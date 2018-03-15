Today's Top Stories
Versace Will No Longer Carry Fur, Donatella Says in New Interview

"I don’t want to kill animals to make fashion."

Versace fur
Getty Images

Despite a history of using fur in their designs, Versace will apparently no longer carry fur, according to the brand's creative director Donatella Versace.

Currently, Versace's website features several items made from fur, including this coat with a Mink collar. But as Versace tells 1843 in the new interview, "Fur? I am out of that. I don’t want to kill animals to make fashion. It doesn’t feel right."

As 1843 announces, "Change at Versace is happening fast."

2 Chainz!! ❤️ you! @hairweavekiller #VersaceFW18

A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on

Versace also spoke about the possibility that she might step down as the brand's creative director soon. She revealed, "Somebody came up to me recently and said, 'there will be a huge crisis if you leave–it will be a fashion disaster!'"

But Donatella doesn't share that opinion, as she revealed, "Yes I am Versace. But also Versace needs to mean change. And it needs to be an opportunity for others to express themselves."

I like listening to everyone's opinions...only listening! #TEAMDV #Bossmonday

A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on

The Guardian reports that Versace's declaration sees them join other brands that have already made the decision to boycott fur, such as Armani, Michael Kors, Stella McCartney, Hugo Boss, and Calvin Klein.

But the International Fur Federation isn't happy with Versace's decision, revealing to The Guardian, "With growing concern about the environment and plastics in fashion, I truly believe fur is the natural and responsible choice for designers and consumers." However, consumers and creatives alike will likely welcome the decision.

Versace's interview comes after the announcement this week that Italian brand Furla will be going fur-free, starting with its cruise 2019 collection.

