not shockingly, coffee bean adds tons of beauty benefits to some of my favorite products! And because we could all use an A.M. pick-me-up, grab any one (or all!) of these caffeinated treats for a jolt of java.
Good enough to drink, Juara Invigorating Coffee Scrub ($37) buffs skin clean and helps treat cellulite with a rich burst of Sumatra coffee beans, crushed walnuts, rice bran oil and sulfate-free botanical cleansing agents. While skin is left feeling tighter and silky smooth, you're left feeling more energized than ever!
Indulge in a guilt-free treat, and lather up using Organix Awakening Mocha Espresso Shampoo & Conditioner ($7 each). Formulated with a blend of espresso bean extract, cocoa bean oils and silk proteins, the duo rejuvenates strands while adding jealousy-inducing shine.
Watch spots and skin discoloration disappear in just two weeks. Peter Thomas Roth De-Spot Skin Brightening Corrector ($75) contains powerful ingredients that erase spots caused by aging, sun damage, and acne scarring. The gentle formula can be used on the face, décolletage and tops of hands to dramatically reverse hyperpigmentation.
Slim down with Repêchage Vita Cura Triple Action Slimming Body Cream ($52). Loaded with active ingredient coffee bean, it provides a topical slimming stimulant to help firm skin and drop fat after just two months of daily use.
Shea Terra Argan & Green Coffee Around Eye Serum ($38) slows signs of aging while giving the eye-area a much needed perk. Argan oil and green coffee bean oil work together to fight wrinkles, sagging, and dark circles, revealing younger, brighter-looking eyes.
Give your skin a jolt with sukicolor Correct Coverage Concealer ($30). Lightweight and mineral-based, it combines caffeine and white willow salicins to correct redness, blemishes, and puffiness and diminish under-eye heaviness and fine lines.
Lindsay Leff is a beauty industry veteran who created Kiss and Wear to showcase her favorite products, dissect celebrity beauty looks, and teach others how to live with style.
