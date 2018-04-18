Christian Siriano Opens a Gorgeous New Concept Store in NYC

Christian Siriano, one of the handful of fashion designers who's truly inclusive when it comes to their sizing and models, is expanding his personal relationship with customers in a new retail venture. Siriano recently opened a new concept store called The Curated NYC, which will feature a range of luxury clothing and accessories across price points.

The gist? Instead of utilizing a buyer, who typically controls what you see on the racks, Siriano will personally curate what's in front of you to enhance the designer-customer experience. (Hence, the "curated" in the name.) Siriano's clothing, shoes, and handbags will be accompanied by a few other designers—plus-size clothing line Universal Standard, David Hart Menswear, European hat gallery Betto Garcia, Stephanie Kantis jewelry, and Irene Lummertz jewelry.

This diverse group of brands featured in the store is part of Siriano's mission to increase inclusivity across all facets of the customer shopping experience. “We want all customers from all over the world—no matter age, size, or where they come from—to feel comfortable shopping within a new beautiful curated store that showcases some of the best designers in the world," he explains.

The clothing and accessories are on display in a gorgeous eight-floor 1920s townhouse (that quite literally feels like you're in a beautiful, art-filled Upper East Side home) located a few blocks from Central Park. The items are featured amid a range of vintage decor and furniture from brands like Todd Merrill and Kelly Wearstler, amongst others. It also includes a full café created by Alicia Silverstone and a rooftop garden, so you know where to find me when summer rolls around.

Visit The Curated NYC located at 5 W. 54th St. between Fifth and Sixth avenues.