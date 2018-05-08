Rihanna MET GALA 2018
Bella Hadid Saved Her Most Naked Look For the Met Gala After Party​​

Tiny crop top, check.

Splash News

Bella Hadid showed up to the Met Gala after party in a slightly scandalous outfit—that of course she looked killer in. The model arrived with sister Gigi (who wore a pink pantsuit) in black leather pants and matching crop top. A silver chain wrapped around Bella's midsection (hello '90s) drew eyes straight to her abs as she walked confidently in her PVC heels.

Splash News

The skin-tight outfit was a departure from Hadid's more modest look on the Met Gala red carpet (though a natural continuation of her previous ensemble in color and material (black, leather)). Earlier in the night, the model wore the gown of a dominatrix/vampire by Gareth Pugh x Chrome Hearts.

Getty Images
The covered look surprised Bella fans, as the model often bares it all on the red carpet. Although Bella was likely just trying to follow the theme, which was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. Once the more formal event was over, however, all bets were off and Bella partied the night away in New York City in her go-to attire of leather and cropped pieces.

